The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 23: Lot 8 and Lot 9, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Bernadette Payettell. Grantor: Bonnie Gordon, Laurel Gordon, Winifred Gordon, Heather Boyd, Mark Boyd, Wendy Mortion, Bruce Morton. Excise tax: $270. Page 1420 of Book 535.
Sept. 23: One tract (26.2 acres), Toe River. Grantee: James and Kirsty Blowers. Grantor: LT Trust Company, Lincoln Trust Company, Jason Warner P.A. Profit Sharing Plan, Jason Warner. Excise tax: $226. Page 1426 of Book 535.
Sept. 23: One tract (20.19 acres), Toe River. Grantee: James and Kirsty Blowers. Grantor: Johnathan and Rebecca Warner. Excise tax: $1,580. Page 1430 of Book 535.
Sept. 23: Lot 20, Glens of Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Osvaldo Torres. Grantor: Osvaldo and Stacy Torres. Excise: No taxable consideration. Page 1465 of Book 535.
Sept. 23: Unit 216 of Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Maureen Fusia. Grantor: Richard and Elizabeth Thornton. Excise tax: $222. Page 1476 of Book 535.
Sept. 23: Lot 125, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ernest Ledesma and Kristina Bartiromo. Grantor: Charles and Janice Herrin. Excise tax: $1,676. Page 1479 of Book 535.
Sept. 23: Tract one (5.67 acres) and tract two (0.849 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Christina Ollis. Grantor: David Ollis and Zola Ross. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1500 of Book 535.
Sept. 24: Lot 61, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Sheda King. Grantor: Donald and Erika Wallace. Excise tax: $600. Page 1635 of Book 535.
Sept. 24: One tract (5.72 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Cory Guscio. Grantor: Francis and Jill Guscio. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1673 of Book 535.
Sept. 24: Lot 28, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Janet Barrowman, Stephen Borrowman and Janet Borrowman Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $318. Page 1679 of Book 535.
Sept. 24: One tract (1.38 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Ann Yarborough. Grantor: Hazel Seitter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1684 of Book 535.
Sept. 24: Unit 3929, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nazanin Azarnia, Michael Moezzi, The Michael Moezzi Family Trust. Grantor: Laurie Bura, The Laurie Bura Charitable Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $260. Page 1687 of Book 535.
Sept. 24: Unit 2, Building F, Riveredge III Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Micheal and Sara Mayhew. Grantor: Brenda and J. Harper Beall III. Excise tax: $876. Page 1694 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: One tract (0.792 acres), Avery. Grantee: Shirley and Amy Barton. Grantor: Amy Barton, Shirley Barton, Clinton Barton, Amy Harp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1726 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: Lot G23, The Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Rachel Jacobsen. Grantor: Midland Trust Company, Jeremy Handysides #1702808, Jeremy Handysides, Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Ann Wilson, Elliot Marwell, Michael Douglas and Heather Harwell. Excise tax: $530. Page 1729 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: One tract (0.44 acre), Linville. Grantee: John Thompson. Grantor: John and Sara Thompson, Robert and Rosanna Ezzell, David and Joanne Hardee, Alfred and Martha Senter. Excise tax: $288. Page 1762 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: Lot 2, Unit 14, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Scott and Brianna Beveridge. Grantor: Scott and Brianna Beveridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1779 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: Lot 165, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Stewart Prather and Debra Wells. Grantor: Edwin and Catherine Seeger. Excise tax: $107. Page 1806 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1809 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: Unit 30D, Week 34, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: William Key. Excise: no taxable consideration. Page 1812 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: Lot 10, Unit 9, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Kathleen Paul. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $2,950. Page 1830 of Book 535.
Sept. 25: Four tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Luke and Maria Miggs. Grantor: James Miggs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1853 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Unit 30B, Week 31, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: David and Susan Roark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1862 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Unit 24A, Week 18, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: David and Elizabeth Hubbard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1865 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Unit 8C, Week 2, Blue Ridge Village II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Steven and Carolyn Batson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1868 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: One tract (5.66 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mtntop LLC. Grantor: Quin-Ton II, LLC. Excise tax: $102. Page 1874 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Unit 3028, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lauri Ruff. Grantor: Lauri Ruff and Linda Morgan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1891 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Unit 14, Building C, Briarcliffs Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua Cleghorn. Grantor: Matthew and Leigh Josey. Excise tax: $135. Page 1896 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Lot 174, D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Koren Brunette. Grantor: Torrence and Pamela Smith. Excise tax: $95. Page 1914 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Unit 604, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Angela Joseph. Grantor: Thomas Bannen. Excise tax: $740. Page 1916 of 535.
Sept. 26: Lot 7, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Angle Development, LLC. Grantor: Betty Vieth, Berry Lou Vieth Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $50. Page 1937 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Thomas Wise. Grantor: William Wise and Robert Wise. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1962 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Lot 328, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John Hourihan. Grantor: John and Clarene Hourihan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1965 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Lot 170, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Frances Powers. Grantor: Karen Ptthoff, Muriel Jones, Karen Potthoff, Kim Kotthoff, Kim Smith, Richard Smith, Jeffrey Jones, Sandra Jones. Excise tax: $292. Page 1973 of Book 535.
Sept. 26: Lot 328, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Darrin Hourihan, John Hourihan, Karen Johnson, John Hourihan, JR., Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: John Hourihan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2013 of Book 535.
Sept. 27: Unit 24A, Week 10, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Joan Dize. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2017 of Book 535.
Sept. 27: Lot 8, Crooked Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Lisa Miller. Grantor: Edna Blake. Excise tax: $560. Page 2020 of Book 535.
Sept. 27: Two tracts (0.49 acres), Linville. Grantee: Vernon Leger and Synthia Denno. Grantor: Richard and Shelly Johnston. Excise tax: $232. Page 2048 of Book 535.
Sept. 27: One tract (1.21 acres), Linville. Grantee: David Johnston and Lan Holtsclaw. Grantor: Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, Robert Keller, Lawanna Keller. Excise tax: $204. Page 2069 of Book 535.
