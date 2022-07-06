The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 27: Lot 23, Mountain Top, Linville. Grantee: Mtntop, LLC. Grantor: William and Eileen Kianka. Excise tax: $40. Page 2113 of Book 578.
June 27: Lot 2A, Townhouse #2, Glens of Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Sally Sierra. Grantor: Hope Schultz. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 2117 of Book 578.
June 27: Unit 8, Building A, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew Kane. Grantor: Richard and Carolyn Fitzgerald. Excise tax: $212. Page 2120 of Book 578.
June 28: One tract (2.71 acres), Avery. Grantee: Matthew and Robin Kerr. Grantor: Cynthia Nelson. Excise tax: $126. Page 2147 of Book 578.
June 28: Unit 1-D, Building 3, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anita Cooper. Grantor: David Goodstein. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 2156 of Book 578.
June 28: Lot 9, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Dareth Newley, Michael Bristow, Dareth W. Newley Revocable Trust of 1992. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $2,715. Page 2159 of Book 578.
June 28: Lot 283, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: James Hundley. Grantor: Franklin Hundley Jr., The Hundley Family Trust, James Hundley, Jeanette Hundley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2169 of Book 578.
June 28: Lot 283, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Franklin Hundley III. Grantor: Franklin Hundley Jr., The Hundley Family Trust, Hundley Franklin III and Jeannette Hundley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2172 of Book 578.
June 28: Two tracts (22.93 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jerry Burleson. Grantor: William Close Jr., Brenda Mickel-Close. Excise tax: $270. Page 2189 of Book 578.
June 28: Lot 17-20, Block A, Carolida Acres, Altamont. Grantee: Carla Woodrich. Grantor: Theodore and Brenda Schneider. Excise tax: $40. Page 2203 of Book 578.
June 28: Unit 12, Week 1 and 2, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Brent Scott, Jason Hutto. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2208 of Book 578.
June 28: Unit 11, Week 8, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Brent Scott and Christopher Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2212 of Book 578.
June 28: Unit 2, Week 8 and 9, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Brent Scott and Jason Hutto. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2216 of Book 578.
June 28: Unit 6, Week 1 and 2, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Brent Scott and Jason Hutto. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2220 of Book 578.
June 28: Unit 6, Week 3, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Brent Scott. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2224 of Book 578.
June 28: Lots 6 and 16, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Clifton Taylor Jr. and Debra Hudson. Grantor: Charles and Karen Hill. Excise tax: $400. Page 2229 of Book 578.
June 28: One tract (8.65 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Hugh and Malinda Durham. Grantor: Robert and Ruth Bass, The Robert L. and Ruth S. Bass Trust. Excise tax: $122. Page 2264 of Book 578.
June 29: Unit 1, Building 7, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Atlanta Ave LLC. Grantor: 500 Adams Apple LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 2269 of Book 578.
June 29: Unit 2, Building 7, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Atlanta Ave LLC. Grantor: 500 Adams Apple LLC. Excise tax: $475. Page 2295 of Book 578.
June 29: Unit 3, Building 7, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Atlanta Ave LLC. Grantor: 500 Adams Apple LLC. Excise tax: $475. Page 2321 of Book 578.
June 29: Unit 4, Building 7, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Atlanta Ave LLC. Grantor: 500 Adams Apple LLC. Excise tax: $475. Page 2347 of Book 578.
June 29: Unit 5, Building 7, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Atlanta Ave LLC. Grantor: 500 Adams Apple LLC. Excise tax: $475. Page 2373 of Book 578.
June 29: Unit 6, Building 7, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Atlanta Ave LLC. Grantor: 500 Adams Apple LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 2399 of Book 578.
June 29: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2425 of Book 578.
June 29: Unit 37, Building H, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Malinda Boren, Malinda K. Boren Revocable Trust. Grantor: Stanley Smart. Excise tax: $314. Page 2431 of Book 578.
June 29: Lot 99, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Stephanie Edwards. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $530. Page 2433 of Book 578.
June 29: One tract (0.55 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Duane Pollock and Jadranka Weygoldt. Grantor: NPO Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 2457 of Book 578.
June 29: Unit 106C, Week 5, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carole Loescher. Grantor: Scott and Linda Loescher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 6 of Book 579.
June 29: Two tracts (99.875 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Elk River Club. Grantor: Edwin Shelton, R. Edwin Shelton Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 9 of Book 579.
June 29: Unit 3, Building D, Southcrest of BeechCondominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Wendolyn Thompson. Grantor: Dennis Slawn, Dennis Slawnikowski, Laura Boone. Excise tax: $877. Page 16 of Book 579.
June 29: Lot 1, Elk River Refuge, Cranberry. Grantee: Rod and Kimberly Ashby. Grantor: Rod Ashby. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 45 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot R4, Ridgeline Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kinsabelle Kabin, LLC. Grantor: Beech View Cabin, LLC. Excise tax: $3,000. Page 48 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot VR2, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Troy, Quinn and Stacey Linna. Grantor: The Marcia D. scott Revocable Trust, Marcia Scott. Excise tax: $440. Page 50 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot 1, Appletree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Karen D’Avignon, The Karen D’ Avignon Revocable Trust. Grantor: Karen D’Avignon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 54 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot 13, Grandfather Mountain Lake, Linville. Grantee: John and Mary Williams. Grantor: Culbertson Children LLC. Excise tax: $3,000. Page 68 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot 8, Riverwalk Development, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: KFT Riverwalk, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $598. Page 73 of Book 579.
June 30: One tract (11.04 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Jonathan Hampton and Jennifer Bass. Grantor: Todd McCoury. Excise tax: $410. Page 76 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot 50, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: R&R Professional Building, LLC. Grantor: Jonathan and Ionela Bock. Excise tax: $2,750. Page 78 of Book 579.
June 30: Unit A, Building 1, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Grace and Robert Sammartino. Grantor: Ken and Veda Swanton. Excise tax: $1,197. Page 81 of Book 579.
June 30: One tract (0.26 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Glove, LLC. Grantor: Anne Chesson. Excise tax: $490. Page 84 of Book 579.
June 30: Two tracts (0.77 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Timothy and Anna Dellinger. Grantor: Michael and Joyce Dellinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 98 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot 303, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mary Howk. Grantor: Laura Reid. Excise tax: $970. Page 103 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot E, Section 4, Linville Riverbend Park and Mountain Recreation Log Cabins, Altamont. Grantee: Country Roads Enterprises, LLC. Grantor: Mountain Recreation, LLC, Mountain Recreation Log Cabins, LLC. Excise tax: $125. Page 121 of Book 579.
June 30: One tract (2.2 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Elliott and Glenda Simmons. Grantor: Stephen, Myra and Maxine Laws. Excise tax: $350. Page 125 of Book 579.
June 30: One tract (6.457 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Alan and Sharon Imm. Grantor: Kelly Lehman. Excise tax: $800. Page 148 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot 38, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Peter Roesch and Luciana Chua. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 169 of Book 579.
June 30: Lot 29, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Joseph Gabriel. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $40. Page 171 of Book 579.
June 30: Unit 324, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and Kevin Hensley. Grantor: Richard Burrows Sr., Diane Burrows, Burrows Family Trust. Excise tax: $560. Page 173 of Book 579.
