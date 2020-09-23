The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 14: See Document for description. Grantee: Newcedarhome, LLC. Grantor: Newland Mobile Home Park, LP, Colt Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $550. Page 1811of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Lot G-52, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Colia and Varaluck Chandhasin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1823 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Lot G-37, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eddie’s Nest LLC. Grantor: Ralph Viera and Ivette Tejeiro. Excise tax: $660. Page 1826 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Lot 136-A, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Peter Yount. Grantor: Avis and Peter Yount, Peter S. Yount Irrevocable Gifting Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1829 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Lot 2, Section 14, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: John Campbell Jr. and Ronna Campbell. Grantor: Thomas Golder Jr. and Kathy Golder. Excise tax: $630. Page 1847 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Unit D, Brook Hill I Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Kurt Lutgert. Grantor: James, Lainie and Tracy O’Connell. Excise tax: $715. Page 1870 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: See Document for description. Grantee: 130 of Chatham LLC. Grantor: Robert Putnam II and Linda Putnam. Excise tax: $1,148. Page 1898 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Apt. 13, Bldg. 9, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominium, Linville. Grantee: James and Luann Terrell. Grantor: Patrick and Jennifer Danehy, Patrick J. Deheny and Jennifer A. Danehy Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $620. Page 1906 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Lot 25-A, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Patrick and Jennifer Danehy, Patrick J. Deheny and Jennifer A. Danehy Revocable Trust. Grantor: James Terrell, James T. Terrell Living Trust. Excise tax: $2,500. Page 1911 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: One tract (40.73 acres), Linville. Grantee: The Alegro Corporation, Banner Road Land Trust. Grantor: James Nyberg, Janet Carabelli, Jorge Carabelli. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1914 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: One tract (40.73 acres), Linville. Grantee: McLendon Properties LLC. Grantor: The Alegro Corporation, Banner Road Land Trust. Excise tax: $440. Page 1918 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Lot 6, Tree Top, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rebecca Witt. Grantor: Sean McCoy, Rebecca Witt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1928 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Lot 13, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anna Spence. Grantor: George and Susan Devine. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 1933 of Book 548.
Sept. 14: Lot 15A, Elk Hill, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shirley and Elmer Brittain Jr., Elmer Brittain, Jr. and Shirley L. Brittain Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: George and Susan Devine. Excise tax: $72. Page 1964 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Lot 2, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenson Properties LLC. Grantor: Robert, Tim, Lacy, Sonya, and Jay Koehler. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 1974 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Lot VV-16, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Amanda Griffiths. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $440. Page 1981 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: One tract (1.343 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste. Grantor: Mark and Linda Kaiser. Excise tax: $30. Page 1985 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: One tract (0.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kiley and Thomas Dellinger IV. Grantor: Patsy and Lawrence Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2005 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Lot 12, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Karen Julien. Grantor: Henry, Laurel and Henry H. Greer. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 2014 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Lot 18, Section 4, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eugene Smith Jr., and Gayle Smith. Grantor: Michael and Catherine Santoro. Excise tax: $590. Page 2023 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Lot 24, Oak Hills “D” Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sagemont Properties LLC. Grantor: Bobby Nichols II, Marie Nichols, Linda and Steven Schafer. Excise tax: $80. Page 2057 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Lot 63, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Brett and Jill Kaconas. Grantor: Chad Rudy and Gary Arnold Jr. Excise tax: $290. Page 2062 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Unit 2115, Pinnacle Inn & Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Connie Makamson. Grantor: Kristy and James Rice. Excise tax: $226. Page 2084 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: One tract (0.79 acres), Sugar Overlook, Banner Elk. Grantee: Zbigniew and Michelle Ryniak, Radek Suchanek. Grantor: Murray Kostamo, Fay Kostamo, Mignon Kostamo. Excise tax: $70. Page 2101 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Unit 1, Bldg. E, Riveredge III, Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Susan Cromer. Grantor: Floyd Davis, Floyd Davis Trust. Excise tax: $804. Page 2108 of Book 548.
