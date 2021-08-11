The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 2: Lot 23, Highland Cottage, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lenneth and Linda Skinner, Kenneth D. Skinner and Linda S. Skinner Revocable Trust. Grantor: Kenneth and Linda Skinner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2044 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot 1, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas Michael, LLC. Grantor: David and Melissa Burrell. Excise tax: $250. Page 2047 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: One tract (0.49 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Joanna Hutka. Grantor: James and Barbara Gauvain. Excise tax: $498. Page 2050 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot H-15, Silver Springs Farm Townhouses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Enoul and Joanne Jumonville. Grantor: Dana and Stephanie Simpson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2054 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Unit 30F, Week 45, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Steven and Jeanette Blanchard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2057 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Two lots (0.88 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mtntop, LLC. Grantor: Fred and Jo Anne Smith. Excise tax: $46. Page 2060 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Unit 3316, Pinnacle Inn Resort and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Mark and Deborah Bonin. Grantor: Kenneth and Sharon Vogel. Excise tax: $320. Page 2064 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot O-12, Overlook, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Goliathhomes LLC. Grantor:Neal Goffman and Natalia Giancola. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2077 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot S-106, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randolph and Marian Gilde. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $716. Page 2083 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot S-101, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and Stephanie Walsh. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $540. Page 2086 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot 138, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bradley and Molly Tilyou. Grantor: Mark and Linda Sullivan. Excise tax: $950. Page 2095 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot 32A, Wilderness Trail of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Linville. Grantee: 1429 Wilderness Trail LLC. Grantor: Roberto Buigas and Katya Rabassa. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2110 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot 62, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christian and Kathryn Tuthill. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $360. Page 2118 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot 10, Unit 9, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: John Conklin IV and Erin Conklin. Grantor: Joseph and Kathleen Paul. Excise tax: $4,990. Page 2145 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot 86, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas Jovanovic. Grantor: Slavko and Anka Jovanovic. Excise tax: $400. Page 2165 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: One tract (2.69 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Melanie and Jeffrey Hulbert. Grantor: Jerry and Cynthia Hibberts. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 2173 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: One tract (1.22 acres), Linville. Grantee: Johsterclaw LLC. Grantor: Minnie Johnson. Excise tax: $600. Page 2217 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot 49, TJ Ray, Linville. Grantee: Ethan and Cathryn Greene. Grantor: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Rogers Townsend, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2264 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Lot 356, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Jana Lynch. Grantor: Joseph and Glenna Williams, Shannon and Allen Poole, Miles Trammell. Excise tax: $210. Page 2287 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Five lots (.43 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Abigail Sheets. Grantor: Michael and Melissa Hughes, Grace Tolley, Brenda Duncan, Helen Hughes. Excise tax: $418. Page 2291 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Tract 7, Sugar Ridge Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cubadian, LLC. Grantor: Randolph and Kathy Allen. Excise tax: $60. Page 2295 of Book 563.
Aug. 2: Unit 6, Building E, Southcrest Overlook Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Keenan Jackson. Grantor: Keenan and Francine Jackson. Excise tax: $1. Page 2300 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Lot H2, Heritage Ridge, Headwaters, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Heather Baker. Grantor: Daniel and Tara Parsons. Excise tax: $300. Page 2341 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Lot 80, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lechich-Brauer Family Trust. Grantor: Alex Lechich and Adriana Brauer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2344 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: One tract (5.60 acres), Avery. Grantee: Mark Lavendoski. Grantor: Kerry and Carolyn Lavendoski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2347 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Lot EC6, Eagle Crest, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua Broadwater. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $520. Page 2350 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Lot S-21, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dwight and Moira Jacobs. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Eagle Ridge Land, LLC. Excise tax: $798. Page 2403 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Tract 8, Sugar Ridge Estate, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cubadian LLC. Grantor: Kara Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $52. Page 2409 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Unit 2, Week 51, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Creech Jr. Grantor: Alice Creech, James Creech Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2426 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Lot 109, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Timothy White and Nicholas Hutzel. Grantor: Melvin Smith Jr. and Stephanie Smith. Excise tax: $52. Page 2430 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Lot 21, River Mountain, Cranberry. Grantee: Randolph Duffy, Randolph Brock Duffy Living Trust. Grantor: Randolph Duffy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2432 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Unit 3, Building D, Skyleaf Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua and Tamara Kanera. Grantor: Brian and Barbara Blanchard. Excise tax: $530. Page 2435 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: Three tracts (20.54 acres) with exceptions, Linville and Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank Smith Jr., David and Russell Smith, The Smith Family Trust. Grantor: Frank Smith Jr., Lula Smith, Lula Smith Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2460 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: See document for description. Grantee: Devon Crews. Grantor: Roy and Bonnie Crews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2463 of Book 563.
