The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 25: Lot 96, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Patrick and Marueen Fisher. Grantor: Steven and Gabrielle Cahoon. Excise tax: $10. Page 936 of Book 576.
April 25: Unit 2820, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan Johnson. Grantor: James and Deborah Keith. Excise tax: $552. Page 938 of Book 576.
April 25: Lot 1E, Woodland Way Extension of Woodland Meadows, Beech Mountain. Grantee: The Shinault Joint Revocable Trust. Grantor: Judy and Ronald Shinault. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 970 of Book 576.
April 25: Unit B, Building 18, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Karen Lee. Grantor: Bernarr Byers Jr. and Judith Byers. Excise tax: $1,190. Page 975 of Book 576.
April 25: One tract (0.75 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Whitelock, Charles and Cindy Giarrusso. Grantor: Ski Beech, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 994 of Book 576.
April 25: One tract (8.8 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Sandra and Christopher Overby, Overby Family Trust. Grantor: Sandra and Christopher Overby. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1024 of Book 576.
April 25: Lot RS-2, Red Sky Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jordan and Amy Rivait. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 1032 of Book 576.
April 25: One tract (0.58 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: CB Land, LLC. Grantor: Paul, Michael and Ryan Gragg, Paul Cabell Gragg Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1040 of Book 576.
April 25: One tract (0.87 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: CB Land, LLC. Grantor: Paul, Michael, and Ryan Gragg, Paul Cabell Gragg Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1045 of Book 576.
April 25: Unit 11-502, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel and Trisha O’Neill.. Grantor: William Tarleton, Jr.. Excise tax: $320. Page 1052 of Book 576.
April 25: See document for description. Grantee: Kevin Holden. Grantor: Timothy Holden. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1069 of Book 576.
April 26: Lot CA20, Camp Eagles Nest Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Roberts. Grantor: Nicole Morris, Nicole C. Morris Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $260. Page 1075 of Book 576.
April 26: Lot 20, River Mountain, Cranberry. Grantee: Michael Bedell. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $1,080. Page 1080 of Book 576.
April 26: See document for description. Grantee: Singleton’s Inc. Grantor: Barbara Sollenberger, Barbara Clark, Rodney and RJ Sollenberger. Excise tax: $20. Page 1109 of Book 576.
April 26: One tract (20.19 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Kirsty Adams and Kirsty Blowers. Grantor: James Blowers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1113 of Book 576.
April 26: One tract (26.2 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Kirsty Adams and Kirsty Blowers. Grantor: James Blowers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1116 of Book 576.
April 26: Lot S1, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred and Amy Daner. Grantor: Michele Bissiere, Michele Henriette Bissiere Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $400. Page 1147 of Book 576.
April 26: Lot 4, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barbara and Gordon Snell, The Barbara E. Snell 2008 Trust. Grantor: Jerry Yale Jr. and Melinda Yale. Excise tax: $119. Page 1184 of Book 576.
April 26: Lot A-8, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dawn Sanderson, Donald, Thomas and Charlene Dickens, Ellen Zarach. Grantor: Charlene Dickens and Clyde Dickens Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1203 of Book 576.
April 27: Lot 21, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Linda Coutts. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $300. Page 1215 of Book 576.
April 27: One tract (11 acres), Avery. Grantee: Jill Moose, Darlee Hames, Steven Schorle and Patti Isenhour. Grantor: Patricia Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1220 of Book 576.
April 27: Unit 1, Building D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Zinerva White Jr. Grantor: Emma Rembert, Dorothy and Leeroy Gandy, Johnnie, Nathaniel and Johnette Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1223 of Book 576.
April 27: See document for description. Grantee: The Buckeye Valley, LLC. Grantor:Michael Foelster, The Michael S. Foelster Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $370. Page 1257 of Book 576.
April 27: One tract, Jonas Ridge. Grantee: Suzanne and Barry McGeorge. Grantor: Lesley White and Jason Wise. Excise tax: $890. Page 1261 of Book 576.
April 27: One tract (0.17 acres), Linville. Grantee: Melinda Kent. Grantor: William Wise. Excise tax: $222. Page 1283 of Book 576.
April 27: One tract (4.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donna Valery. Grantor: Jean Scott and LLG Trustee LLC. Excise tax: $182. Page 1285 of Book 576.
April 27: Lot 12, Golf Ridge, Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Crystal and Edward Smyth, Leslie and Michael Hicks. Grantor: Mack Duncan Jr. and Dorothy Duncan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1288 of Book 576.
April 27: Tract three, Linville Falls Hwy., Altamont. Grantee: William and Sharayah Bailey. Grantor: The Dellinger Family Revocable Trust, Carolyn Sizemore, Curtis and Daniel Dellinger. Excise tax: $66. Page 1313 of Book 576.
April 27: Lot 25, Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Ontiveros. Grantor: Edward and Debbie Ellman. Excise tax: $65. Page 1324 of Book 576.
April 27: One tract (2.16 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Nancy Owen. Grantor: Virginia Tate. Excise tax: $438. Page 1328 of Book 576.
April 28: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Nicole Harmon. Grantor: John and Angie Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1344 of Book 576.
April 28: One tract (5.00 acres), Avery. Grantee: C and D’s Cozy Cabin, LLC. Grantor: Cynthia, Marvin, Marven, and Joshua Trivette, Jessica Prevette. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1351 of Book 576.
April 28: Lot CA29, Camp Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: William, Lee, Zachary, and Thaddeus Miller. Grantor: William and Lee Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1354 of Book 576.
April 28: Lot 1, Elk River Heights, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rolling with Ron, LLC. Grantor: James and Kathleen Rebhan. Excise tax: $230. Page 1356 of Book 576.
April 28: One tract (1.91 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John and Cindy Merrilees. Grantor: Doris and Ralph Teague. Excise tax: $270. Page 1359 of Book 576.
April 28: Lot 56, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary Moran. Grantor: Robert and Dorothy Pullease. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 1361 of Book 576.
April 28: Unit 21, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony and Lydia McCabe, Anthony and Lydia McCabe Revocable Trust. Grantor: Anthony and Lydia McCabe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1382 of Book 576.
April 28: See document for description. Grantee: PGP Grandfather 1, LLC and PGP Grandfather 2, LLC. Grantor: Grandfather Center Shoppes, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1384 of Book 576.
April 28: Lot 37, Blackpoint at Linville Falls, Altamont. Grantee: Misra Holdings, LLC. Grantor: James Kirkpatrick, James R. Kirkpatrick Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $262. Page 1434 of Book 576.
