The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 21: Lots 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 15, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Prospect Venture Group, LLC. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 2177 of Book 561.
June 21: Lot ES72, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Olea Properties, LLC. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $360. Page 2183 of Book 561.
June 21: Lot ES84, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott Aaron and Erin Cooper. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy, Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $310. Page 2186 of Book 561.
June 21: Lot ES83, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Saverio Striglia Jr. and Jennifer Striglia. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc, George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy and Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 2190 of Book 561.
June 21: Lot ES74, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Midland Trust Company, Douglas Golden #1719062, Douglas Golden. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc, George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $600. Page 2195 of Book 561.
June 21: Three tracts, Altamont. Grantee: William Jenkins Jr. and Blair Jenkins. Grantor: Thomas and Dale Williams. Excise tax: $300. Page 2198 of Book 561.
June 21: One tract (1.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Jessica Burleson. Grantor: Douglas Teston. Excise tax: $30. Page 2221 of Book 561.
June 21: Lot 16, River Knoll, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles Soule. Grantor: Teresa Sanford. Excise tax: $598. Page 2227 of Book 561.
June 21: Multiple lots, Snowy Creek Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Dan Plyler Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 2260 of Book 561.
June 21: One tract (0.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Janet Millsaps. Grantor: Matthew and Stevie Millsaps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2269 of Book 561.
June 22: Lot 6, Toe River. Grantee: Gloria Welch, Walter and Thomas Penninger. Grantor: Gloria Welch and Teresa Penninger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2311 of Book 561.
June 22: Townhome Unit 303, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer Lopes. Grantor: Tony O’Harrow. Excise tax: $850. Page 2330 of Book 561.
June 22: Unit 1313, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael Fenerty and Ida Lutz. Grantor: William Thrift. Excise tax: $320. Page 2345 of Book 561.
June 22: One tract (3.80 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Gary and Kathryn Taylor. Grantor: Robert and Jeannie Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2364 of Book 561.
June 22: Lot L67, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cabot Lord, Cabot W. Lord Revocable Trust. Grantor: Howard Lang III and Lauren Lang. Excise tax: $920. Page 2367 of Book 561.
June 22: See document for description. Grantee: Les and Alex Broussard. Grantor: Michael Wright. Excise tax: $435. Page 2370 of Book 561.
June 22: Lot C44, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sandi and Nicholas Dascoulias. Grantor: Sandi and Nicholas Dascoulias. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2389 of Book 561.
June 23: Unit 3203A, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Hallelujah Mountain 1 LLC. Grantor: Nicholas and Julie Montgomery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2421 of Book 561.
June 23: Unit C, Building 55, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary Grant, Jack Lomenick III and Abby Lomenick. Grantor: Mary Grant. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2436 of Book 561.
June 23: See document for description. Grantee: Donald Donahue. Grantor: James and Helen Donahue. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2439 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot 30, Unit 17, Forest Ridge Drive, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Mark Farbstein, Marc B. Farbstein Revocable Trust. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $840. Page 2442 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot 24, Phase B-1, Crooked Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne Huot and Laurie Allen. Grantor: Audrey and Arthur Nemetz. Excise tax: $1,160. Page 2446 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot EC11, Eagle Crest, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Maria Roberson. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 2449 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot EC10, Eagle Crest, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Walton and Stephanie Gillespie. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 2452 of Book 561.
June 23: Unit 304, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Esther Hall. Grantor: Samuel and Sally Evans. Excise tax: $879. Page 2462 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot ES-89, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gordon Drake. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 2477 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot EC-4, Eagles Crest at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: BCJJ Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $480. Page 2480 of Book 561.
June 23: Mineral rights. Grantee: Orvil Ownby. Grantor: Michael and Carmen Lacey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2484 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot 42, Harbor Lake Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Roger and Julie Von Haefen. Grantor: Robert and Julianne Hurst. Excise tax: $490. Page 2488 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot 6, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Papa Bear, LLC. Grantor: Robert Cecil Jr., Zachary Cecil, Faye and Susannah Cecil. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2490 of Book 561.
June 23: Lot 32, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Eileen Kopp, Eileen Kopp Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Michael Tomas. Excise tax: $310. Page 1 of Book 562.
June 23: Lots 1-3, Sourwood Knoll, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Mary Rogers, Mary Anne Rogers Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mary Rogers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 9 of Book 562.
June 23: Lot 22, Quail Forest, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Nicolas Olivares and Brizeida Quintero. Grantor: Thomas McMurray, Patricia Wilson and Emogene Thomas. Excise tax: $610. Page 18 of Book 562.
June 24: One tract (12.48 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jay and Martha Miller. Grantor: Julianne Kelley. Excise tax: $700. Page 114 of Book 562.
June 24: Lot ES85, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glenn and Christine Rittereiser. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC, Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740 and George Bandy. Excise tax: $340. Page 118 of Book 562.
June 24: Lot 43, Section 7, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Tiffany Gilliam. Grantor: Seven Devils, LLC. Excise tax: $18. Page 147 of Book 562.
June 24: Lot 1, Unit 20, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Oliver Cecil Jr., Oliver K. Cecil, Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $3,600. Page 150 of Book 562.
June 24: One tract (3.11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Lon Hall. Grantor: Arcus and Lina Ollis. Excise tax: $294. Page 166 of Book 561.
June 24: Lot A136, Spruce Hollow, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Donald and Virginia MacDonald. Grantor: Larry Dewitt, Mary Dewitt, Marguerite Bock. Excise tax: $245. Page 171 of Book 561.
June 24: Revised Lot 183, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Frank Arnold Jr., Mary Arnold, Frank S. Arnold, Jr. Life Trust. Grantor: Frank Arnold Jr. and Mary Arnold. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 186 of Book 561.
June 24: One tract (3.674 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey Thompson. Grantor: Robin and Steven Lunsford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 199 of Book 561.
June 24: Mineral rights. Grantee: Gary Kibett. Grantor: Michael, Carmen, Bruce and Deborah Lacey, Bruce Daniels and Linda Wiseman. Excise tax: $13. Page 220 of Book 561.
