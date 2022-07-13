The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 5: Lot 8, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Lucky Homes LLC. Grantor: US Bank National Association Structured Asset Securities Corporation, New Penn Financial, LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, PHH Mortgage Corporation, Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, Newrez, LLC. Excise tax: $728. Page 409 of Book 579.
July 5: Lot 110, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Edward and Hayley Kemp. Grantor: Douglas and Sharon Lockwood. Excise tax: $180. Page 422 of Book 579.
July 5: One tract (2.97 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Rigoberto Machado Jr. Grantor: David and Sherri Lowman. Excise tax: $110. Page 458 of Book 579.
July 5: Lot 1, The Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: 103 Skiloft Road, LLC. Grantor: Christopher and Cynthia Vasiloff. Excise tax: $1,850. Page 461 of Book 579.
July 5: Lot 127, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: George and Ann David. Grantor: Equity Trust Company, Dennis Dutton IRA Acct # 200336519, Dennis Dutton. Excise tax: $444. Page 465 of Book 579.
July 5: Lot 40, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Keith and Deborah Coulter. Grantor: Keith and Robert Coulter, The Robert K. Coulter Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 470 of Book 579.
July 5: Apt. 2, Building 32, Cluster J, Grandfather Lodge, Linville. Grantee: Frank and Allison Navarro. Grantor: Fred and Alice Stanback. Excise tax: $1,090. Page 479 of Book 579.
July 5: Lot 12, Riverwalk BE Subdivision, The Fish Camp, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rhetson Development, LLC. Grantor: Stephen Brown, Delia Best. Excise tax: $260. Page 484 of Book 579.
July 5: Lot 3, Roseborough Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Hampton and Mary Graham. Grantor: Diane Graham, Patricia Washington, Elizabeth McRae. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 487 of Book 579.
July 5: Unit D, Building 8, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Tutterow, Lisa MacRae. Grantor: Edward and Amanda Crenshaw. Excise tax: $957. Page 491 of Book 579.
July 5: See document for description. Grantee: Julie Hughes. Grantor: Adam Vaughn. Excise tax: $190. Page 512 of Book 579.
July 5: Two tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Darla Harding, The Darla Phillips Harding Trust, The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: James Phillips Jr., John Phillips, The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 546 of Book 579.
July 5: One tract (5.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Darci Buchanan, The Darci Phillips Buchanan Trust, The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: James Phillips Jr., John Phillips, The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 550 of Book 579.
July 5: One tract (135.68 acres), Toe River. Grantee: John Phillips, The John Morgan Phillips Trust, The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: James Phillips Jr., John Phillips, The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 554 of Book 579.
July 5: One tract, Toe River. Grantee: James Phillips Jr., The James Arthur Phillips Jr. Trust, The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: James Phillips Jr., John Phillips, The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 558 of Book 579.
July 6: Lots 19, 20, 22 and 23, Blackpoint at Linville Falls, Altamont. Grantee: The Jim Perkins and Colleen Jennefer Franke Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: James R. Kirkpatrick Family Revocable Trust, James and Michell Kirkpatrick. Excise tax: $414. Page 564 of Book 579.
July 6: One tract (1.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Judy Rescigno. Grantor: Thomas and Laura Howser. Excise tax: $510. Page 603 of Book 579.
July 6: Lot 4, Appletree Ridge Estates II, Linville. Grantee: Manuel Jackson Jr. and Susan Jackson. Grantor: Manuel Jackson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 606 of Book 579.
July 6: One tract, Hickory Nut Gap Road, Avery. Grantee: Judy Kelley, Judy Kelly, Judy H. Kelly Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Judy Kelley and Judy Kelly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 615 of Book 579.
July 7: See document for description. Grantee: Nancy Franklin, Nancy Sue Franklin Revocable Trust. Grantor: Nancy Franklin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 625 of Book 579.
July 7: Lot 13, Section 12, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Robert Silcott. Grantor: McKinley and Marcia Jurney, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $160. Page 631 of Book 579.
July 7: One tract (2.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Dennis McClellan. Grantor: Crandle McClellan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 635 of Book 579.
July 7: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Barbara Keranen. Grantor: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $70. Page 637 of Book 579.
July 7: Two tracts (1.03 acres), Linville. Grantee: Alan Mendez. Grantor: Brenda Buchanan. Excise tax: $292. Page 659 of Book 579.
July 7: Lot 36, Blackpoint at Linville Falls, Altamont. Grantee: John and Jennifer Collins. Grantor: James Kirkpatrick, James R. Kirkpatrick Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $230. Page 662 of Book 579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.