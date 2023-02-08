The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 30: Lot 216, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas Dudley III, Christine Economou. Grantor: Joan and Nancy Lohrer. Excise tax: $770. Page 1339 of Book 585.
Jan. 30: Unit 11-303, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Herbert Johnson Jr. and Jane Johnson. Grantor: Yadkin Apartment Associates, LLP and Herbert Johnson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1368 of Book 585.
Jan. 30: Unit 21, Bldg. C, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sean and Virginia Baxter. Grantor: Brent and Beverly Rockett. Excise tax: $470. Page 1404 of Book 585.
Jan. 30: Lot 66, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Joyce Bermingham. Grantor: John and Joan Dimaio. Excise tax: $70. Page 1428 of Book 585.
Jan. 31: Three parcels, Cranberry. Grantee: OW Land, LLC. Grantor: Aileen and Carolyn English, Bobbie Legg, Mickey and Carolyn Hobson. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 1443 of Book 585.
Jan. 31: Lot 127F, Mossy Creek Block F, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glenn and Cheryl Jaros. Grantor: Luis and Adna Muniz. Excise tax: $130. Page 1456 of Book 585.
Jan. 31: One tract (1.06 acres), Linville. Grantee: Benjamin and Jennifer Hughes. Grantor: Nat and Linda Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1459 of Book 585.
Jan. 31: One tract (4.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Lucas and Mackenzie McKinney. Grantor: Grace Ollis, The Grace M. Ollis Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $495. Page 1462 of Book 585.
Jan. 31: Unit 12, Week 41, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Graantee: Jacob Curtis and Audrey Blackwood. Grantor: James Zeh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1495 of Book 585.
Jan. 31: See document for description. Grantee: Allyson Long. Grantor: Brad and Mary Blalock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1497 of Book 585.
Feb. 1: Lot 43, Highland Cottage, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mamie Moore. Grantor: Brenda Wade, John Cook, Mamie Moore, Mamie Lucille H. Moore Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1504 of Book 585.
Feb. 1: Unit B, Bldg. 5, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martini Properties, LLC. Grantor: Angelo Accetturo Jr. Excise tax: $310. Page 1514 of Book 585.
Feb. 1: Lot 4, Sugar Ridge Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cubadian LLC. Grantor: Benjamin Perez and Jacqueline Hudson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1535 of Book 585.
Feb. 1: Two tracts (5.37 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Paul Moody Jr. Grantor: Joann Moody. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1538 of Book 585.
Feb. 1: Tracts 5-8, Sugar Ridge Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott Lane. Grantor: Cubadian LLC. Excise tax: $1,440. Page 1542 of Book 585.
Feb. 2: Lot 63, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: E&T Land Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 1605 of Book 585.
Feb. 2: Lot 19, Key Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Nancy McCormick, Jessica Blahosky. Grantor: David and Nancy McCormick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1607 of Book 585.
Feb. 2: Unit 11-202 Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua and Kristy Blackwell. Grantor: Mark and Sarah Horschel. Excise tax: $370. Page 1615 of Book 585.
Feb. 2: Lot 38, Elk Mtn. Retreat and Vineyards, Linville. Grantee: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Grantor: Entrust IRA Administration, Inc., Jacqueline Diaz, George Logan and George Logan IRA 0227114TR, Inc. Excise tax: $4. Page 1634 of Book 585.
Feb. 2: Lot 38, Elk Mtn. Retreat and Vineyards, Linville. Grantee: Rick Artandi. Grantor: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Excise tax: $20. Page 1640 of Book 585.
Feb. 3: One tract (1.9 acres), Linville. Grantee: Benjamin Palmer. Grantor: High Country Sanitation, LLC. Excise tax: $80. Page 1653 of Book 585.
Feb. 3: Lot 12, Unit 3, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: James and Lorre Ruffin. Grantor: Chandrajit Raut, Shilpa Grover, Anant Raut and Katherine Raut. Excise tax: $430. Page 1656 of Book 585.
