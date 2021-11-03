The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 21: Lot S-62, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel and Sylvia Rosenberg. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $796. Page 177 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot VV2, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: M Five Homes, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 180 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 13, Linville Oaks, Linville. Grantee: James and Caroline Nixon. Grantor: Linville 34, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 187 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 24, Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Ronald and Cynthia Bauguess. Grantor: Mark and Lorena Popelka. Excise tax: $100. Page 213 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: One tract (0.18 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Toe River Free Will Baptist Association, Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Grantor: Patricia and Rhudy Johnson, Brick and Robert Heaton, Rebecca Mitchell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 217 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 25, Section 8A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Keith and Suzanne Orschell, Suzanne and Keith Orschell Living Trust. Grantor: Marian and Gabriel Patten, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $1,042. Page 221 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Five tracts (41.5 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Luci, Daniel and Jackson Lowery. Grantor: Luci Lowery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 225 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 13, Pine Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: BCAI, LLC. Grantor: Mark and Marjorie Salomon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 232 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Unit 2, Bldg 1, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary and Michelle Brewer. Grantor: Gregory and Regina Denton. Excise tax: $624. Page 236 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Lot 7, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pames and Julie Pruitt. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $290. Page 252 of Book 568.
Oct. 21: Three tracts (3.25 acres) Roaring Creek. Grantee: Trista Jones. Grantor: Lawrence and Anita Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 264 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: Lot 68, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: JW Lawson. Grantor: June Murtha and June Smith. Excise tax: $63. Page 495 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: One tract (1.11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Cesar Mujica and Lucia Ruiz. Grantor: Elwanda Hughes, Casey and Virginia Gwyn. Excise tax: $120. Page 500 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: One tract (0.49 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Henry and Janet Trivett. Grantor: Robert Harmon. Excise tax: $420. Page 521 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: Lot 138, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Geraldine and Stephen Mullen Jr. Grantor: Geraldine Mullen and Geralding Knam. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 631 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: Lot 112, Spruce Hollow A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Walter and Frances Viegelmann. Grantor: Judith Violet, Judith M. Violet Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $405. Page 635 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: Lot 8, OH Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Matthew and Leslie Portu. Grantor: Erol and Augustine Sahinoglu. Excise tax: $610. Page 691 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: Lot 109, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Helen Cutler. Grantor: Midland Ira, Inc., Willard Supplee Yeakel #1635621, Willard Yeakel, Jacqueline Diaz. Excise tax: $240. Page 711 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: Unit B, Building 55, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Austin Thompson. Grantor: Diana Compagnone. Excise tax: $338. Page 714 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: Lot 45, Fox Run Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Howell. Grantor: Dream Catcher, LLC. Excise tax: $270. Page 719 of Book 568.
Oct. 25: Lot 228, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Donna Gilliam. Grantor: Christopher and Laurel Chilelli. Excise tax: $532. Page 724 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Two parcels, Toe River. Grantee: Roger Goforth, Roger N. Goforth Revocable Trust. Grantor: Roger Goforth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 748 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Lot 5, Unit 1, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: James Kimball. Grantor: James and Stephanie Kimball. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 751 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Lot 1, Unit 1, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Kurt, Stephanie, James and Shane Kimball, The J. Kurt Kimball Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: James and Stephanie Kimball. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 756 of Book 566
Oct. 26: One tract (0.47 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Kathleen Rebhan. Grantor: William and Sullivan Moseley. Excise tax: $60. Page 788 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Lot 125, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Brian Sanchez and John Welfare. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association. Excise tax: $30. Page 810 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Lot 92, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darla Schoone. Grantor: Constance Maher. Excise tax: $50. Page 812 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Unit 2921, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Saisuda Ward. Grantor: Victor Thompson and Sandy Woods. Excise tax: $340. Page 815 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Patricia Miller. Grantor: Patricia and Betty Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 837 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Two tracts (6.92 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tyler Adams. Grantor: Dennis Erwin II, Brandi, Angela, Tom, and Gregory Erwin. Excise tax: $600. Page 841 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: One tract (0.66 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Gary Presnell. Grantor: Stacy and Catherine Stines. Excise tax: $150. Page 879 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Lot 1, Unit 3, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Dennis Devito, Dennis A. Devito Trust. Grantor: Mark and Marilyn Conroy. Excise tax: $2,080. Page 920 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Lot 248, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Amy Harmon and Jamie Murray. Grantor: Dennis and Mary Lingerfelt. Excise tax: $344. Page 925 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: One tract (1.25 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Gary Presnell. Grantor: Stacy and Cathy Stines, Catherine Stines. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 927 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: One tract (0.56 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pam NC, LLC. Grantor: James Waldroop Jr. and Elizabeth Waldroop. Excise tax: $770. Page 933 of Book 568.
