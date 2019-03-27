The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 18: Unit 26A, Week 22, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Linda Mullis, Sonja Thompson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1123 of Book 529.
March 18: Lot 56, Section 7, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan Wright. Grantor: William Winkler Sr. Excise tax: $1. Page 1128 of Book 529.
March 18: Unit 21, Building C, Hemlock Nob, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Cathy Riley. Grantor: Lewis Levie. Excise tax: $190. Page 1152 of Book 529.
March 18: One tract (443.684 acres), Toe River. Grantee: 130 of Chatham, LLC. Grantor: Dead Reckoning, LLC, Anthony and Anne Phillips. Excise tax: $7,736. Page 1157 of Book 529.
March 18: Unit 236, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Roy and Judith Rysdon. Grantor: David and Cynthia Miller. Excise tax: $310. Page 1162 of Book 529.
March 18: Lots 36 and 37, Elk Mountain Retreat and Vineyards Subdivision, Toe River. Grantee: Robert and Sheila Owens. Grantor: Steven and Gabrielle Cahoon. Excise tax: $18. Page 1167 of Book 529.
March 18: Lot 87, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Franklin and Stacey Gardner. Grantor: Patricia McGarr. Excise tax: $406. Page 1171 of Book 529.
March 19: One tract (4 acres), Linville. Grantee: Daniel Trombley. Grantor: Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $100. Page 1192 of Book 529.
March 19: Lot 79, Sugar Pointe, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cheryl Turner-Blanco and Rene Blanco-Lopez. Grantor: WFG Sugar Pointe, LLC. Excise tax: $130. Page 1198 of Book 529.
March 19: One tract (0.68 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jeff Pyatte. Grantor: Jeffery and Gayle Propst, Ronald and Ila Propst. Excise tax: $8. Page 1201 of Book 529.
March 19: Unit 3432, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Denise Aldridge. Grantor: Dennis Lacey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1227 of Book 529.
March 19: Unit 25D, Week 24, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Daniel and Pamela Zevotek. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1232 of Book 529.
March 19: Unit 4A, Week 36, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: David and Julia Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1235 of Book 529.
March 19: Unit 04B, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Ron Whaley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1238 of Book 529.
March 19: Unit 25B, Week 37, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Ron Whaley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1241 of Book 529.
March 19: One tract (3.079 acres), Linville. Grantee: Church of the Brethren Southeastern District (Camp Carmel). Grantor: Eric and Debbie Guinn. Excise tax: $110. Page 1247 of Book 529.
March 19: Unit 2120, Pinnacle Inn Country Club and Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bradley and Margaret Blackwell. Grantor: Linda Hagen, Deborah Tadlock, Thomas and Tricia Bond. Excise tax: $172. Page 1250 of Book 529.
March 19: One tract (0.33 acres), Linville. Grantee: David Hanson, Terri Boyd. Grantor: Paul and Peggy Hobart. Excise tax: $484. Page 1272 of Book 529.
March 19: Unit 6, Building A, Skyleaf Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terry Fulton. Grantor: Sharon Herrmann. Excise tax: $300. Page 1277 of Book 529.
March 20: Unit B, Building 3, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stuart and Patricia Freemon. Grantor: Jeffrey and Pamela Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1296 of Book 529.
March 20: Lot 6 and 7, Rhoney’s View Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Jeremy and Amanda Surrett. Grantor: Sheila Annas, C.W. and Mildred Rhoney. Excise tax: $28. Page 1299 of Book 529.
March 20: Two tracts (0.301 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Abigail Sheets. Grantor: Emily Bish. Excise tax: $50. Page 1386 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 25C, Week 15, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Stephen and Debra Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1402 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 09G, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village Association, Inc. Grantor: William and Jewel Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1405 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 08G, Week 14, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village Association, Inc. Grantor: Jerry and Carolyn Watson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1408 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 08G, Week 13, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association. Grantor: Robert and Brenda Kinley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1411 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 28D, Week 18, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Kim and Mary Earhart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1414 of Book 529.
March 21: Two tracts (13.23 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Gaston and Jane Gage. Excise tax: $226. Page 1430 of Book 529.
March 21: Lot 16, 17 and 18, Carolida Acres, Altamont. Grantee: Ashley Grogan. Grantor: Jonathan and Kelly Kinney, Pauletta and Richard Moore. Excise tax: $116. Page 1442 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 7E, Week 11, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Donna Tesner. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1471 of Book 529.
March 21: Lot CA-14, Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Jennifer Provato. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $140. Page 1474 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 4D, Week 15, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Phyllis and Jason Sheets, Amanda and Misty Sheets. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1507 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 28B, Week 11, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Lea and Rell Kendall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1512 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit E, Building 26, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joan Slagle. Grantor: Larry Slagle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1516 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 24F, Week 15, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Larry and Dianne Morelock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1518 of Book 529.
March 21: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust, Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Excise tax: $643. Page 1521 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 25A, Week 20, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: David Leach. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1524 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 26H, Week 39, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Terry Bray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1527 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 27A, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Dorcas and Charles Barnes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1530 of Book 529.
March 21: Unit 4H, Week 23, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Claude and Helen Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1535 of Book 529.
