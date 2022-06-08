The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 31: One tract (1.06 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Marvin Norman III, Jeanne Norman, Norman Family Trust. Grantor: Marvin Norman III and Jeanne Norman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2218 of Book 577.
May 31: See document for description. Grantee: Judith Kempf. Grantor: Timothy and Judith Kempf. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2221 of Book 577.
May 31: Unit 37A, Building G, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Jessee. Grantor: Steven Kamego. Excise tax: $508. Page 2224 of Book 577.
May 31: Tract 1 (5.99 acres), Avery. Grantee: Catherin Baldwin and Christopher Clopton. Grantor: Clinton and Constance Robertson. Excise tax: $410. Page 2227 of Book 577.
May 31: Lot 7, Section 7, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Jay Hartley Jr., Shari Hartley, The Hartley Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Jay Hartley Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2234 of Book 577.
May 31: Lot 8, Fall Creek Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pine Creek Properties USA, LLC. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $50. Page 2238 of Book 577.
May 31: Unit 3202-B, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: GMAN Properties, LLC. Grantor: Cynthia and Cindy Hannah, Cindy Hannah Living Trust. Excise tax: $374. Page 2241 of Book 577.
May 31: Lot 166, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Susan Durrence. Grantor: Anita Sirak. Excise tax: $690. Page 2249 of Book 577.
May 31: Unit 11-103, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Marie Bruegger. Grantor: Larry Bradshaw. Excise tax: $466. Page 2271 of Book 577.
May 31: Lot 18, Mountain View “B” Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Scott and Angie Utesch. Grantor: Savannah and Matthew Hollandsworth. Excise tax: $950. Page 2291 of Book 577.
May 31: Unit 02, Week 32, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Jay White Sr. and Darci White. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2305 of Book 577.
May 31: Unit 11, Bldg. B, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd Peeler, The Peeler Irrecovable Trust. Grantor: Edwin, Todd and Paula Peeler. Excise tax: $1. Page 2307 of Book 577.
May 31: Unit 11, Bldg. B, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Preston and Sarah McComas. Grantor: Todd Peeler, The Peeler Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $552. Page 2312 of Book 577.
June 1: One tract (1.946 acres), Avery. Grantee: Amanda Preuster. Grantor: Amanda Preuster and Kelly Ballard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2354 of Book 577.
June 1: Deed for highway right of way. Grantee: Department of Transportation. Grantor: Vickie, Casey and Virginia Gwyn, Department of Transportation. Excise tax: $2. Page 2414 of Book 577.
June 1: Lot C84, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kurian Koshy Jr. and Joyce Koshy. Grantor: Jacob Koshy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2433 of Book 577.
June 1: One tract (3.00 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Stephen and Thomas Warren, John Kersh Jr., Thomas H. Warren Trust. Grantor: John Kersh Jr., Stephen and Thomas Warren, Thomas H. Warren Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2441 of Book 577.
June 1: Lot 5, Chappel Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hemanth and Doraine Baboolal, The Baboolal Living Trust. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $300. Page 2445 of Book 577.
June 1: Two tracts (1.02 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Kathy Golder. Grantor: Thomas Moseley. Excise tax: $400. Page 2452 of Book 577.
June 1: See document for description. Grantee: Jacqueline Johnson. Grantor: Robert and Patricia Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2455 of Book 577.
June 1: Four tracts (33.3 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael Carpenter and Jacqueline Johnson. Grantor: Robert and Patricia Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2458 of Book 577.
June 1: One tract (2.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Michael Carpenter. Grantor: Robert and Patricia Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2461 of Book 577.
June 1: One tract (11.8 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert, Michael and Patricia Carpenter, Jacqueline Carpenter. Grantor: Jonas Ridge Nursery, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2463 of Book 577.
June 1: One-half undivided interest, Sugar Slope View Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Barbara Swiatlowski, Gary J. Swiatlowski and Barbara L. Swiatlowski Revocable Trust. Grantor: Gary and Barbara Swiatlowski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2470 of Book 577.
June 1: One tract (0.92 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Jeanette Jordan. Grantor: Roseann and George Sarinick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2475 of Book 577.
June 1: Lot 19, Section One, Slopesider, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Ford. Grantor: Edward and Jane Harris. Excise tax: $780. Page 2478 of Book 577.
June 1: See document for description. Grantee: Cyrus Strickler III. Grantor: John and Anita Strickler. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 1 of Book 578.
June 1: Lot 1 and 2, Fern Forest, Altamont. Grantee: Thomas and Diane Howell. Grantor: Valerie Connor. Excise tax: $830. Page 24 of Book 578.
June 1: Lot 149, Section B, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Peter Mitchell Sr., Heather Hopkins and Jennifer Sebastian. Grantor: Peter Mitchell Sr., Peter Mitchell, Teresa Metze, Heather Hopkins, James Sandberg, Holly and Bryan Sasso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 45 of Book 578.
June 1: Lot 104, Section B, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Peter Mitchell Sr., Teresa Metze, Holly Sasso. Grantor: Peter Mitchell Sr., Peter Mitchell, Teresa Metze, Holly and Bryan Sasso, Jennifer Sebastian. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 49 of Book 578.
June 1: One tract (4.25 acres), Linville. Grantee: Curtis and Christine Thompson. Grantor: Finley Cornett Jr. and Glenda Cornett. Excise tax: $20. Page 54 of Book 578.
June 1: Lot 165, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Breeze On Inn, LLC. Grantor: Jason and Nancy Crawford. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 56 of Book 578.
June 2: Lot 156, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: East Coast Ohana LLP. Grantor: Robert Danza. Excise tax: $80. Page 71 of Book 578.
June 2: Lot 12, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Town Creek Investments, LLC. Grantor: Murray Reed. Excise tax: $76. Page 98 of Book 578.
June 2: Lot 39, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ann and Jeffrey Garnto, Garnto Family Trust. Grantor: Ann and Jeffrey Garnto. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 100 of Book 578.
June 2: One tract (8.9 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Jeffrey and Laura Turnbull. Grantor: Charles and Catherine Fields. Excise tax: $800. Page 104 of Book 578.
June 2: Tract 1 (25.67 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kyle, Jonathan and Amanda Holtsclaw. Grantor: Robert and Jeannie Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 109 of Book 578.
June 2: One lot, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Bruce Lacey. Grantor: Joyce and Larry Burleson. Excise tax: $20. Page 114 of Book 578.
June 2: Lot 4, Sugar Overlook, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Ferguson. Grantor: Jon and Helena Warner. Excise tax: $790. Page 117 of Book 578.
June 2: Unit 10-802, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas O’Briant Jr., The Thomas L. O’Briant Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Patrick Gates, Judy and Patricia Gates. Excise tax: $310. Page 132 of Book 578.
June 2: Unit B, Bldg. 7, Skyleaf Mountain Villas Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Melissa Pumo. Grantor: Kevin and Dany Christian. Excise tax: $580. Page 138 of Book 578.
June 2: Lot S24, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mountain RJS, LLC. Grantor: Frank and Melissa Holding. Excise tax: $393. Page 157 of Book 578.
June 2: Lot 250, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Catherine Whitehurst. Grantor: Caney Lowe Jr. and Marla Lowe. Excise tax: $240. Page 162 of Book 578.
June 2: Unit 226, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jacqueline Glockner. Grantor: 4K Industrial, LLC. Excise tax: $700. Page 164 of Book 578.
June 3: One tract (36.47 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Barrett Gilmer. Grantor: Gene Wooldridge, Gene C. Wooldridge Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $458. Page 186 of Book 578.
