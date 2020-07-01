The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 22: Lot 189, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Tania Upchurch. Grantor: Michael and April Escalera. Excise tax: $510. Page 1469 of Book 544.
June 22: Lot 49, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marci Emerson, Marci G. Emerson Living Trust. Grantor: Joseph and Marci Emerson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1483 of Book 544.
June 22: Lot G6, Grover Section, Woodland-Beech Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Marilyn Bittan, Marilyn K. Bittan Living Trust. Grantor: B.A. Jr. and Marilyn Bittan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1492 of Book 544.
June 22: Lot 267, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: David Clark Jr. and Julie Clark. Grantor: Claiborne and Dianne Querbes. Excise tax: $1,930. Page 1507 of Book 544.
June 22: Two tracts (1.98 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charles and Mabel Cade. Grantor: Ronald and Kathrin Sagaert. Excise tax: $375. Page 1513 of Book 544.
June 22: One tract, Toe River. Grantee: Grace Tolley. Grantor: Lochlin Vance Sr., Lochlin Vance Jr. and Emily Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1530 of Book 544.
June 22: Lot 322, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles Winger Sr., Barbara Winter, Winger Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Charles Winger Sr. and Barbara Winger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1546 of Book 544.
June 23: Lot 60, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Troy and Della Stafford. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 1654 of Book 544.
June 24: Lot 7, Section 14, Mountain Glen Resort, Linville. Grantee: Carolyn and David Neel. Grantor: Carolyn and Lee Neel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1727 of Book 544.
June 24: Lot 1, Grouse Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: CDL Housing LLC. Grantor: US Bank National Association. Excise tax: $119. Page 1756 of Book 544.
June 24: Lot 18, Laurel Brook, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Darrell and Carolyn McCurry. Grantor: Gunther and Ruth Herdegen. Excise tax: $450. Page 1795 of Book 544.
June 24: One tract (0.80 acres), Linville. Grantee: Roland Norris II. Grantor: Sherri and Robert Michaleski. Excise tax: $230. Page 1805 of Book 544.
June 24: One tract (22.6 acres), Avery. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Steve and Tiffany Gilliam. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 1821 of Book 544.
June 24: Unit 201D, Week 47, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joyce Feaster. Grantor: Anthony Sepela. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1825 of Book 544.
June 24: Unit 5, Building A, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elite Entry LLC. Grantor: Jonathan and Camille Hale. Excise tax: $321. Page 1848 of Book 544.
June 25: Lot F57, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cindy Bailes. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $2,900. Page 1869 of Book 544.
June 25: One tract (2.495 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Debbie Blair, Debbie Gail, Eddie Franklin and Eddy Franklin Martin. Grantor: Debbie Blair, Debbie Gail, Eddie Franklin and Eddy Franklin Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1889 of Book 544.
June 25: Unit A, Building 2, The Reserve II at Sugar Mountain Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Nancy McCarthy, The McCarthy Family Trust. Grantor: John and Nancy McCarthy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1893 of Book 544.
June 25: One tract (1.039 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert and Mallory Smith. Grantor: Cale and Minda Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1896 of Book 544.
June 25: One tract (18.72 acres), Linville. Grantee: Toy Soldier Trees LLC. Grantor: Cajun Growers LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1918 of Book 544.
June 25: One tract (1.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cajun Growers LLC. Grantor: Toy Soldier Trees LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1921 of Book 544.
June 25: One tract (2.18 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Daniel Johnson Jr. Grantor: Cullie Aldridge Jr. and Suzanne Aldridge. Excise tax: $31. Page 1923 of Book 544.
June 25: Lot 1A, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: DLJ Properties LLC. Grantor: Lantis Development LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1926 of Book 544.
June 25: Lot 17B, Talon Trail, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lantis Development LLC. Grantor: DLJ Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1930 of Book 544.
June 25: Unit 2103, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Key Family Holdings LLC. Grantor: Charles and Glendas Babb. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1957 of Book 544.
June 26: Lot VV12, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Deborah Causey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $310. Page 1964 of Book 544.
June 26: One tract (0.43 acres), Linville. Grantee: John Chapman III and Elizabeth Chapman. Grantor: George MacRae Jr., Patricia MacRae, The George Davis MacRae and Patricia Bent MacRae Joint Living Trust. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 1989 of Book 544.
