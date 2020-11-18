The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 9: Unit B27, Week 49, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village, Inc. Grantor: Joseph and Karen Stromsness. Excise tax: $10. Page 27 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: One tract (1.268 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: DWF Holdings-1, LLC. Grantor: Pontus Vault Portfolio, LLC. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 36 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: One tract (5.94 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Matthew and Elizabeth Lindvall. Grantor: Chad and Rebecca Morgan. Excise tax: $34. Page 71 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Shipbaugh Holdings LLC. Grantor: James and Michael McDaniel, Gertrude Rothenberg, James Michael McDaniel Revocable Living Trust, Wayne and Debra Vance, Shirley and Ronald Myers. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 74 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Unit 3, Building 3, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Teresa Brolley. Grantor: Richard Looney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 88 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Unit A, Building 24, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sara Daniel. Grantor: Corydon and Laurel Siffring. Excise tax: $878. Page 92 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: One tract (4.04 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Zachary and Serena Oakes. Grantor: Connie Trivette. Excise tax: $180. Page 115 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Lot 45, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin Yount and Oiralis Gonzalez. Grantor: Dan and Dereka Plyler. Excise tax: $96. Page 145 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Lot 9, Chestnut Falls, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christopher and Condon Smith. Grantor: Sylvester and Lia Carolan. Excise tax: $900. Page 148 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Unit 2322, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Clinton Perdue. Grantor: Julie Perdue. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 164 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: One tract (1.43 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Brad and Jamie Fabben. Grantor: Brad and Jamie Fabben, Jamie Snelgrove. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 187 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: One tract (2.10 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Peter and Cynthia Myers. Grantor: Mark Minor and Erika Siegel. Excise tax: $400. Page 207 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Unit D, Building 27, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Justin and Brandy Anovick. Grantor: Gregory and Mary Haake. Excise tax: $698. Page 210 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Lot 267, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: GMG Homes LLC. Grantor: Daniel Levinson. Excise tax: $120. Page 253 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: One tract (4.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jon and Sheryl Garrett. Grantor: Christopher and Kathy Calhoun. Excise tax: $252. Page 255 of Book 552.
Nov. 9: Lot 4, Chappell Farms North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hillmonte Partners LLC. Grantor: Donald and Patricia Chappell. Excise tax: $120. Page 279 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Unit E105, Week 2, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association. Grantor: Robert Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 310 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot G50, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott Philbrook and Emily Spivey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 312 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Unit 2620, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Joyce Hren. Grantor: Robert Banner. Excise tax: $500. Page 343 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot 4, Grandmother View, Linville. Grantee: Scott and Betsy Custer. Grantor: Gordon Mattocks III, Ann Mattocks, Katherine and William Bray. Excise tax: $4,300. Page 371 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Unit 124, Week 13, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek POA. Grantor: Chris Meadows. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 377 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot ES46, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott Ewing, Scott Wayne Ewing Living Trust. Grantor: Scott Ewing, The Ewing Bypass Trust, The Ewing Exempt Marital Trust, Ewing Non-Exempt Marital Trust, Lo Ree Ewing Living Trust, Lo Ewing. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 380 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot 1, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Troy McLean. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 404 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Unit C, Building 56, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Michelle Goldman. Grantor: Lynn and Gary Bright. Excise tax: $232. Page 407 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot F36, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher Brewer. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $550. Page 424 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot 14, Phase 1, Apple Orchard Ltd., Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and Derek Ross. Grantor: Bonita Ross. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 433 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: One tract (2.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Joanna Cotten. Grantor: Deborah Keyes. Excise tax: $64. Page 437 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Unit #28, Bldg. E, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Joyce Bermingham. Grantor: Emilee Nidiffer and D’Vorah Nadel. Excise tax: $158. Page 451 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot VV-29, Vineyard Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Evan Thompson. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 454 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Unit Number C, Brookhill IV Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Catherine Fields. Grantor: Margaret W. Ross, Margaret M. Ross. Excise tax: $642. Page 460 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot 101 Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam and Quinn Sosne. Grantor: Patricia Copeland. Excise tax: $50. Page 465 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot 6, Block C, Emerald Mountain Development, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Brett and Chrystol Wagner. Grantor: White Oaks Properties I, LLC. Excise tax: $1,375. Page 468 of Book 552.
Nov. 10: Lot 53, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Linda Turner. Grantor: Ann and Robert Powell, Robert Otis Powell Trust, Ann S. Powell Trust. Excise tax: $720. Page 494 of Book 552.
Nov. 12: Two tracts (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thaddeus and Amy Bergelin. Grantor: Geraldine Byrnes, The Geraldine J. Byrnes Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,990. Page 523 of Book 552.
Nov. 12: Lot 8B, Bear Creek Townhomes, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Jill Bashore. Grantor: Leon and Martha Howard. Excise tax: $930. Page 548 of Book 552.
Nov. 12: Lot 3, Linville Forest, Linville. Grantee: Gordon Mattocks III, Ann-Miller Mattocks. Grantor: Holmeco Limited Partnership, Elizabeth Ritchie. Excise tax: $2,750. Page 591 of Book 552.
Nov. 12: Lot 2, Section 1, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip and Julie Miller. Grantor: Scott and Laura Welton, George and Sandra Hawes. Excise tax: $3,000. Page 595 of Book 552.
Nov. 12: Lot 16, Block C, Emerald Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John Cox Jr. and Dana Cox. Grantor: David and Mercedes Suarez. Excise tax: $172. Page 626 of Book 552.
Nov. 12: Lot F27, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marshall and Karen Wight. Grantor: Charles and Leigh Schweser. Excise tax: $450. Page 638 of Book 552.
Nov. 12: One tract (1.10 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Erik Roark, Autum Townsend, Kerri Sudderth. Grantor: Eddie and Patricia Roark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 698 of Book 552.
Nov. 13: Lot 11, Altamont Acres Preserve, Toe River. Grantee: Seguridad Revocable Trust. Grantor: Kelly and Miguel Puccio. Excise tax: $100. Page 753 of Book 552.
