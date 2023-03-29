The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 20: One tract (5.82 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sherry and Joel Wakefield. Grantor: William Loven. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2095 of Book 586.
March 20: Unit 3104B, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Norman Wolfe II. Grantor: Wendy Steiner. Excise tax: $330. Page 2117 of Book 586.
March 20: Lot 37, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: William and Alexandra Holleman. Grantor: Charles Conner Jr. and Nancy Conner. Excise tax: $5,800. Page 2123 of Book 586.
March 20: Unit A, Brookhill II Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Troy and LInda Rosasco. Grantor: Edward Rosasco, Barbara Burnstine, The Edward J. Rosasco Amended and Restated Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, The First Restatement of the Barbara F. Burnstine Living Trust, Barbara Rosasco. Excise tax: $1,190. Page 2152 of Book 586.
March 20: One tract (19.66 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kenneth Benfield Jr., Michael Hall, Donovan Smith. Grantor: Donald and Reva Brown. Excise tax: $380. Page 2158 of Book 586.
March 20: Unit 04C, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Ferrell. Grantor: Luanne, Scott, Macon, Lindsey, and Amos Adams, Noah and Charlotte Leiter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2181 of Book 586.
March 20: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: George Ware, George W. Ware Revocable Trust. Grantor: George Ware. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2188 of Book 586.
March 20: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations, Inc. Excise tax: $96. Page 2263 of Book 586.
March 20: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations, Inc. Excise tax: $108. Page 2266 of Book 586.
March 21: One tract, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Columbia Forest Products. Grantor: Dale and Arna Tolliver, Columbia Forest Products. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2425 of Book 586.
March 21: One tract, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Columbia Forest Products. Grantor: Walter and Lindsay Penninger, Columbia Forest Products. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2430 of Book 586.
March 21: Two tracts (10.64 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Frank Clark. Grantor: Charles Clark Jr. and Tammy Clark. Excise tax: $114. Page 2467 of Book 586.
March 21: One tract (3.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth McConnell. Grantor: Elizabeth McConnell, Elizabeth K. McConnell, and Isaac Northup Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2470 of Book 586.
March 21: Unit 3123, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Scott and Heather Graber, Graber Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Scott and Heather Graber. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2479 of Book 586.
March 21: One tract (3.35 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Alors Homes, LLC. Grantor: Thomas Bratcher. Excise tax: $220. Page 2482 of Book 586.
March 21: Tract 2, Gilliam Road, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Janet Rogers. Grantor: Michael and Melissa Purcell. Excise tax: $424. Page 1 of Book 587.
March 21: Lot WR30, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Ana Houk. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 25 of Book 587.
March 22: Lot WH-66, Westerly Hills Section, Beech Mountain. Grantee: American Business Connection NC, LLC. Grantor: John Pittman and Younger Mattox. Excise tax: $13. Page 58 of Book 587.
March 22: Lot 19, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Barbara and Clay Crews. Grantor: Barbara Crews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 67 of Book 587.
March 22: Lot 21, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Patterson Jr. Grantor: Melissa Patterson and Melissa Ramsey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 70 of Book 587.
March 22: One tract (0.64 acres), Linville. Grantee: Chad and Lisa Haas. Grantor: Thomas, June and Sherman Pritchard. Excise tax: $71. Page 73 of Book 587.
March 22: Unit C-2, Sugarview Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Lillian Hughes. Grantor: Merydon and Robert Compagnone. Excise tax: $340. Page 77 of Book 587.
March 23: Lot 18, Westerly Hills Section, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Edward Kozek, Edward P. Kozek Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jed and Amy Carr. Excise tax: $18. Page 147 of Book 587.
March 23: Unit 6, Park at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Tonya Brown. Grantor: Ronald Martin. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 151 of Book 587.
March 23: Lot 306, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Cecilia Sample. Grantor: Thomas and Sarah Salvati. Excise tax: $230. Page 185 of Book 587.
March 23: One tract (2.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Judy Banner. Grantor: Roxanne Harpe, Sabrina and Larry Hill, Robert and Michael Banner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 190 of Book 587.
March 23: Lot C7, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jim, Jimmy and Debra Creech. Grantor: Frank and Bobbi Stewart. Excise tax: $6,300. Page 194 of Book 587.
