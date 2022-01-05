The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 28: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $1,020. Page 155 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Lot 6, Cabin Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Denise Smith. Grantor: Jeffrey and Denise Smith, Jeffrey R. Smith and Denise M. Smith Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 421 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Unit 9, Shallowford Walk Building 2 Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: R&C Properties 9, LLC. Grantor: Lee-Rowland Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $520. Page 453 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: One tract (0.558 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kevin and Valerie Parrella. Grantor: Steve and Jill Provines. Excise tax: $666. Page 480 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Unit 27E, Week 28, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Brad Robinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 484 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Unit 07H, Week 47, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Tom and Vicki Brookshire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 487 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: One tract (4.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Saxton and Scarlett Smith. Grantor: Sara Buchanan. Excise tax: $300. Page 500 of 568.
Dec. 28: See document for description. Grantee: William Wise. Grantor: Melinda and Michael Whaley, Deborah McGhee, Deborah Sanders, Deborah Saunders, Eddie Shirley II, Jane, Phillip, Barbara, and Betty Shirley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 502 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Lot M79, Lakeview Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Danielle Aruta, Ashley K. Edwards, Ashley G. Edwards, Caleb George, William George Jr., The William George, Jr. Family Trust. Grantor: The William George, Jr. Family Trust, William George Jr., Ashley K. Edwards, Ashley G. Edwards, Caleb George. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 525 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Lot 26, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sky House LLC. Grantor: Jeffry Pell and Harley Faulkner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 529 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Lot 5, Bridgeway Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Brenda Daniel, The Thomas and Brenda R. Daniel Trust. Grantor: Donald and Hollie Machen. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 533 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Lot 4, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: AMA Capital LLC. Grantor: John and Jaimee Adams, Juan Martinez, Sonia Penaranda. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 537 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Unit 3115, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Lawrence Dunn and Thomas Quigley. Grantor: David and Edith Shroup, David M. Shroup Trust. Excise tax: $430. Page 559 of Book 571.
Dec. 28: Unit 8, Bldg. A, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Griffin Jr. and Susan Griffin. Grantor: King Bostrom III and Angela Bostrom. Excise tax: $730. Page 596 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: Unit 2, Building C, Riveredge Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew Stinson. Grantor: Judy’s Retreat, LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 632 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: One tract (1.15 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Geraldine Henley. Grantor: DJ and Brenda Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 673 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.65 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: DJ and Brenda Jones. Grantor: Geraldine Henley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 676 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: Lot 29, Unit 6, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Brian and Beth Black, Brian and Beth Black Revocable Trust. Grantor: SDJD, LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 680 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.40 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John and Stephanie Pritchard. Grantor: Patricia and Rhudy Johnson, Brickie and Robert Heaton, Rebecca Mitchell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 683 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: Unit 2007, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Ellen Huber. Grantor: Sugar Mountain Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $430. Page 687 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Penny Welsch and David Warren. Grantor: Norma Bell. Excise tax: $890. Page 736 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: Lot 10, Unit 15, Cranberry Cove Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Cynthia Perrino and Martha Brown. Grantor: Cynthia Perrino, Cynthia Perino and Martha Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 802 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: Lot 174, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Russell Tolley. Grantor: Perry Snyder. Excise tax: $300. Page 804 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.50 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Roger Menefee. Grantor: Linda, Molly and William Holshouser, Kathryn Belden and Laura Nunn. Excise tax: $40. Page 812 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: One tract (1.55 acres), Linville. Grantee: Tony and Shelly Luckadoo. Grantor: Richard and Elwanda Daniels. Excise tax: $500. Page 819 of Book 571.
Dec. 29: One tract (11.77 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Brad and Cassandra Moltrup. Grantor: Meta McGuire. Excise tax: $130. Page 823 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $1,014. Page 828 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $472. Page 831 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Unit 2314, Sugar Top Resort Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Helen Clawson. Grantor:Robert and Helen Clawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 840 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 210, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Danielle Rice. Grantor: Kenneth and Laura Kennedy. Excise tax: $180. Page 843 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 40, Silver Spring Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Trina Burrell. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr., and The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $170. Page 853 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Unit 2314, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel and Elizabeth Clawson, Samuel R. Clawson Trust and Elizabeth M. Clawson Trust. Grantor: Robert and Helen Clawson, Robert Clawson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 875 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: One tract (107.64 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Randy Ledford. Grantor: Rodney and Samantha Taylor, Donna Jones. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 889 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 38A, Wilderness Trail of the Blue Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Charles Boswell IV and Susan Boswell. Grantor: Wilderness Trail of the Blue Ridge Mountains Trust, John Wright. Excise tax: $4. Page 920 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 2, Warter Court IV, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Kimberly Hyatt and John Wright. Grantor: John Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 924 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: One tract (0.87 acres), Linville. Grantee: First Presbyterian Church. Grantor: Whitener Harris Prevost Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 927 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 44, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ralph and Helen Johnson. Grantor: Ramon and Michelle Vequiz, Howard Esko. Excise tax: $580. Page 931 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Two tracts (0.42 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Gary and Jessica Jewell Grantor: James and Audra Wiseman. Excise tax: $356. Page 958 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Unit 44, The Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Clifford E. Snedeker Revocable Trust, Clifford Snedeker. Grantor: Clifford and Deanna Snedeker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 975 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 22, Bear Run at Linville, Linville. Grantee: David and Linda Coutts. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $128. Page 979 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 40, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Linda Coutts. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $117. Page 981 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 27, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Linda Coutts. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $111. Page 987 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 25, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Vicki Jones and Kristi Haulsee. Grantor: Carolyn Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 989 of Book 571.
Dec. 30: Lot 2, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Diane Shallis, Diane T. Shallis Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Diane and Janice Shallis, Hope Harty. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 992 of Book 571.
