The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 15: Lot 29, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martina and Mindy Schlosberg. Grantor: Equity Trust Company, Martin and Mindy Schlosberg, Martin Schlosberg, IRA and Mindy Schlosberg, IRA. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1213 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Lot G10, Great Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip Maffei II, Anna Maffei, The Maffei Living Trust. Grantor: Philip Maffei II and Anna Maffei. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1215 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Unit 535, Sugar Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deloris Des Reis, Deloris B. Des Reis Living Trust. Grantor: Deloris B. Des Reis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1217 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Tract 3, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ox Technology, LLC. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1219 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: One tract (3.1 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Yellow Mountain Baptist Church. Grantor: Lillian Rhyne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1253 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Tract 1, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adrian Garcia and Martina Bahamonde. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1272 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Tract 2, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marisa Cerda and Horacio Garcia. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1275 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Tract 4, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cesar Trujillo and Geraldina Narando. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1278 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Lot VR-18, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Nicole Heron. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 1281 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Tract 32, Fox Meadow Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephanie Malone. Grantor: Brian and Kathleen Raymond. Excise tax: $1,460. Page 1327 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Lot 10, Atalihi, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Babette McAuliffe. Grantor: Thomas and Babette McAuliffe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1358 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Lot 99, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Tina Neuzil, The Jeffrey and Tina Neuzil Living Trust Grantor: Jeffrey and Tina Neuzil. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1361 of Book 556.
Feb. 15: Two tracts (3.37 acres), Linville. Grantee: Victoria Darty. Grantor: Gary Mauney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1363 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Lot 6R, Red Rock Ridge, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Frank Daniels IV, Frank N. Daniels IV Revocable Trust. Grantor: Brandon and Grace Sneed. Excise tax: $312. Page 1410 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Two tracts (12.17 acres), Linville. Grantee: MJ N CJ Copr. Grantor: Troy and Bette Clark. Excise tax: $3,100. Page 1428 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Lot S-88, The Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rhodes Investments, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC, George and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $534. Page 1437 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Lot G-49, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marion, Alicia and Henry Policinski. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $460. Page 1442 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Lot A43A, Mtn. Meadow Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Michelle Proctor. Grantor: Karl and Angela Arbogast. Excise tax: $800. Page 1445 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Lot 35A, Sugar Vista, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Sharon Covey. Grantor: Shane and Virginia Ollis. Excise tax: $310. Page 1449 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: One tract (0.010 acres), The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Tracy Minor. Grantor: Ronald and Tamara Guilliams. Excise tax: $6. Page 1453 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Three tracts (2.92 acres), Linville. Grantee: Frank Eaton. Grantor: Donald Messer and Glenda McCormack. Excise tax: $380. Page 1456 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Three tracts (0.5 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Services, LLC. Grantor: Amos Walsh Jr. and Michelle Walsh. Excise tax: $180. Page 1475 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Lot 69, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Debra Reedy. Grantor: Robert Stewart. Excise tax: $115. Page 1478 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Unit 2704, SugarTop Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amy and Alexander Carson. Grantor: Roy and Ann Huffstetler. Excise tax: $330. Page 1481 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: One tract (1.71 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Pamela Pyc. Grantor: James, Charles and Jo Ann Taylor, Robin Brewer. Excise tax: $35. Page 1511 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Two tracts (1.69 acres), Altamont. Grantee: James and Pamela Pyc. Grantor: James, Charles and Jo Ann Taylor, Robin Brewer. Excise tax: $468. Page 1514 of Book 556.
Feb. 16: Lot 175, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: David and Emily Miller, Zachary and Jennifer Sandbulte. Grantor: Howard Donovan III and Betty Donovan. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 1537 of Book 556.
Feb. 17: One tract (7.12 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Kirk and Kimberly Wagner. Grantor: Jack and Margaret Ollis. Excise tax: $213. Page 1560 of Book 556.
Feb. 17: Lots 2 and 3 (0.521 acres), Linville. Grantee: EN Investments, LLC. Grantor: Marich Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1563 of Book 556.
Feb. 17: Lot 3, Section 3, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Patricia Harris, Patricia E. Harris Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Linda Lindsey. Excise tax: $70. Page 1570 of Book 556.
Feb. 17: Lot 3, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle Hummel. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $140. Page 1575 of Book 556.
Feb. 17: Unit 432, Sugar Mtn. Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bradley and Brandi Hoover. Grantor: Ernest and Winnie Willis. Excise tax: $370. Page 1635 of Book 556.
Feb. 17: Unit 3313, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: BK’s No. 1 LLC. Grantor: Michael and Ivani Battiloro. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1651 of Book 556.
Feb. 17: Unit 5, Building D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nancy Sizemore, Nancy B. Sizemore Living Trust. Grantor: Sharon and Robert Katana. Excise tax: $400. Page 1656 of Book 556.
Feb. 18: Unit 27B, Week 26, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Harold and Anne Poe, Poe Living Trust. Grantor: Harold and Anne Poe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1665 of Book 556.
Feb. 18: One tract (1.327 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Cynthia Weaver. Grantor: Mary Godfrey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1668 of Book 556.
Feb. 18: Unit 3827, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: High Living, LLC. Grantor: Carina Barbash and Brett Powell. Excise tax: $360. Page 1672 of Book 556.
Feb. 18: One tract (7.92 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bryan and Lea Bodford. Grantor: Kristen Bodford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1675 of Book 556.
Feb. 18: Section A, Plot 15 and 16, Montezuma Community Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: William, Bill and Claudia Hayes. Grantor: Montezuma Community Cemetery Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1701 of Book 556.
