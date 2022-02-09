The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 31: Lot S46A, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: K2 Holdings LLC. Grantor: Lowell, Louella, Nathan and Jamie Kirkman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1946 of Book 572.
Jan. 31: Lot R54, Red Sky Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Haven Place Ministries, Inc. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,900. Page 1975 of Book 572.
Jan. 31: Lot 194, Meadows Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Deborah Plettner, Deborah D. Plettner Qualified Personal Residence Trust. Grantor: James and Deborah Plettner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1979 of Book 572.
Jan. 31: Lot S-119, Sunset Lots, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: KMD Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Mountain View, LLC. Excise tax: $730. Page 1999 of Book 572.
Jan. 31: One tract (2.7 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Thomas and Patricia Snyder. Grantor: Richard Snyder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2001 of Book 572.
Jan. 31: Unit 39, Building K, Glen II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wade and Ashley Wilson. Grantor: Stephen and Diana Halm, Diana Dominic. Excise tax: $780. Page 2020 of Book 572.
Feb. 1: One tract (0.48 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Richard and Brandy Adams. Grantor: Richard and Sandra Blake. Excise tax: $30. Page 2082 of Book 572.
Feb. 1: Lot S-80, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Kateri Genna. Grantor: Three Islands Capital, LLC. Excise tax: $670. Page 2111 of Book 572.
Feb. 1: Unit 1216, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Adam and Jennifer Smith. Grantor: Palmer’s Place, LLC. Excise tax: $464. Page 2115 of Book 572.
Feb. 1: One tract (1.40 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Derek and Erin Buchanan. Grantor: Barbara Buchanan. Excise tax: $40. Page 2133 of Book 572.
Feb. 1: Lot 30, Silver Springs, Banner Elk. Grantee: James McCreary Jr. and Cheryl McCreary. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr., The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $150. Page 2136 of Book 572.
Feb. 1: Lot 8, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: PEG 145 LLC. Grantor: Daniel and Meredith Peck, Meredith Ralston, Daniel D. Peck Generation Skipping Trust, Bernard Peck. Excise tax: $2,500. Page 2153 of Book 572.
Feb. 1: One tract (0.792 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Sarah Kilby. Grantor: Michael and Sara Kilby, Sarah Duke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2159 of Book 572.
Feb. 1: Lot 120, Spruce Hollow A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Kim Contois. Grantor: Robert and Mary Keenan. Excise tax: $740. Page 2179 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Lots 4 and 5, Highlands Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Laura Woodlief. Grantor: Geoffrey and Laura Monsalvatge. Excise tax: $116. Page 2211 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Lot VR-6, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Ezgles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Makund Prayagkar, Parag Khadye. Grantor: Banner Elk Ventures, LLC. Excise tax: $530. Page 2215 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Three parcels (78.825 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Harry Smith and Glinda Shook. Grantor: Harry Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2249 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Lot 4, Green Valley Acres, Altamont. Grantee: Margaret and Bradley Blackwell. Grantor: Cliff and Jerrica Hughes, Jerrica Waycaster. Excise tax: $358. Page 2276 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Condo Unit 1, Elk Hill Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Insurance Plans for U, LLC. Grantor: Gregory and Amy Dills. Excise tax: $451. Page 2292 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Unit C, Building 12, The Reserve II at Sugar Mountain Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Brownlow Jr., Robin, David and Hannah Brownlow. Grantor: Carol, Carole and Douglas Rollins. Excise tax: $780. Page 2308 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Unit 1, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Udo and Jane Schweizer. Grantor: Jason and Rachel Stapleton. Excise tax: $516. Page 2331 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Lot 37, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Mackenzie Budd. Grantor: Bernard Pelletier. Excise tax: $456. Page 2333 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: One tract (0.081 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Floyd and Patricia Townsend. Grantor: L.H. Incorporated. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2349 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: One tract (0.080 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: L.H. Incorporated. Grantor: Floyd and Patricia Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2352 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: One tract (22.74 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Lloyd and Roxanne Garmon. Grantor: Lloyd Garmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2355 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Unit B, Building 8, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pleasant View Two, LLC. Grantor: John and Carolyn Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2357 of Book 572.
Feb. 2: Lot 20, Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Southport Trust, LLC. Grantor: Theodore Carlson and Patricia Vankerckhove. Excise tax: $99. Page 2362 of Book 572.
Feb. 3: Lot 48, Summit Park Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Cashia and Angela Humphreys. Grantor: William and Nancy Jacobsen. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 2391 of Book 572.
Feb. 3: Unit 1, The Cottages of Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: LJS Stanco Properties, LLC. Grantor: Downtown Development Company of Banner Elk, Inc. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 2395 of Book 572.
Feb. 3: Multiple Weeks and Units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: George and Enid Bondy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2409 of Book 572.
Feb. 3: Lot 105B, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: 3 Painting, LLC. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $70. Page 2412 of Book 572.
Feb. 3: Two tracts (3.709 acres), Apple Hill of Banner Elk Ltd., Banner Elk. Grantee: Orchard Hill-BE, LLC. Grantor: Todd and Shannon Hirschfeld. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 2432 of Book 572.
