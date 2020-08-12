The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 3: One tract (1.792 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Ethan and Nicole Burkhart. Grantor: Reed McGuire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1565 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: Tract 2, Arthur Heights Subdivision, Toe River. Grantee: Darrin and Lauri Butcher. Grantor: Coty LaPlante and Kayla Hoilman. Excise tax: $250. Page 1568 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: Lot C-46, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Chriscorn Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 1589 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: Lot 128, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Tammi Beck. Grantor: AG and AU Lining, LLC. Excise tax: $312. Page 1594 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: Lot 2, Elk Knoll Cottages, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ignacio, Jan, and Janice Solares. Grantor: Peter and Penny Wettermann. Excise tax: $1,790. Page 1621 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: One tract (1.288 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tjai and Sarah Nielsen. Grantor: Patrick and Nancy Sturgeon. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 1655 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: Lot L-3, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fu Chen and Chien Yuan Wu. Grantor: Christopher and Carol Reinbold. Excise tax: $710. Page 1686 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: One tract (0.51 acres), Avery. Grantee: David and Jennifer Switzer. Grantor: Cari Ashbaugh. Excise tax: $670. Page 1692 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: One tract (1.35 acres), Toe River. Grantee: James Rice Jr. Grantor: Daniel and Tonda Coutu. Excise tax: $6. Page 1695 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: One tract (5.12 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy Wallace. Grantor: Tamara Bell, Joseph Lovelady, Debra Savage. Excise tax: $820. Page 1698 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: Lot 13, Block B, WD VonCannon Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kiersten Kleene, Joshua Gibbons. Grantor: Katelyn McGinnis. Excise tax: $350. Page 1713 of Book 546.
Aug. 3: Lot 271, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Zoila Buffington. Grantor: Kevin and Amy Fisher. Excise tax: $37. Page 1738 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Unit 50, Building J, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jade Stone. Grantor: Kimberly and Thomas Groark. Excise tax: $166. Page 1751 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: One tract (6.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lucy and Roland Davis Jr., Dwight Cross IV, Elizabeth Rector, Roman and Roland Davis. Grantor: Roland Davis Jr., Roland Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1779 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: One tract (6.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Spanish Oak, Inc. Grantor: Lucy Davis, Fred Emmerson, Roland Davis Jr., Brenda Davis, Dwight Cross IV, Elizabeth Rector, Charles Rector, Roman and Kim Davis, Roland Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1782 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Unit 8, Lot 22, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Lei Bradford. Grantor: Norman and Dana Schuld, Norman G. Schuld Revocable Trust, Steven Schuld, Schuld Family Trust, Leanne Schuld, Leanne V. Schuld Trust. Excise tax: $2,438. Page 1817 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Lot 31, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Julie Brown, David and Julie Brown Famiy Revocable Trust. Grantor: David and Julie Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1831 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Unit 23, Slopesider Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joel Klass. Grantor: William and Sonja Broome. Excise tax: $330. Page 1852 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Unit 3301, Pinnacle Inn Resort Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christina and Kevin Weatherford. Grantor: Dan and Patricia Lott. Excise tax: $130. Page 1874 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Unit B, Building 30, The Reserve at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Shannon Spakes. Grantor: Jochl Sports, Inc. Excise tax: $780. Page 1894 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Lot 19, Cranberry Cove, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Bruce and Cynthia Tigert, The Tigert Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bruce and Cynthia Tigert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1897 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Lot 33, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen Ward. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $70. Page 1900 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Lot 11, Running Bear Circle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner RE, LLC. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $93. Page 1903 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Lot 19, Running Bear Circle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner RE, LLC. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $93. Page 1906 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Lot 26, Running Bear Circle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner RE, LLC. Grantor: Bear Run Properties LLC. Excise tax: $93. Page 1909 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Lot 6, Section 2, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Lee Smith, A. Lee Smith Living Trust, Carol Smith, Carol J. Smith Living Trust. Grantor: David and Nancy Anderson, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $1,060. Page 1916 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Lot 37, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Marc Pach. Grantor: Alfred Howell Jr., Shirli Howell. Excise tax: $488. Page 1920 of Book 546.