Oct. 26: Lot 51, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Peter Gallo. Grantor: Peter and Rose Gallo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 937 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: One tract (0.507 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and Christopher Caldwell. Grantor: Hoot Hill Real Estate, LLC. Excise tax: $360. Page 959 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 9, Deer Creek Falls, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bruce Helm, Bruce W. “Rusty” Helm Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Allen Greenberg, David Abrams, Allen A. Greenberg Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $170. Page 983 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Unit 1101, Pinnacle Inn, Beech Mountain. Grantee: James Maclean. Grantor: Jacqueline Dittrich. Excise tax: $199. Page 1002 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot ES-86, Eagle Springs, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deidre and Brendan Fish. Grantor: Midland Ira, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $375. Page 1006 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 202, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Jed Clay Hall, LLC. Grantor: Alvin Secrest III, Haley, David, Natalie and Edward Secrest. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1025 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Unit B, Building 10, The Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Gully, Mark W. Gully Revocable Trust. Grantor: Wayne and Candace Hayes, Candace A. Hayes Living Trust, Wayne L. Hayes Living Trust. Excise tax: $910. Page 1044 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 1, Sugar Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hillside Hideaway Banner Elk, LLC. Grantor: Zachary and Katelyn Babson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1052 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 9, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Henry Rozell IV, Christina Rozell. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $410. Page 1077 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 21, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Jacqueline Powell. Grantor: George and Jean McKee. Excise tax: $9,800. Page 1098 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 5, Unit 2, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Grantor: WMD General Partnership and Martha Debrule. Excise tax: $3,930. Page 1103 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Portion of Lot 98, Banner Elk. Grantee: Judith Thuman. Grantor: Frank and Michelle Stewart. Excise tax: $40. Page 1125 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: One tract (0.52 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dustin Anderson. Grantor: Barbara Kangas. Excise tax: $420. Page 1142 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 160, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Keum Wheeling, Wheeling Family Trust. Grantor: David Bennett. Excise tax: $117. Page 1157 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 1, Forest Heights, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Bonnie McDonald. Grantor: James and Susan Kidd. Excise tax: $700. Page 1160 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Lot 2, Linville Estates, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Angela Hartwell. Grantor: Frank Dix. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1174 of Book 568.
Oct. 27: Two tracts (2.80 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nicholas Parker. Grantor: Tommy and Kathy Parker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1191 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Unit 1, Building A, Laurel Ridge Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Suzanne Tullis. Grantor: Granite Peaks LLC. Excise tax: $1,243. Page 1244 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Lots 1, 2, 3, Phase B1, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew Rein and Andrew R. Rein Trust. Grantor: Andrew and Susan Rein. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1265 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Lot 72, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Helen Kennedy, Catherine Crowson and Charles Kennedy. Grantor: Helen Kennedy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1270 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Lots 26, 34, and 55, Phase II, Appletree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: John Hughes Jr., Linda and David Hughes. Grantor: William and Josephine Little. Excise tax: $213. Page 1299 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Lot 7, Unit 8, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Files Investments, LLC. Grantor: Ralph and Susan Laporte. Excise tax: $2,500. Page 1310 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Two tracts (11.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: Roxann Smith, Roxann Sluder Smith Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Roxann Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1314 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Two tracts (0.69 acres), Linville. Grantee: Virginia Carter, Virginia P. Carter Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Kimerly, KV, and Sheldon Giese, Frank Vansickle Jr., David and Jeninne Vansickle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1317 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Unit E-30, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred Bamman, Fred Bamman Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Fred Bamman III, Fred and Gail Bamman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1325 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Unit 3208, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam and Amanda Bokesch. Grantor: Peter and Helen Gebre. Excise tax: $414. Page 1328 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: One tract (43,96 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Aaron and Isabelle Autry. Grantor: Fred and Gladys Stout. Excise tax: $268. Page 1331 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: One tract (7.44 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Devon and Nyoka Bell. Grantor: George and Verna Conklin. Excise tax: $1,070. Page 1343 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Unit 1216, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Palmer’s Place LLC. Grantor: Paul and Julie Finke. Excise tax: $340. Page 1356 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Lot 2, Falls at Elk River, Cranberry. Grantee: Thomas and Patricia Hamilton. Grantor: Randall and Ellen Maddox. Excise tax: $138. Page 1370 of Book 568.
Oct. 28: Lot 1, The Falls at Elk River, Cranberry. Grantee: Eric and Douglas Wickman. Grantor: Eric Wickman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1374 of Book 568.
