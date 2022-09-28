The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 19: Lot 4, Section B, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Kimberly Sichterman. Grantor: John Hartney, Marilyn Corley and Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $57. Page 2326 of Book 581.
Sept. 19: Lot 49, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Evan Brophy, Madeline Parker-Brophy. Grantor: James Wolfe III, Bethany and Pamela Wolfe. Excise tax: $440. Page 2332 of Book 581.
Sept. 19: Lot 46, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Yasmin Mogahed, Yasmin Mogahed Living Trust. Grantor: Yasmin Mogahed. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2355 of Book 581.
Sept. 19: Unit 2416, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Renee Irons. Grantor: Rodney Coates. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2383 of Book 581.
Sept. 19: Lot 1, Grandview, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sandra and Jay Church, Sandra Cleary Church Trust. Grantor: Jay and Sandra Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2385 of Book 581.
Sept. 19: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Ashleigh Luna. Grantor: Daniel and Sandra Kragiel. Excise tax: $674. Page 2392 of Book 581.
Sept. 19: Unit C, Bldg. 36, The Reserve, Banner Elk. Grantee: 754 Shelter Rock LLC. Grantor: James Ross III and Rose Chang. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2412 of Book 581.
Sept. 19: Lot 243-R, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: 36C LLC. Grantor: James Ross III and Rose Chang. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2415 of Book 581.
Sept. 19: Unit 3302, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: AMCSWIRL, LLC. Grantor: David and Jennifer Woods. Excise tax: $348. Page 2433 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Lot WR-1, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jay and Chloe Slattery. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $630. Page 2457 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Lot C-128, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey Fink and Elizabeth Scanlan. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $370. Page 2460 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Lot C-121, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cameron and Sharon Edwards. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $650. Page 2464 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Lot C-121, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Clay and Suzanne Wheatley. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $590. Page 2468 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Lot WR-6, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Igor and Olena Shurya. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $560. Page 2472 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: One tract (17.38 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Robin Cashion, Charles Cashion III. Grantor: JB Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2477 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Lot 33, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Kane, Kane 2011 Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Diamond Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 2480 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Lot C-124, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Sarah Hange, The Hange Family 2008 Trust. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $380. Page 2483 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Unit B, Bldg. 10, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Howle II, LLC. Grantor: Judith and Martin Howard. Excise tax: $1,298. Page 2487 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Lot C-127, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jacob and Melissa Henault. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $270. Page 2490 of Book 581.
Sept. 20: Unit 3827, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donna Martin, Donna L. Martin Living Trust. Grantor: High Living, LLC. Excise tax: $520. Page 11 of Book 582.
Sept. 20: Lots 241 and 251, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Lisa Drasites, Drasites Family Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Lisa Drasites. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 14 of Book 582.
Sept. 20: Lot 46, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Pulkitkumar and Amitaben Patel. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $210. Page 17 of Book 582.
Sept. 20: Lot 250, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Troy Brown. Grantor: Robert and Delanie Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 38 of Book 582.
Sept. 20: Lot 1, Big Rough Knob, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Jamesia Harris. Grantor: Lena, Timothy, Robert, Shannon, Kim and Jimmy Hicks Jr., Jamesia and Steven Harris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 41 of Book 582.
Sept. 20: One tract (56.6 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jamesia Harris. Grantor: Lena Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 47 of Book 582.
Sept. 21: One tract (4.09 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Rachel and Christopher Mancini. Grantor: Michael and Beverly Scott. Excise tax: $320. Page 111 of Book 582.
Sept. 21: Lot 20, Unit 17, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey and Lisa Compton. Grantor: William and Jacqueline Powell. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 124 of Book 582.
Sept. 21: Unit 1, Bldg. 9, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ann Edwards, The Ann Edwards Trust. Grantor: Ann Edwards. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 128 of Book 582.
Sept. 21: Lot C-109, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew and Megan Wrenn. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC, William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $360. Page 131 of Book 582.
Sept. 21: Lot 151, B Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mark and Gregory Johnson, Rhonda Flynn. Grantor: Roy and Mary Ann Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 156 of Book 582.
Sept. 21: One tract (0.737 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Janice Pyatte. Grantor: Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Lynda Carpenter. Excise tax: $84. Page 159 of Book 582.
Sept. 21: Unit 37B, Bldg. G, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bernard and Macon Thoma. Grantor: Mark and Lynn Hall. Excise tax: $320. Page 167 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Lot C-123, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kimberly Krueger. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $340. Page 171 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Lot 8, Brideway Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Jane Cundy. Grantor: Earl Denney Jr., Brian Denny, Brian Denney, Melanie Harris, The Earl L. Denney Jr. Living Trust. Excise tax: $2,800. Page 175 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Lot WR-8, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lane and Chad Kennedy. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 194 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Unit No. 3, Bldg. D, Greystone Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Diana Muth. Grantor: Jon Kennedy. Excise tax: $1,398. Page 197 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Lot 25, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Debra Clements. Grantor: Joseph and Rita Sereika. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 204 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Unit 02, Week 3, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Courtney Weatherman. Grantor: Shirley and Richard Eason, William and Tippi Hales, Cynthia and Michael Joyner, Lila Hales. Excise tax: $490. Page 207 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Three tracts, (5.22 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jason Sturgill. Grantor: Alice Sturgill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 212 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Unit 25E, Week 20, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paula and Brad Micol. Grantor: William and Cynthia Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 216 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Lot A-32, Mountain Meadows States, Banner Elk. Grantee: Artemis 13, LLC. Grantor: Donna, Kenneth, Mark and Lashaun Bjordahl. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 221 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Unit B, Bldg. 55, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Windhorst. Grantor: Austin Thompson. Excise tax: $420. Page 228 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Lot 204, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sheryl Yatsko. Grantor: Suzanne Fischer, James Ullman. Excise tax: $470. Page 246 of Book 582.
Sept. 22: Unit B, Bldg. 33, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alice Rhine. Grantor: Alice Rhyne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 277 of Book 582.