Aug. 4: Unit 1A, Building 15, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Georgia Seeman. Grantor: Byron Hartle, Susan Mongeau. Excise tax: $852. Page 1923 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Lot 183, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Allen and Jewel Chickering. Grantor: Michael and Gail Sullivan. Excise tax: $560. Page 1950 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Lot 45, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Judith Kronemann, Judith D. Kronemann Trust. Grantor: Judith Kronemann, Mary Mathis, Irene King, Revocable Living Trust of Irene R. King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1970 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: One tract (7.045 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Joshua Dellinger, Anita Woody, Melissa Condrey. Grantor: Michael Dellinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1975 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: See document for description. Grantee: Johnny and Ginger Buchanan. Grantor: Jerry and Denise Brown. Excise tax: $1. Page 1978 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: One tract (1.00 acre), Cranberry. Grantee: Johnny and Ginger Buchanan. Grantor: Jerry and Denise Brown. Excise tax: $60. Page 1980 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit 3332, Citadel at Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: George and Mary Wahab. Grantor: Pamela Hughes and Audrey Dillingham. Excise tax: $310. Page 2005 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit E-112, Week 4, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Betty Kastner, Betty Chambers Kastner Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2025 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit 109, Week 2, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: James and Abigail McGlade. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2027 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit 109, Week, 16, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Josef and Carol Silverman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2029 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit E108, Week 28, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Patricia Ulmer, Patricia W. Ulmer Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2031 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit 105, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Nancie Dixon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2033 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit E109, Week 32, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Linda Kempf. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2035 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit F124, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Associatioin, Inc. Grantor: Fred and Jane Haeflinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2037 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Lot 117, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Clark and Tara Norris. Grantor: Michael and Kellie Gore. Excise tax: $700. Page 2039 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Lot 142, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Morgan and Jill Brown. Grantor: Gregory MacNeir and Cindy Holt. Excise tax: $486. Page 2047 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit 110, Interval 30, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Frederick and Barbara Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2050 of Book 546.
Aug. 5: Unit E110, Interval 23, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Marie Runion. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2052 of Book 546.
Aug. 6: One tract (0.669 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Betty Dellinger. Grantor: Dustin and Betty Dellinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2082 of Book 546.
Aug. 6: Lot 5, Bridgeway Section, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Donald Machen. Grantor: Joseph and Jo Ann Catti. Excise tax: $1,434. Page 2096 of Book 546.
Aug. 6: One tract (2.8 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Joshua Aldridge and Kayla Bailey. Grantor: Joshua Aldridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2099 of Book 546.
Aug. 6: Unit 1302, Pinnacle Inn Resort Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John Catlett. Grantor: RNR Accomodations, LLC. Excise tax: $110. Page 2118 of Book 546.
Aug. 6: Lot 13, Fish Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Joanie Kane. Grantor: Mark, William and Lavinia Adkins, Dianna Moore, Elliott and Heather Harwell, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $180. Page 2121 of Book 546.
Aug. 6: Lot 62, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua Renfro and Abigail Wirth. Grantor: Marian and Stephen Keen. Excise tax: $525. Page 2125 of Book 546.
Aug. 6: Lot 6, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred and Myra Spitzhoff. Grantor: Woodrow Moore Jr., Marjorie Snyder-Moore. Excise tax: $656. Page 2146 of Book 546.
Aug. 6: Unit 3, Building 5, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Al and Elizabeth Worthington. Grantor: Linda Burkhart and Baxter Burkhart Jr. Excise tax: $584. Page 2154 of Book 546.
Aug. 7: Lot 136, Spruce Hollow A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Marguerite Bock. Grantor: John and Jana Lynch. Excise tax: $218. Page 2183 of Book 546.
Aug. 7: Lot S36, Sunset Sections, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Rivulet, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $530. Page 2207 of Book 546.
Aug. 7: Lot 155, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jeremy and Tabitha Furr. Grantor: Douglas and Carolyn Hensley. Excise tax: $356. Page 2212 of Book 546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.