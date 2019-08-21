The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 12: Lot 33, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Tamara Robinson. Grantor: Pamela Robinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2000 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $493. Page 2045 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Lot 17, Linville Forest, Linville. Grantee: George Davis Macrae Jr., Patricia Macrae, The George Davis Macrae Jr. and Patricia Bent Macrae Joint Living Trust. Grantor: George Macrae Jr., Patricia Macrae, James and Martha Bent. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2066 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Lot CA19, Camp Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Teresa Mylton. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 2071 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Unit 3828, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Rachelle Herrmann. Grantor: Mark and Patricia Polderman. Excise tax: $185. Page 2090 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Unit 3826, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Rachelle Herrmann. Grantor: Mark and Patricia Polderman. Excise tax: $185. Page 2093 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Lot 23, Highland Cottages, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Linda Skinner. Grantor: Michael and Pamela Wey. Excise tax: $750. Page 2101 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: One tract (0.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: James and Tammy Ramsey. Grantor: Fred Stout, Roderick Hall, Walnut Grove Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2105 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Unit 7, River Club Cabiniminiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adrian and Kassia Gram. Grantor: John Cohee. Excise tax: $760. Page 2109 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Unit 27D, Week 15, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: Ernest Mezey. Excise tax: $4. Page 2156 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Unit 5A, Week 34, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: Wayne and Anita Davis. Excise tax: $18. Page 2159 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Unit 28B, Week 12, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: Dewitt Hauser III and Jeanne Hauser. Excise tax: $8. Page 2163 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Unit 26F, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: Diane McLean and Roy Biggers. Excise tax: $6. Page 2167 of Book 533.
Aug. 12: Lot 3, Unit 7, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Hilife 18 LLC. Grantor: Michael Bradley. Excise tax: $1,650. Page 2174 of Book 533.
Aug. 13: Lot 11, Almalene Estate, Toe River. Grantee: Edward and Annabeth Colvin. Grantor: Daniel Colvin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2223 of Book 533.
Aug. 13: Lot 31, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Mallory Bradshaw, The Thomas R. Gustaf Bradshaw and Mallory Jean Bradshaw Joint Revocable Trust. Grantor: Gentry Family Real Estate LLC.. Excise tax: $270. Page 2286 of Book 533.
Aug. 13: Lot A, Mtn. Lifestyles Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Longview Lookout LLC. Grantor: Gregory and Kimberly Bell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2290 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: One tract (54.92 acres), Toe River. Grantee: William Prewitt III and Natalie Prewitt. Grantor: Prewitt Family Farm LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2301 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Lot 11, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John Patrick Jr. and Pamela Patrick. Grantor: Edward and Sheila Divvens. Excise tax: $558. Page 2322 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: One tract (2.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Danny and Vickie McAlpin. Grantor: Harold and Shelbie Baker. Excise tax: $67. Page 2324 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Unit C, Building 22, The Reserve at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Belinda and John Jaffee, Belinda L. Jaffee and John L. Jaffee Revocable Trust. Grantor: 7GK Associates LLC. Excise tax: $550. Page 2329 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Burial plots 3 and 4, Plot 37, Newland Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Mary K. Smith. Grantor: Romulus and Clarence Daniels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2361 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Burial plots 5 and 6, Plot 37, Newland Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Bruce and Deborah Lacey. Grantor: Romulus and Clarence Daniels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2364 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Lot 98, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Beverly Attwood. Grantor: John and Linda Marchetti. Excise tax: $315. Page 2369 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Lot 17, Mountain View B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mahlon Miller II, Ann-Marie and Amy Miller. Grantor: Mahlon Miller II and Ann-Marie Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2373 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Unit 1106, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Maria Rodrigues. Grantor: Pennie and Jerry Melton. Excise tax: $80. Page 2376 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Lot 31, Unit 6, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Linville Family Trust, Angela Accetturo. Grantor: The Muriel Lutgert Declariation of Trust, Muriel Lutgert and Craig Stevenson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2383 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: Lot 31, Unit 6, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Linville Family Trust, Angela Accetturo. Grantor: Ber and Craig Stevenson, Candida and Steve Alaimo. Excise tax: $110. Page 2388 of Book 533.
Aug. 14: One tract (0.904 acres), Linville. Grantee: Rhonda Watson. Grantor: Cale and Minda Smith. Excise tax: $227. Page 2400 of Book 533.
Aug. 15: Unit 3303B, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael and Shirley Crum. Grantor: Richard and Kit Vollmer. Excise tax: $82. Page 2432 of Book 533.
Aug. 15: Lot 1, Oak Ridge, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: J.B. Ventures Inc. Grantor: Elizabeth Rowley, Elizabeth Y. Rowley Trust. Excise tax: $2,040. Page 2440 of Book 533.
Aug. 15: Lot 65, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Marshall and Rhonda Sizemore. Grantor: Joel Miller Sr. and Nellie Miller. Excise tax: $105. Page 2456 of Book 533.
Aug. 15: Lot 8, Unit 19, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Scott and Deborah Robins. Grantor: Terrence and Susan Linnert. Excise tax: $7,000. Page 2458 of Book 533.
Aug. 16: Unit 3827, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carina Barbash and Brett Powell. Grantor: James and Mary Abram. Excise tax: $228. Page 2466 of Book 533.
Aug. 16: Lot E558, Eagle Springs Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darren and Holly Tonnessen. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $340. Page 18 of Book 534.
Aug. 16: Lot E567, Eagle Springs Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Barbara Mize. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $310. Page 21 of Book 534.
Aug. 16: Unit 10, Building B, Briarcliff Condominium No. 1, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Amanda Sorrow. Grantor: Ronald Boyd. Excise tax: $100. Page 31 of Book 534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.