The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 6: Two tracts (2.52 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Oasis Solutions, LLC. Grantor: Bonny Richland. Excise tax: $780. Page 1288 of Book 587.
April 6: One tract (1.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Rhiannon Cuthbertson. Grantor: Patrick Cuthbertson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1291 of Book 587.
April 6: One tract (3.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sarah and James O’Toole, O’Toole Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joe and Patricia Edmisten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1293 of Book 587.
April 6: One tract (3.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Damian Taylor, Damian Christopher Taylor Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joe and Patricia Edmisten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1296 of Book 587.
April 6: One tract (370.88 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Rogelio Magana, Maria Turia. Grantor: John Ballington, Dusty Conner. Excise tax: $162. Page 1299 of Book 587.
April 10: Unit A, Building 4, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cheryl’s Cozy Cabins, LLC. Grantor: Keith and Cheryl Holt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1430 of Book 587.
April 10: Unit 11, Lot 37, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Paul Niemyski, Niemyski Family Trust. Grantor: Paul and Kamela Niemyski Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1452 of Book 587.
April 10: Lot 26, Rockview Cliffs, Wilson Creek. Grantee: John Welshofer. Grantor: Jane Welshofer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1456 of Book 587.
April 10: Four tracts, Linville. Grantee: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development. Grantor: North Carolina Wilderness, Limited Partnership, The Scottsdale Co. Excise tax: $1. Page 1461 of Book 587.
April 10: One tract (0.028 acres), Linville. Grantee: North Carolina Wilderness, Limited Partnership. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $1. Page 1467 of Book 587.
April 10: Lot 6, Cougar Run in Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Bradford and Beth Lawrence. Grantor: Bear Creek at Linville, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 1486 of Book 587.
April 10: Unit 223, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Slope Life, LLC. Grantor: Mark and Melissa Blakely. Excise tax: $650. Page 1489 of Book 587.
April 10: One tract (0.18 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Clint Smith. Grantor: Carolyn Smith, Stephanie Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1492 of Book 587.
April 10: Lot CA-12, The Camp Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Duncan. Grantor: K&B Designs, LLC. Excise tax: $1,460. Page 1494 of Book 587.
April 10: One tract (30 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Matthew and Mia Gilbert. Grantor: Heath White. Excise tax: $1,190. Page 1549 of Book 587.
April 10: Unit 04H, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue RIdge Village Condominium. Grantor: Patrick and Cristina Hayes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1562 of Book 587.
April 10: Unit 8B, Week 6, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: George Cunningham and Dottie Faul. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1565 of Book 587.
April 10: Unit 07F, Week 6, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Randy and Donya McCollum. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1568 of Book 587.
April 10: Unit 8A1, Week 28, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association. Grantor: Mary Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1572 of Book 587.
April 11: See document for description. Grantee: Allen, Billy and Wilma Arnett. Grantor: Billy and Wilma Arnett, Billy and Wilma Arnette. Excise tax: $2. Page 1608 of Book 587.
April 11: Two tracts (58.16 acres), Toe River. Grantee: James, Darrell and Helen Pitts, James & Helen Pitts Revocable Trust. Grantor: James and Helen Pitts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1612 of Book 587.
April 12: Lot 109, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Linda Halter, Eric Paul Halter and Linda Margaret Halter Revocable Trust. Grantor: John Chambers, Chambers Family Trust. Excise tax: $478. Page 1709 of Book 587.
April 12: Lot 167, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wolves Not Sheep, LLC. Grantor: Michael and April Escalera. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1715 of Book 587.
April 12: Lot WR-59, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Connie Mann. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $394. Page 1719 of Book 587.
April 12: One tract (6.46 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Nancy Queen. Grantor: Mentha McFee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1753 of Book 587.
April 12: One tract (6.46 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Nancy and David Queen. Grantor: Nancy and David Queen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1757 of Book 587.
April 13: Lot O-17, Overlook Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: High Country Estates, LLC. Grantor: William and Stacey Hutto. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1785 of Book 587.
April 13: Lot 27, The Grove, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Seabury Properties, LLC. Grantor: James and Laurie Seaberry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1788 of Book 587.
April 13: Lot 133, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Harold and Teresa Lomas. Grantor: James and Nancy Figliolia. Excise tax: $399. Page 1793 of Book 587.
April 13: Lot 102, Building B, Grouse Moor Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Stalls Property Management, LLC. Grantor: Larry Hazen, Heather Parton. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 1822 of Book 587.
