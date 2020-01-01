The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 23: Lot 10, Block C, Emerald Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: McLaughlin Realty and Renovations LLC. Grantor: Victor and Cindy Martell. Excise tax: $176. Page 22 of Book 539.
Dec. 23: Lot 38 Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tracy Jagiello and TBJ Enterprises Trust. Grantor: WFS Sugar Pointe LLC. Excise tax: $50. Page 70 of Book 539.
Dec. 23: One tract (5.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Martin Buchanan. Grantor: Wanda Stough. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 101 of Book 539.
Dec. 23: One tract (1.5 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Martin Buchanan. Grantor: Jackie Carraway, Wanda Stough, Melvin Goree and Willa Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 103 of Book 539.
Dec. 23: One tract (0.65 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Martin Buchanan. Grantor: Wanda Stough and Melvin Goree. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 107 of Book 539
Dec. 23: One tract (0.50 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Bonnie and George Wilkins and Kevin Neal. Grantor: Jackie Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 110 of Book 539.
Dec. 23: One tract (0.44 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Martin Buchanan. Grantor: Jackie Carraway, Wanda Stough, Melvin Goree, Vance Jr. and Willa Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 113 of Book 539.
Dec. 23: Lot 33, Grandfather Mountain Heights, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Suzan Roth and Susan E. Roth Revocable Trust. Grantor: Lot 33 Grandfather Mountain LLC. Excise tax: $30. Page 118 of Book 539.
Dec. 23: Lot 33, Grandfather Mountain Heights, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Mark and Margaret Costley. Grantor: Suzan Roth and Susan E. Roth Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $11. Page 124 of Book 539.
Dec. 23: Two tracts, Skiway Subdivision, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Nancy Kennedy. Grantor: NWPRS Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 145 of Book 539.
