The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
August 29: Three tracts (2.93 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: The Headwaters Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 539 of Book 581.
August 29: Lot 128, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Brandon and Sara Brown. Grantor: Grandfather Golf and Country Club. Excise tax: $400. Page 550 of Book 581.
August 29: Lot 22, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Frank and Cecilia Ziegler, Frank and Cecilia Ziegler Revocable Trust. Grantor: William and Teresa Ellis. Excise tax: $600. Page 554 of Book 581.
August 29: Lot C-111, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Christina Martinez. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $758. Page 559 of Book 581.
August 29: Lot C-12, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carlos and Maria Sanchez. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $560. Page 586 of Book 581.
August 30: Lot 37, Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: Barbara Conway. Grantor: Dennis and Tanya Perry. Excise tax: $2,740. Page 676 of Book 581.
August 30: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 688 of Book 581.
August 30: Lot 5, Cloud Spring Park, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Village of Sugar Mountain. Grantor: Stacy Eggers IV, Village of Sugar Mountain, Sugar Ponte, LLC. Excise tax: $16. Page 691 of Book 581.
August 30: Lot 54, Western Highlands, Village of Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Robert Lane, Mary Thomson, Kathryn Lane. Grantor: Joy and Josh Sylvester. Excise tax: $994. Page 696 of Book 581.
August 30: Unit 1303, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald Wright. Grantor: Cary and Michelin Smith. Excise tax: $507. Page 722 of Book 581.
August 30: Unit 635, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Melanie Fain. Grantor: Ted Kennedy Jr., Kimly Kennedy. Excise tax: $580. Page 758 of Book 581.
August 30: One tract (0.28 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John Dearmin. Grantor: Rufus Biddix, Jr. Excise tax: $280. Page 780 of Book 581.
August 30: Lot 36, The Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: Barbara Conway. Grantor: Dennis and Tanya Perry. Excise tax: $1. Page 799 of Book 581.
August 30: Unit 1, Building A, Greystone Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Sandra Foster. Grantor: John and Sandra Foster. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 805 of Book 581.
August 30: Unit 1, Building A, Greystone Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Sandra Foster, John Thomas Foster Revocable Trust, Sandra Marshall Foster Revocable Trust. Grantor: John and Sandra Foster, J. Foster. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 808 of Book 581.
August 31: One tract (10 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Stephen Grindstaff. Grantor: Peggy Grindstaff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 841 of Book 581.
August 31: Lot 6, Highland Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Nita Anderson, Abkemeier/Anderson Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jerry and Lisa Richburg. Excise tax: $321. Page 845 of Book 581.
August 31: One tract (6.405 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Murray Miller and Nancy Hoyt. Grantor: REMJM, Ltd. and REMJM Mgt. Co. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 855 of Book 581.
August 31: Lot 65, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Rekha Voore and Sravankumar Kayathi. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 859 of Book 581.
August 31: Unit 11, Week 43, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rodney and Dale Hilderbrand. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 861 of Book 581.
August 31: Unit 11, Week 42, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Rodney and Dale Hilderbrand. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 863 of Book 581.
August 31: Lot VR9, Vineyard Reserve Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Tracy Burke. Grantor: Dwayne and Melissa Reedy. Excise tax: $560. Page 866 of Book 581.
August 31: One tract (6.293 acres), Avery. Grantee: Craig Sullivan. Grantor: Leta and Lydia Trivette. Excise tax: $525. Page 884 of Book 581.
August 31: Unit 3, Building 1, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kay Diamond, John Jansen, Kay Scarneccia. Grantor: Donald and Linda Reynolds. Excise tax: $894. Page 895 of Book 581.
August 31: Lot 24, High Country Acres, Avery. Grantee: Storm Kulhan and Nichole Anderson. Grantor: Glen and Donna Walls. Excise tax: $32. Page 919 of Book 581.
August 31: One tract (30.84 acres), Avery. Grantee: Storm Kulhan and Nichole Anderson. Grantor: Newland Development Group, LLC. Excise tax: $278. Page 922 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: Unit 4, White Oak Townhouses, Linville. Grantee: NPO Properties, LLC. Grantor: Christian Hughes. Excise tax: $210. Page 929 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: Lot 4, Elderberry Ridge Rd., Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrea Rich-Ciambriello, James Ciambriello. Grantor: Midland Trust Company, Andrew and Rich Ciambriello, Andrea Rich-Ciambriello IRA #1707569. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 943 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: Lot 72, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ashley and Cynthia Pittman. Grantor: Glenn and Shirley Cueman. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 966 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: One tract (0.21 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Tyler Vance. Grantor: Angela Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 985 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: Unit 22, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bruce and Catherine Sutta, Melissa and Timothy Kiefer. Grantor: Peter and Vicki Breckwoldt. Excise tax: $580. Page 988 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: One tract (0.92 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Catherine Foreman. Grantor: Allen and Denise Chapulis. Excise tax: $600. Page 993 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: Lot ES63, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Geanina Anghel and Cristian Cocheci. Grantor: Anthony and Wendy Longinetti. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 1018 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: One tract (0.53 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sarah Smith and Austin Knudsen. Grantor: Lucinete Hofman. Excise tax: $390. Page 1034 of Book 581.
Sept. 1: Two tracts (0.16 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cooper Bay, LLC. Grantor: Clyde and Alice McKinney. Excise tax: $390. Page 1049 of Book 581.