Sept. 15: Unit A-3, Bldg. A, Riveredge A Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Marilyn Beach. Grantor: James T. Broyhill. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 2132 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: One lot (0.904 acres), Linville. Grantee: Larry Johnson. Grantor: Rhonda Watson. Excise tax: $260. Page 2151 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: Lot 5A, Summit Park Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mountain Top Trust. Grantor: Roderic and Madeline Fink. Excise tax: $750. Page 2156 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: Lot 23, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Nancy Rowden. Grantor: Robert and Georgiana Ladd. Excise tax: $2,900. Page 2160 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: See document for description. Grantee: Joel Grayson, Whitley and Joel King. Grantor: Joseph Tildon, Donna and joseph Gillespie, Joel Grayson, Whitley and Joel King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2165 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: Lot 35, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: North Ga. Land, LLC. Grantor: Whispering Pine, LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 2169 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: Lot O-8, Overlook Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Karen Hickey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 2172 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: One tract (0.77 acres), Linville. Grantee: Newland Presbyterian Church. Grantor: Cartner Brothers LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2191 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: Lot 4, Section 12, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Carol Strum, Lindsay Peterson, The Carol L. Strum Revocable Trust. Grantor: Carol Ellis, Gregory, James, Dorothy, and Christine Boast, Carol Lynne Boast Ellis, The James Edward Boast Family Trust, Carol Strum, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $550. Page 2195 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: Lot 107A, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Red Clay Investments of EI, LLC. Grantor: Richard and Mariana McCroskey, Richard G. McCroskey Revocable Living Trust, Mariana T. McCrosky Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $30. Page 2207 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: See document for description. Grantee: Stephen and Pamela Easterday. Grantor: Gary and Jessica Jewell. Excise tax: $405. Page 2213 of Book 548.
Sept. 16: Unit 4204, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Karen Swinson and Mark Werbil. Grantor: Brittany Vigneault. Excise tax: $120. Page 2233 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Unit A, Bldg. 27, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Cristi Rozea. Grantor: Christine Myatt. Excise tax: $820. Page 2291 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Unit 07GY, Week 9, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $20. Page 2314 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $104. Page 2317 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Lot 79, Phase II, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carmelo and Nancy Bonomo, The Carmelo Bonomo and Nancy Bonomo Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bonita Ross. Excise tax: $70. Page 2320 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Lot 17, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer Cowan, Terrence and Diana Arthur, Arthur Family Foundation. Grantor: Diane, Glenn and Carol Arthur, Glenn Arthur Revocable Trust, Carol G. Arthur Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2323 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: One tract (6.457 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Kelly Lehman. Grantor: Sue Dienst. Excise tax: $398. Page 2363 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Lot 11, Section 10, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Frank Barrett and Elizabeth Baker. Grantor: Jacob Ramsey, Micaela Ramsey, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $446. Page 2374 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Lot 60, Phase B3, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Barbara Blattner, Debra Sundin. Grantor: Diane and Carol Arthur, Carol G. Arthur Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 2416 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Unit 823, Sugar Mountain Ski and & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amanda and William Hans Jr. Grantor: Tim and Lisa Scott. Excise tax: $330. Page 2427 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Unit 4205, Pinnacle Inn, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Linda Spain, David and Linda Spain Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Dan and Patricia Lott. Excise tax: $120. Page 2447 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Building Unit F-124, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: John and Kay Shields. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2452 of Book 548.
Sept. 17: Two tracts (3.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Linville Village of NC, LLC. Grantor: Linville Village, LLC. Excise tax: $2,850. Page 2468 of Book 548.
Sept. 18: Unit 3, Bldg. E, Southcrest Overlook Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew Sorbo. Grantor: Hazel Dalton, Hazel Wern Dalton Trust. Excise tax: $418. Page 1 of Book 549.
