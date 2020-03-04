The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 24: Lot 14, Section 5A, Mountain Glen Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Reginald Hartley. Grantor: Mark, Trent and Ellis Thomas, Ellis P. Thomas Revocable Trust, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2187 of Book 540.
Feb. 24: Unit 2416, Sugar Top Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Hanna Brownlow. Grantor: Robert and Nancy Wolfe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2191 of Book 540.
Feb. 24: Lot 10, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Susan Donnell. Grantor: 257 Cougar Run LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2197 of Book 540.
Feb. 24: Unit 105L, Week 27, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: James and Lucille McNeill. Excise tax: $10. Page 2200 of Book 540.
Feb. 24: One tract (1.56 acres), Linville. Grantee: Grady and Miriam Bailey. Grantor: Coleman Bailey, Coleman Bailey Jr., Lynn Bailey. Excise tax: $356. Page 2203 of Book 540.
Feb. 25: Lot 32, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Wilson. Grantor: Jeffrey and Mary Ramsey. Excise tax: $370. Page 2239 of Book 540.
Feb. 25: Lot CA22, Camp Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: K&M Orlando Property LLC. Grantor: Eduardo Karrer and Mara Azevedo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2242 of Book 540.
Feb. 25: Unit A1, Snowlake Country Houses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Tracie Wawrzyniak. Grantor: Darrell O’Neal, Susan Faulkner-O’Neal. Excise tax: $396. Page 2249 of Book 540.
Feb. 25: Unit 12, Bldg. B, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Michel. Grantor: Susan Goldstein. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2252 of Book 540.
Feb. 25: One tract (0.18 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Christa Turner. Grantor: Roby Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2255 of Book 540.
Feb. 26: Lot 82, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Marie Bissette Cook. Grantor: Mahmoud Fakhoury, Lila Fakhoury, Mahmoud A. Fakhoury and Lila B Fakhoury Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 2275 of Book 540.
Feb. 26: Lot 3, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: David Ostroski, Corinne Glawson, Glawson/Ostroski Living Trust. Grantor: David Ostroski and Corinne Glawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2294 of Book 540.
Feb. 26: Unit 4, Building 1, Shallowford Walk Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Virginia Blair, Virginia L. Blair Revocable Trust. Grantor: Scott and Virginia Blair. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2296 of Book 540.
Feb. 26: One tract (0.793 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Virginia Blair, Virginia L. Blair Revocable Trust. Grantor: Scott and Virginia Blair. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2299 of Book 540.
Feb. 26: Lot 8, Snowcloud Condominiums, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Lundy. Grantor: Bonnie Selph. Excise tax: $6. Page 2302 of Book 540.
Feb. 26: One tract (2.25 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Stacy and Lynn Wright. Grantor: David and Nancy Franklin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2304 of Book 540.
Feb. 26: One tract (0.54 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Roger Jr. and Shelley Collum. Grantor: Steve and Nancy Franklin, Stacy and Lynn Wright. Excise tax: $128. Page 2308 of Book 540.
Feb. 26: Unit 103D, Week 4, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Maurice and Gilda Friedman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2313 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Lot G27, Great Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Cherie Beaman. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $730. Page 2349 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Lot R14, Ridgeline Village Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Cherie Beaman. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 2352 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Lots 9 and 10, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust. Grantor: Marjory Unrath, Rick Lail. Excise tax: $150. Page 2356 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Grantor: Timeshare Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2360 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Lot 20, Rhoney’s View, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Abigail Jelinske. Grantor: Lynwood and Frances Hare. Excise tax: $165. Page 2363 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: One tract (0.39 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Megan Byrd. Grantor: Patricia and William Davis, Betty and Bobby Bailey, and Herbert, Alesia, Jerry, Pam, Glen, Malisha and Mary Calloway. Excise tax: $4. Page 2370 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Unit 46, Linville Ridge Farm, Linville. Grantee: Hickory Building LLC. Grantor: Buddy and Linda Monk. Excise tax: $152. Page 2379 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Unit 101A, Week 46, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Ronald Hart, Ronald Hart II and Kimberly Hart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2381 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Unit 103B, Week 19, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Ronald Hart, Ronald Hart II and Kimberly Hart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2383 of Book 540.
Feb. 27: Unit 105I, Week 33, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Ronald Hart, Ronald Hart II and Kimberly Hart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2385 of Book 540.
Feb. 28: Unit 201B, Week 1, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Robin and James Simmons, Robin Dunne. Excise tax: $10. Page 2399 of Book 540.
Feb. 28: Lot 48, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Harlton and Katherine McKee. Grantor: The Amended and Restated Carol Marie Weber Revocable Trust, The Northern Trust Company. Excise tax: $86. Page 2402 of Book 540.
Feb. 28: Unit 4, Building K, Glen II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martha Ryon. Grantor: Lori Fitzwilliam, Carol A. Tubbs, The Revocable Trust of Carol A. Tubbs. Excise tax: $380. Page 2407 of Book 540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.