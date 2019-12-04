The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 25: Unit 27B, Week 8, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lisa and Jerome Cwiok. Grantor: Rebecca and Kendall Macneilage, Katie Mix. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 322 of Book 538.
Nov. 25: Unit 30EX, Week 44, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $66. Page 346 of Book 538.
Nov. 25: Unit 30EX, Week 44, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $22. Page 349 of Book 538.
Nov. 25: Lot 227, Highland Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Linda Owens. Grantor: Bobby and Joyce Britt. Excise tax: $374. Page 354 of Book 538.
Nov. 25: Unit D, Building 8, The Lodge at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chad and Amy Puryear. Grantor: John and Alyssa Lytle. Excise tax: $486. Page 356 of Book 538.
Nov. 25: Lot G 41, Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Shelley Cors. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $530. Page 400 of Book 538.
Nov. 25: One tract (0.51 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Samuel and Frances Gates. Grantor: Billy and Patsy Vance. Excise tax: $31. Page 404 of Book 538.
Nov. 25: One tract (0.51 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Samuel and Frances Gates. Grantor: Billy and Patsy Vance. Excise tax: $31. Page 409 of Book 538.
Nov. 26: Unit B, Building B, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Constance Reep. Grantor: Mark Smith. Excise tax: $559. Page 424 of Book 538.
Nov. 26: Unit 2B, Building 15, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Bowron, The John B. Bowron Living Trust. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,038. Page 444 of Book 538.
Nov. 26: Lot 215, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Jennifer King. Grantor: William and Carolyn Harrelson. Excise tax: $20. Page 451 of Book 538.
Nov. 26: Lot 4, Sugar Woods, Banner Elk. Grantee: Spurrell Kristin. Grantor: Douglas Reiser. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 454 of Book 538.
Nov. 26: Lot 98, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Juanita and Pamela Paul. Grantor: Juanita and William Paul. Excise tax: No taxable conversation. Page 459 of Book 538.
Nov. 26: Two tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: RGM Properties Partnership, LLLP. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 462 of Book 538.
Nov. 26: Lot 7, Section 5A, Mtn. Glen, Newland. Grantee: Lloyd and Dawn Wilkinson. Grantor: Kenneth Quinter, Kenneth J. Quinter Revocable Marital, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 467 of Book 538.
Nov. 27: Two tracts (2.73 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Katherine Snow. Grantor: Snowcroft Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $1. Page 475 of Book 538.
Nov. 27: One tract (3.95 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Katherine Snow. Grantor: Charles Snow. Excise tax: $1. Page 478 of Book 538.
Nov. 27: Lot G-37, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ivette Tejeiro, Rafael Viera. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $570. Page 482 of Book 538.
Nov. 27: One tract (2.43 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Karl and Lisa Whitson. Grantor: Charles and Elizabeth Beam. Excise tax: $320. Page 497 of Book 538.
