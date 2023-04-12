The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 3: Lot WR69, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Beau Recon LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $850. Page 972 of Book 587.
April 3: Lot 38, Section 1, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robin Smith. Grantor: Douglas Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 975 of Book 587.
April 3: Unt A-8, Snow Lake Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Casa Flora Ridge, LLC. Grantor: Richard and Shay Casey. Excise tax: $960. Page 977 of Book 587.
April 3: Lot 19, Unit 8, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: MWLB Nevins Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: 819 Crest Trail, LLC. Excise tax: $7,000. Page 981 of Book 587.
April 3: Lot 61, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leonard and Bobby Shoemaker, The Shoemaker Family Living Trust. Grantor: Leonard and Bobby Shoemaker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 984 of Book 587.
April 3: Lot 19, Elk Hill, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lawrence Clouse Jr. and Brian Clouse. Grantor: Lawrence Clouse Jr. and Lawrence Clouse Sr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1003 of Book 587.
April 3: Unit 3107, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jeffrey and Amy Sullivan. Grantor: Ryan, Danielle, Margory and Arthur Dooley. Excise tax: $495. Page 1007 of Book 587.
April 3: Lot 19, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Camram Trust, Alan and Robin Miller. Grantor: Bear Creek at Linville, LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1028 of Book 587.
April 3: One tract (2.32 acres), Avery. Grantee: Rambler LLC. Grantor: Jason Lottmann, Jason Lotman. Excise tax: $940. Page 1071 of Book 587.
April 4: Unit 9, Cottages of Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bigfoots Hideout, LLC. Grantor: Kari and Kyle Quinn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1097 of Book 587.
April 4: Lot 29, Silver Spring Farm Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Elizabeth Epstein. Grantor: Anne Bolyea, 2010 Anne Whitton Bolyea Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,458. Page 1102 of Book 587.
April 4: One tract (2.538 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Anyssa and Austin Bell. Grantor: Roy and Tammie Maltba. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1133 of Book 587.
April 4: See document for description. Grantee: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantor: Thomas Guinn II. Excise tax: $15. Page 1136 of Book 587.
April 4: Lot WR22, The West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Alyssa Reid. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 1138 of Book 587.
April 4: Lot WR14, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Suhail and Safia Niazi. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 1188 of Book 587.
April 5: See document for description. Grantee: The Susan W. Stephenson and Samuel Byrn Stephenson Revocable Joint Trust, Susan and Samuel Stephenson. Grantor: Susan Stephenson, Susan Brown, Samuel Stephenson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1220 of Book 587.
April 5: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Anne Bolyea, 2010 Anne Whitton Bolyea Living Trust. Grantor: Melinda Bartlett. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 1225 of Book 587.
April 5: Lot 3, Fox Den, Silver Fox Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Monica and Allen Thomas. Grantor: Trim 1, LLC. Excise tax: $1,580. Page 1239 of Book 587.
April 5: Lot 8, Chestnut Woods Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Robbie Davis. Grantor: George and Ashley Korizis. Excise tax: $3,300. Page 1244 of Book 587.
April 5: Lot 48, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Lynn Kuhlman, Heather and Martin Bolick. Grantor: Lynn Kuhlman and Frank Bolick Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1248 of Book 587.
April 5: Lot 57, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Albert Bowley Jr., Cynthia Bowley, Albert John Bowley Jr. Revocable Trust, Cynthia C. Bowley Revocable Trust. Grantor: Albert Bowley Jr. and Cynthia Bowley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1250 of Book 587.
April 5: Unit 3312, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert and Lindsay Ryan. Grantor: Edward and Lee Graham. Excise tax: $443. Page 1253 of Book 587.
April 5: One tract (0.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Peter Loper. Grantor: Alfred Howell Jr., Matthew and Erin Howard. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 1262 of Book 587.
April 5: One tract (2.41 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Debra Taylor. Grantor: RD Home Sales, Inc. Excise tax: $720. Page 1266 of Book 587.
April 6: Two tracts (2.52 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Oasis Solutions, LLC. Grantor: Bonny Richland. Excise tax: $780. Page 1288 of Book 587.
April 6: One tract (1.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Rhiannon Cuthbertson. Grantor: Patrick Cuthbertson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1291 of Book 587.
April 6: One tract (3.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sarah and James O’Toole, O’Toole Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joe and Patricia Edmisten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1293 of Book 587.
April 6: One tract (3.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Damian Taylor, Damian Christopher Taylor Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joe and Patricia Edmisten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1296 of Book 587.
April 6: One tract (370.88 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Rogelio Magana, Maria Turia. Grantor: John Ballington, Dusty Conner. Excise tax: $162. Page 1299 of Book 587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.