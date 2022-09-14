The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 6: Lot ES14, Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Federico Vinas. Grantor: David and Christine Gaus. Excise tax: $480. Page 1251 of Book 581.
Sept. 6: Lot C1, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas Michael, LLC. Grantor: Tom Eggers Construction, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 1253 of Book 581.
Sept. 6: See document for description. Grantee: K4K, LLC. Grantor: John and Tiffaney Whitesides. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1256 of Book 581.
Sept. 6: One tract (0.933 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David Daniels Jr. and Jennifer Daniels. Grantor: Curtis and Rosemarie Ferry, The Ferry Family Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 1259 of Book 581.
Sept. 6: Lot 10, Block B, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Mariu Hinds and Joseph Simoneaux. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $80. Page 1269 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Lionel Harris. Grantor: Miacheal and Mary Wagstaff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1287 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: See document for description. Grantee: Tyler Vance. Grantor: Sylvia and Tommy Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1306 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Interval 1, Unit 13, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: William and Sandra Sudduth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1310 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Interval 16, Unit 13, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Sandra Sudduth. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1312 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Unit 1114, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jasuwan Development Group, LLC. Grantor: Harlee Glass and Michael Thompson. Excise tax: $321. Page 1314 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Lot 17, Emerald Mountain Block C, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Frank Daniels IV, Frank N. Daniels IV Revocable Trust. Grantor: Frank Daniels IV. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1319 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: One tract (2.25 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua and Melissa Minore. Grantor: Melinda Kent, Kent Family Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $110. Page 1324 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Lot 2, Unit 8, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: David Tirri and Jennifer Agnew. Grantor: Michael and Mary Marcantonio. Excise tax: $3,900. Page 1349 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Lot 6, River Mountain, Cranberry. Grantee: Alex and Susan Giannakopoulos. Grantor: Randy and Connie Lankford. Excise tax: $130. Page 1370 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Lot A27, Mountain Meadows Estate, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Barbara Tatje. Grantor: Kenneth, Robert, and Enid Tatje, Robert H. and Enid B. Tatje Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1377 of Book 581.
Sept. 7: Lot 2, Unt 7, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Rickid View LLC. Grantor: Richard and Michelle Marcatos. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1380 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: One tract (4.852 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eggers Family Properties, LLC. Grantor: JS North Land, LLC. Excise tax: $850. Page 1413 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 25D, Week 11, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Roger and Gale Clary. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1415 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 7E, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Regina and Gregg Carnevale. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1418 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 9A, Week 47, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Dianne Gupton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1421 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 9B, Week 27, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Deborah Owen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1425 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 26C, Week 23, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Ralph and Mary White. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1428 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 26F, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Jerry and Patty Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1431 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 3E, Week 45, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Lucille Riddle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1434 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 3F, Week 16, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: James and Sandy Pressley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1438 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 25E, Week 25, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Daniel and Helen Owen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1441 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 27C, Week 15, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: William and Mildred Owens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1444 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 24D, Week 51, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Thomas Owen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1447 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Apt. 1, Building 1, Cluster 9A, Mountain Springs Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Chauncey and Calder Clark. Grantor: Ingrid Avera. Excise tax: $2,800. Page 1453 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 3124, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Libby and Jonathan Post. Grantor: Justin and Melanie Kraft, Melanie Boehm. Excise tax: $514. Page 1472 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 3D, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium Grantor: Thomas, Deborah, Ashley and Matthew Owen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1475 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 26H, Week 21, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium Grantor: Darral McClain. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1480 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 25C, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Kevin and Connie Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1485 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 24D, Week 47, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Sylvia Hipp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1488 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 26C, Week 30, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Sue Greer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1495 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 5D, Week 18, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium Grantor: Robert Ervin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1498 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 4F, Week 43, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Jeralyn Dykstra. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1501 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 5H, Week 27, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Sharon Carter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1505 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 25D, Week 7, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Douglas Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1509 of Book 581.
Sept. 8: Unit 1, Building 7, Chestnut Ridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: LCR LA Properties, LLC. Grantor: Graham, Sarah, Peter, Livia, Summer, and Lawrence Marsden, Jessica and John Clarkson, Williamson Lissa Curlee Testamentary Trust. Excise tax: $780. Page 1512 of Book 581.
