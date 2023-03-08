The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 27: Lot 8, The Falls at Elk River, Cranberry. Grantee: Fabricio and Mackensie Godoi. Grantor: Judith Kempf. Excise tax: $110. Page 660 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Lot WR35, West Ridge, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Residential Solutions, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $160. Page 675 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Lot WR12, West Ridge, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Kristen Pupa. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $190. Page 679 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (1.00 acre) Altamont. Grantee: Claude Baker II and Becky Baker. Grantor: David and Beth Howard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 682 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (0.47 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David and Beth Howard. Grantor: Claude Baker II and Becky Baker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 686 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Three tracts (4.76 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Clara Hartley. Grantor: Clara Hartley, Moses and Mose Braswell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 690 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Two tracts (12 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Clara Hartley. Grantor: Clara Hartley, Moses and Mose Braswell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 695 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Two tracts (11.245 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Clara Hartley. Grantor: Clara Hartley, Moses and Mose Braswell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 701 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Clara Hartley. Grantor: Clara Hartley, Moses and Mose Braswell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 708 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (65 acres), Linville. Grantee: Clara Hartley. Grantor: Clara Hartley, Moses and Mose Braswell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 712 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (18.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Clara Hartley. Grantor: Clara Hartley, Moses and Mose Braswell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 716 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (3.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey and Joel Baird, Sophie and Eliza Daniel. Grantor: Edward Jones Trust Company, Guy Baird, Guy B. Baird Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 720 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Lot 15, Hanging Rock Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Nancy Frye. Grantor: David and Korie Painter. Excise tax: $240. Page 723 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (6.33 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Bradley and Brianna Richards. Grantor: Karan Israel, Joe Davis, Trust Agreement of Joe K. Davis, Phil Haas. Excise tax: $313. Page 733 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Two tracts (6.74 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jodie Huff, Lynn, Kyle and Abigail Hicks, Sonya and Matthew Hartley. Grantor: Dennis and Lucy Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 738 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (2.31 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Kyle Hicks. Grantor: Lynn Hicks, Abigail, Kyle and Deanna Hicks, Sonya and Matthew Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 741 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Lot 43, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brenda Wade, John Cook, Mamie Lucille H. Moore Living Trust, Mamie Moore. Grantor: Mamie Moore and Brenda Wade. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 745 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Unit 2, Week 44, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Lola Menendez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 749 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Unit 8, Week 17, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Joann Baker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 751 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (15.12 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Thomas Reece. Grantor: Tiffany Reece. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 753 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: Two tracts (28.11 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Ricahrd Lindecamp. Grantor: Reita and Reba Greene, Rebecca Zalewski. Excise tax: $100. Page 759 of Book 586.
Feb. 27: One tract (6.63 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jason and Timothy Winters. Grantor: Timothy, Crystal and Frieda Winters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 774 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: Lot WR71, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dax and Sonya Nitishin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 779 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: Lot WR63, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel and Bonnie Rose. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $710. Page 782 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: One tract (1.131 acres), Linville. Grantee: Federal National Mortgage Association, Ameris Bank. Grantor: David Bass, Ning Wang, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 785 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: One tract (2.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tracy Bell. Grantor: Melvin Zoellner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 790 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: Apt. 1, Building 6, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Rita Wooten. Grantor: Shaun Fellers. Excise tax: $1,280. Page 803 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: Lot ES-25, Eagle Springs Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rudderr LLC. Grantor: William and Juli Marty. Excise tax: $2,496. Page 805 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: One tract (0.42 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Bridget Elkins. Grantor: Sherman and Cynthia Drawdy, The Drawdy Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $116. Page 808 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: Lot WR33, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Rowe. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 813 of Book 586.
Feb. 28: Lot 5-A, Chestnut Falls, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tara Herring, Richey Herring. Grantor: Jason Viscome. Excise tax: $80. Page 818 of Book 586.
March 1: Lot 103, Grouse Forest, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Schubert. Grantor: William, Betty and Mark Cheek, Renae Powell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 865 of Book 586.
March 1: Two tracts (4.83 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mary and Joshua Daniels. Grantor: Joanne, David and Heather Libera. Excise tax: $220. Page 872 of Book 586.
March 1: Lot WR-9, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Danielle Dupont. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $210. Page 899 of Book 586.
March 1: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Melissa Harwood. Grantor: Johnny Harwood. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 919 of Book 586.
March 1: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Brittany Buchanan and Joshua Dellinger. Grantor: Melissa Harwood, Lewis Calhoun, Brittany Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 922 of Book 586.
March 1: Lot 1, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Susan Auffinger, Stephen James Auffinger Revocable Trust, Susan Lynn Auffinger Revocable Trust. Grantor: Linda and Elizabeth Adamson. Excise tax: $145. Page 930 of Book 586.
March 1: Lot 59, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Judi Davis. Grantor: Tito and Irene Aleman, Miquel and Miriam Martinez. Excise tax: $114. Page 934 of Book 586.
March 1: One tract (0.89 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Clarence Gregory Jr. and Karen Gregory. Grantor: Wilma, David, Treka, Michael, and Sharon Ellis, Ginger and Michael Hiser. Excise tax: $280. Page 942 of Book 586.
March 1: One tract (4.48 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Lawrence and Laura Mattern. Grantor: Miachael and Phyllis Heafner. Excise tax: $130. Page 963 of Book 586.
March 1: Unit 04A, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Martha Burns. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 973 of Book 586.
March 1: Unit B, Bldg. 9, Phase V, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan and Gerard Halaska. Grantor: Raymond Fleigh III. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 976 of Book 586.
March 1: Lot 14, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: WTM Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Quintin Murray. Excise tax: $450. Page 1013 of Book 586.
March 2: Lot 70, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Black Lion Luxury Rentals, LLC. Grantor: Michael Rogers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1016 of Book 586.
March 2: Lot 6, Section 5A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: David and Sheri Junkins Grantor: John and Patricia Robbins. Excise tax: $600. Page 1026 of Book 586.
March 2: One tract (0.66 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua and Kristi Tisdale. Grantor: Tyler and Jennifer Adams. Excise tax: $44. Page 1050 of Book 586.
March 2: One tract (0.72 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua and Kristi Tisdale. Grantor: Tyler and Jennifer Adams. Excise tax: $160. Page 1053 of Book 586.
March 2: Lot BHW103, Buckeye Creek Road Section, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steven Cahoon. Grantor: Juan and Jean Moreno. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1072 of Book 586.
March 2: Lot BHW103, Buckeye Creek Road Section, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Vanessa Maharaj. Grantor: Steven and Gabrielle Cahoon. Excise tax: $15. Page 1074 of Book 586.
March 3: Lot WR-19, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Kaitlyn Muchmore. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $510. Page 1084 of Book 586.
March 3: Lot WR-34, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jessica and James Donnelly. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1087 of Book 586.
March 3: One tract (1.42 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Stephen Davis. Grantor: Phyllis English. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1090 of Book 586.
