The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 25: Unit 25E, Week 11, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Lynn Norwood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1677 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: Unit 3C, Week 51, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: James and Evelyn House. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1680 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: Lot 12, Section 2, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Jonathan and Gail Patterson. Grantor: Larry and Nancy Jeter, Larry and Nancy Jeter Living Trust, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $18. Page 1688 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: One tract (23.18 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Mitchell and Elizabeth Russell, Joint Revocable Trust of Elizabeth Peeler Russell and Mitchell Alcorn Russell. Grantor: Mitchell and Elizabeth Russell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1693 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: Lot S-90, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Kimberly Fore. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC, Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $600. Page 1742 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: One tract (29.33 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Aaron Buchanan. Grantor: Roger and Joyce Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1746 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: One tract (1.00 acre), Cranberry. Grantee: Brian Buchanan. Grantor: Roger and Joyce Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1750 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: Lot S89, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip and Amy Yancy. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC, Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $540. Page 1753 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: Lot S92, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner Elk Ventures LLC. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $600. Page 1757 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: One tract (0.87 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Daniel Kristianson. Grantor: Steven Walters. Excise tax: $280. Page 1776 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: Lot 17, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jared and Jessica Wonders. Grantor: Papa Doc Ventures LLC and Mooring Rentals, LLC. Excise tax: $790. Page 1811 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: Lot 20, Slopesider, Banner Elk. Grantee: Knott Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Priscilla Christensen. Excise tax: $600. Page 1826 of Book 555.
Jan. 25: One tract (0.37 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Blake Vance. Grantor: Whitney Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1839 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: Lot 57, Phase B3, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Barbara Blattner, Debra Sundin. Grantor: Richard and Barbara Blattner, Debra Sundin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1893 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: Lot VR3, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alessandro Salvia and Liu Jing. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 1897 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: One tract (14.02), Avery. Grantee: Katherine Rihani. Grantor: Fuad Rihani, Fuad A. Rihani Revocable Trust, Katherine Rihani. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1906 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: Lot 15, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: George Saunderson. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association. Excise tax: $24. Page 1911 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: Lot 94, Section 2, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darron and Bryan Stover. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 1913 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: Lot 1 (0.87 acres), Linville. Grantee: William Stromer. Grantor: BOA Constructors, Inc. Excise tax: $50. Page 1927 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: Apt 15, Building 9, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Harvey Freeman Jr. Grantor: Linda and Van Turner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Excise tax: $1,455. Page 1934 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: Unit 2, Bldg. C, The Springhouse Villas Condominiums at Headwaters, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer Grable. Grantor: Montanaro, LLC. Excise tax: $1,258. Page 1950 of Book 555.
Jan. 26: One tract (0.11 acres), Sugar Vista Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Shane and Virginia Ollis. Grantor: John and Vivian Snoddy. Excise tax: $10. Page 1982 of Book 555.
Jan. 27: Lot 12, Block C, Phase 1, Emerald Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Hoffman Family Investments LLC. Grantor: JSG Real Estate, LLC, Deb Real Estate Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $3,100. Page 1989 of Book 555.
Jan. 27: Two tracts (0.564 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tyson Seitz. Grantor: Lisa Jones, Roy Smith. Excise tax: $176. Page 1993 of Book 555.
Jan. 27: Tract 5, Linville Estates, Linville. Grantee: Nicholas and Nancy Meer. Grantor: John and Deborah Santini. Excise tax: $175. Page 1999 of Book 555.
Jan. 27: Two tracts (.35 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Ricky Buchanan. Grantor: Jessica Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2003 of Book 555.
Jan. 27: Linksider No. 4, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linsey and Alexis Alba. Grantor: Erik and Beatriz Dreke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2008 of Book 555.
Jan. 27: Lot C86, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Tracy Whitman. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 2062 of Book 555.
Jan. 28: Lot H6, Heritage Ridge, Headwaters, Banner Elk. Grantee: Aura Properties LLC. Grantor: EGCC Limited Partnership, Opanana, LLC. Excise tax: $560. Page 2070 of Book 555.
Jan. 28: Unit 4316, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Wilma Stamps. Grantor: Frances Hancock. Excise tax: $755. Page 2073 of Book 555.
Jan. 28: Lot VV-30, Vineyard Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: NC Eagles Nest LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC Excise tax: $380. Page 2081 of Book 555.
Jan. 28: Lot 18, Alta Mont Acres, Section II, Altamont. Grantee: Margaret Maida, Margaret Ann Maida Living Trust. Grantor: Diane Slater, Slater Family Trust. Excise tax: $1,024. Page 2084 of Book 555.
Jan. 28: Lots 56 and 57, Phase II, Appletree Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: Christopher and Nancy Martin. Grantor: Martin and Ann Fainer. Excise tax: $220. Page 2137 of Book 555.
Jan. 28: Unit 12, Building D, Timbers Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Gonzales and Michelle Palijaro. Grantor: Tonia Trobiano. Excise tax: $478. Page 2141 of Book 555.
Jan. 28: One tract (10.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Steven Hicks. Grantor: Kermit, Eula, Kenneth, and Connie McCoury, Margaret and Bill Berry, Nina and Howard Hoilman Jr., Kathy and Johnny Justice. Excise tax: $225. Page 2156 of Book 555.
Jan. 29: One tract (3.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Dawn Dale. Grantor: UTR, Investments Inc., Thomas, Dale and Natalie Dale, Cody Gillen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2181 of Book 555.
Jan. 29: Lot 21 and portion of Lot 34, Emerald Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Leonel Van Zyl. Grantor: LD Austin. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 2197 of Book 555.
Jan. 29: Unit 331, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: ANita Tarlton and David Waters. Grantor: Lane and Fran Morton. Excise tax: $394. Page 2213 of Book 555.