Aug. 3: One tract (0.81 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Johsterclaw LLC. Grantor: Lan Holtsclaw, David Johnston, Kevin and Arlene Foster. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2466 of Book 563.
Aug. 4: Unit 2D, Building 1, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Heligman. Grantor: William Price Jr. and Linda Price. Excise tax: $1,240. Page 2483 of Book 563.
Aug. 4: One tract (1.00 acres), Avery. Grantee: Dolores Stilwell. Grantor: Donald and Dolores Stilwell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2495 of Book 563.
Aug. 4: Unit 19C, Snowlake Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leslie Metcalf. Grantor: Leonard Williams Jr., Michael and John Williams, Leonard E. Williams, Leonard E. Williams Trust, James Douglas Williams. Excise tax: $560. Page 2 of Book 564.
Aug. 4: Lot 10, Sourwood Knoll-Phase 1, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Monica Phillips, The Monica D. Phillips Living Trust. Grantor: Taylor and Shearon Glover. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 41 of Book 564.
Aug. 4: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Scott and Colleen Brannan. Grantor: Hickory Building LLC. Excise tax: $440. Page 50 of Book 564.
Aug. 4: One tract (0.87 acres), Avery. Grantee: Donna and Richard Clark, Johnnie Townsend. Grantor: W.C. and Wyone Stone. Excise tax: $240. Page 70 of Book 564.
Aug. 4: Two tracts (0.48 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC. Grantor: Lindsey Lacey. Excise tax: $720. Page 85 of Book 564.
Aug. 4: Lot S-116, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: KMD Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 107 of Book 564.
Aug. 4: Lot S-117, Sunset Lots of Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: KMD Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC, Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $480. Page 110 of Book 564.
Aug. 4: One tract (1.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pedrito and Belkis Benavides. Grantor: Avery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise tax: $486. Page 114 of Book 564.
Aug. 5: Lot 1, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas Michael, LLC, EN Holdings LLC, Mav Investments LLC, Streamline Business Group, Inc. and Beluga Investments, LLC. Grantor: Douglas Michael LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 159 of Book 564.
Aug. 5: Unit 201E, Week 6, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cheryl McQueen. Grantor: Cheryl and Julie McQueen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 162 of Book 564.
Aug. 5: Tract one and tract two, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Keith Wilson Jr. Grantor: Keith Wilson Jr., Barbara Broome, Robert Angle Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 198 of Book 564.
Aug. 5: Lot 43, Summit Park Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Saterbo, John M. Saterbo Revocable Trust. Grantor: The High Country Charitable Foundation, Inc. Excise tax: $6,250. Page 214 of Book 564.
Aug. 5: Lot 108, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Rex Jobe, Jobe Family Trust. Grantor: Laurel Hunt, Laurel Hunt Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,730. Page 220 of Book 564.
Aug. 5: Lot S109, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Galsworthy Estates, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 224 of Book 564.
Aug. 5: Unit 201, Building F, Southcrest Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Nicolette Diaz, The Nicolette M. Diaz Revocable Trust. Grantor: Nicolette Diaz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 228 of Book 564.
Aug. 5: Lot 72, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Patricia Green, The Gregory A. Green Trust. Grantor: Gregory and Patricia Green. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 230 of Book 564.
