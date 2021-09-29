The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 20: Lot 14, Sugar Overlook, Banner Elk. Grantee: Zhenxu Tang. Grantor: Gary and Itta Emimelech. Excise tax: $672. Page 558 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: $22. Page 562 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: $15. Page 567 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: One tract (5.39 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bruce Keller. Grantor: Angela and Bruce Keller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 571 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: Unit A3, Snowlake Country Homes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Cubed, LLC. Grantor: Mark and James Quarles, James D. Quarles Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 574 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: One tract (1.31 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thea Buchanan. Grantor: Michael Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 587 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: One tract (6.32 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thea Buchanan. Grantor: Michael Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 590 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: One tract (0.264 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thea Buchanan. Grantor: Michael Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 594 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: One tract (4.356 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thea Buchanan. Grantor: Michael Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 597 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: Lot ES-93, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Neil and Jacqueline Sutton. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Bandy and George Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $280. Page 622 of Book 566.
Sept. 20: Lot 173, Sugar Pointe of Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Shikany II and Julie Shikany. Grantor: Eugene and Kathleen Cesca. Excise tax: $310. Page 638 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Unit D, Bldg. 5, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fourth Source LLC. Grantor: Gini Swancy, Gini L. Swancy Living Trust. Excise tax: $738. Page 671 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Tract 2 and 3, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Justin, Michelle and Jeremiah Erb. Grantor: Christine and Curtis Thompson. Excise tax: $290. Page 701 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Lot 29, Silver Spring Farm Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anne Bolyea, 2010 Anne Whitton Bolyea Living Trust. Grantor: Donald and Linda Thompson. Excise tax: $1,398. Page 725 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Unit 2124, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hal and Joyce Hamer. Grantor: James Roper Sr. and Frances Roper. Excise tax: $300. Page 735 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Unit 7, Bldg. B, Briarcliff Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Toni Barnes. Grantor: T and T Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 738 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: One tract (80.5 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Doreen Johnson. Grantor: Doreen and Colin Johnson, CL Hughes III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 741 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Unit A, Bldg. 17, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas, Mary and Gwendolyn Raub Grantor: Ralph and Virginia Mobley, The Mobley Family Trust. Excise tax: $970. Page 750 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Assocation, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 774 of Book 566
Sept. 21: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Assocation, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 777 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Assocation, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 780 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Assocation, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 783 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: The Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 786 of Book 566.
Sept. 21: Lot 7, Donaldson Lands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wanda King. Grantor: Denny Henson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 789 of Book 566.
Sept. 22: Block 202, Town of Newland, Linville. Grantee: Christopher Calhoun. Grantor: Dianna Calhoun. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 893 of Book 566.
Sept. 22: Lot M55, Lake View Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Julia and Jonathan Wade. Grantor: Mary and William Seith. Excise tax: $788. Page 899 of Book 566.
Sept. 22: Lot 28, Skiway, Banner Elk. Grantee: M&S Skiway, LLC. Grantor: Joseph and Allison Sharpe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 920 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: Lot 3, Apple Tree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Marie Hendrick. Grantor: TC Strickland III, Chuck and Leslie Strickland. Excise tax: $76. Page 946 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: Lot G-27, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: MBL Revocable Children’s Trust. Grantor: Robert and Cherie Beaman. Excise tax: $960. Page 949 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: One tract (75 acres, with exceptions), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Marvin and Monica Nunley. Grantor: James Dorman. Excise tax: $720. Page 987 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: One tract (0.67 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Jimmy Guinn. Grantor: Judith Ollis. Excise tax: $40. Page 1006 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: One tract (1.02 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Kerry and Susann Kennedy. Grantor: Robert Pittman. Excise tax: $110. Page 1012 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: Lot 28, Purdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Kelli Fawcett. Grantor: Rebecca Harpold. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1022 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: One tract (1.906 acres) Cranberry. Grantee: Paul Boutin, Paul W. Boutin 2012 Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mary Parks and Joseph McMillan. Excise tax: $1,160. Page 1029 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: Two tracts (0.93 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Courtney and Harold Carter. Grantor: Lewis and Ann Young. Excise tax: $30. Page 1031 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: Unit 3228, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Deanne Haney. Grantor: Luis Fleury Guzman, Claudia de Areba. Excise tax: $288. Page 1035 of Book 566.
Sept. 23: Unit 1, Building D, Elk Knob Condominiums, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: G5 Marketing LLC. Grantor: James Larschan Sr. and Cindy Larschan. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 1054 of Book 566.
