The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 24: Unit 104C, Week 5, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Stratos Developments, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 62 of Book 588.
April 24: Unit 105I, Week 30, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highland at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Charles and Wanda Small. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 65 of Book 588.
April 24: One tract (1.04 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Naranja Grande NC, LLC. Grantor: Scott Griesemer, Marisol Lara. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 68 of Book 588.
April 24: Lot 18, Blackpointe at Linville Falls, Altamont. Grantee: The Jim Perkins and Colleen Jennefer Franke Revocable Living Trust, Jim Perkins, Colleen Franke. Grantor: James Kirkpatrick, James R. Kirkpatrick Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $117. Page 79 of Book 588.
April 24: Lot 15, High Crest Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Maria Rietberg. Grantor: Suzanne Fischer and James Ullman. Excise tax: $162. Page 87 of Book 588.
April 24: One tract (0.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: Randall and Shannon Clark. Grantor: Jennifer Haymore, Robert, Earnie, Floranne and Lisa Church, Dennis and Beverly Scarfile, Gina Moody, Sharlene and William Atkins, Richard and Camellia Patrick, Delores Rash. Excise tax: $40. Page 90 of Book 588.
April 25: Unit 3825, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: RHP Ski Top, LLC. Grantor: Todd and Catherine Lyerly. Excise tax: $470. Page 127 of Book 588.
April 25: Lot 1, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: Jeffrey and Sandra Cohn. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $160. Page 132 of Book 588.
April 25: Lot 1, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Edwin Reed. Grantor: Marilyn Reed. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 136 of Book 588.
April 25: Unit 105F, Week 52, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Glemon and Earlene Ray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 139 of Book 588.
April 25: Unit 201E, Week, 41, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc.. Grantor: Charles and Dianne Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 142 of Book 588.
April 25: Unit 2120, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tommy and Christiana Williams. Grantor: Michael and Adrienne Walker. Excise tax: $445. Page 145 of Book 588.
April 25: Lot 78, Rhoney’s View, Linville. Grantee: John and Judy Parker. Grantor: Shelia and Richard Annas, Steve and Lorraine Rhoney. Excise tax: $58. Page 199 of Book 588.
April 25: One tract (1.50 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Phillip and Theresa Murdock. Grantor: Eric and Christy Murdock, Jessica and Brian Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 203 of Book 588.
April 26: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Zachary Stamey. Grantor: Angela, Luke, Adrian, Zachary, Kaitlin and Luther Stamey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 208 of Book 588.
April 26: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Zachary Stamey. Grantor: Luke and Adrian Stamey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 212 of Book 588.
April 26: One tract (1.00 acre), Linville. Grantee: US Bank National Association, CIM Trust 2019-R3 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2019-R3. Grantor: Bryan and Cynthia Johnson, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. Excise tax: $224. Page 243 of Book 588.
April 26: Lot 16, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steven Montgomery and Ty Cannon. Grantor: Charles and Mary Jackson. Excise tax: $280. Page 245 of Book 588.
April 26: One tract (13.08 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: John and Jane Pasquini, Joint Revocable Trust of John A. Pasquini and Jane B. Pasquini. Grantor: John and Jane Pasquini. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 274 of Book 588.
April 26: Lot S43, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Anila Davis. Grantor: Ryan, Brianna, Alice and James Sensale. Excise tax: $1,240. Page 276 of Book 588.
April 26: One tract (0.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: Samuel, Juanita, Marisol and Josue Guzman. Grantor: Leonardo Rodriguez and Maria Garcia. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 280 of Book 588.
April 26: Two tracts (0.37 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Samantha and David Romine. Grantor: Laura Kimbrell. Excise tax: $165. Page 285 of Book 588.
April 27: One tract (3.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth McConnell, Elizabeth E. McConnell Revocable Trust. Grantor: Elizabeth McConnell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 309 of Book 588.
April 27: Lot 146, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Teaberry Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Terri Olmstead, David Olmstead Jr. Excise tax: $189. Page 314 of Book 588.
April 27: One tract (3.41 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Sibelco North America, Inc. Grantor: Pamela and Fernando Ariza, Pam Davis. Excise tax: $188. Page 317 of Book 588.
April 27: Unit 201I, Week 42, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Annette Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 321 of Book 588.
