The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 5: One half undivided interest, Lot 24, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tiffany Clark, William Miller II and Robert Miller. Grantor: William Miller II and William Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 648 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: Unit 1105, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Randall Arms Jr, Randall A. Arms Jr. Declaration of Trust, Renee Arms, Renee Keller, Renee Keller Revocable Trust. Grantor: Maria Rodrigues. Excise tax: $294. Page 655 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: One tract (0.7647 acres), Altamont. Grantee: John Thompson. Grantor: Kenneth and Elizabeth Vance. Excise tax: $35. Page 665 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: Lot B133, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Craig and Jasmine Huston. Grantor: Karen S. Raboin, Karen L. Raboin, Raymond Raboin Jr., Raymond Raboin, Amanda Raboin, Dawn and David Seefeldt. Excise tax: $350. Page 681 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: One tract (0.25 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Pamela Linder, Pamela Jean Linder Revocable Trust. Grantor: Pamela Linder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 685 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: One tract (3.52 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Paul and Rachel Hughes. Grantor: Morgan Hughes, Logan Gouge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 709 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: Three tracts, WIlson Creek. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: The James O. Kinard Sr. Revocable Trust, James Kinard Sr. Excise tax: $10. Page 716 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: Four tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Robert Gehrke II and Sarah Gehrke. Grantor: Mark Crowder, Kathy and Tom Granholm. Excise tax: $850. Page 725 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: One tract (0.74 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Robert Gehrke II and Sarah Gehrke. Grantor: Mark Crowder, Kathy and Tom Granholm. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 745 of Book 584.
Dec. 5: One tract (0.981 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Deirdre Carver. Grantor: Dalton Buchanan and Matthew Lock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 750 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 11, Week 51, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gladys Delgado and Ingrid Moreno. Grantor: Victor and Luisa Delgado. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 753 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 8, Week 33, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Sydney and Emily Dursse. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 755 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 25C, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Jeffrey and Rebecca Sturgill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 758 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 09H, Week 46, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Nancy Keating. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 762 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 25C, Week 34, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Jesse and Cynthia Spencer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 765 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 27A, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: William and Diane Ginsberg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 768 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 30A, Week 43, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Deborah Darwin and William Darwin Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 777 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 26E, Week 31, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: James Crawley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 780 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Unit 27A, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: William and Diane Ginsberg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 792 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Lot ES79, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Don and Marla Toups. Grantor: The Paul Mucciolo Revocable Trust, Paul and Christie Mucciolo. Excise tax: $510. Page 795 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Lot 7, Elk River Refuge, Cranberry. Grantee: Richard and Ashlie Snyder. Grantor: Steven and Karen Kalter. Excise tax: $214. Page 824 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Two tracts (0.56 acres), Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth McConnell, Isaac Northup, Northup McConnell Joint Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Anne Trenning. Excise tax: $438. Page 827 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: One tract (8.011 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathey Huntley. Grantor: Myrtle and Barney Laws. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 830 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Lot 102, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Schubert. Grantor: William, Betty and Mark Cheek, Renae Powell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 833 of Book 584.
Dec. 6: Bldg. 23, Unit 1-B, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kent Builders, LLC. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 839 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: One tract (0.91 acres), Linville. Grantee: Richard Roeder, The Roeder Family Trust. Grantor: John and Anne McGowan. Excise tax: $5,384. Page 868 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: Five tracts (0.72 acres), Linville. Grantee: Shannon, Wade, Brett and Ty Smith. Grantor: Terry and Sara Smith. Excise tax: $504. Page 871 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: Lot L-58, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Castaway Rock, LLC. Grantor: Seaboard Custom Homes, Inc. Excise tax: $705. Page 877 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: Lot 23, Sugar Slope View Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tucker Idol. Grantor: Faye Sexton. Excise tax: $1,030. Page 880 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: Lot 20, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Erin Gonyea. Grantor: Justin and Melissa Kiddy. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 909 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: Common area, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Vistas at Banner Elk Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 932 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: One tract (1.03 acres), Linville. Grantee: Deborah Roberson. Grantor: James Roberson Jr., Sabrina, Jennifer, Kevin Lane, Amber, James and Kevin Lance Roberson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 936 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: Three tracts (18.01 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patricia, Curtis and Brittany Marks, Richard Johnson. Grantor: Patricia Johnson, Richard Johnson, Patricia and Curtis Marks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 942 of Book 584.
Dec. 7: Unit 4316, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Rocky Top Properties, LLC. Grantor: Wilma Stamps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 958 of Book 584.
Dec. 8: Two tracts (3.35 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Carla and Michael Kursell. Grantor: Carla and Michael Kursell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 961 of Book 584.
Dec. 8: Lot 23, Quail Forest, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Remona Steele. Grantor: Warren and Pamela Hill. Excise tax: $1,429. Page 966 of Book 584.
Dec. 8: Unit 14, Building B, The Timbers Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Julie and Adams Hayne. Grantor: Brandie Peede. Excise tax: $470. Page 968 of Book 584.
Dec. 8: Two tracts (3.20 acres), Linville. Grantee: Julia Cook. Grantor: Donnie and Trina Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 971 of Book 584.
Dec. 8: Lot 6, Riverwalk Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Gina Cavarretta. Grantor: Frederika Van Waveren. Excise tax: $480. Page 975 of Book 584.
Dec. 8: One tract (108.29 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Scott and Rita Triplett. Grantor: Servisfirst Bank, Inc. Excise tax: $2,220. Page 980 of Book 584.
Dec. 8: Unit 11, Bee Branch Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: John, Drew and Luke Whittle, Diane Ellison. Grantor: JDLD Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 999 of Book 584.
