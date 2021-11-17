The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 8: Section 4, Phase III, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kalogeros Family, LLC. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $152. Page 2269 of Book 568.
Nov. 8: Lot 130, Summit Ledges Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Tony Osborne. Grantor: William and Nancy Jacobsen. Excise tax: $4,000. Page 2273 of Book 568.
Nov. 8: Unit 5F, Week 2, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Karen Adkison. Grantor: Phil and Janice Mullins, Karen Adkison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2289 of Book 568.
Nov. 8: Lot 5, Double Knob, Cranberry. Grantee: Partha and Kim Majhi. Grantor: Bryan, Nicole and Jeremy Erickson. Excise tax: $22. Page 2291 of Book 568.
Nov. 8: Unit #4, Brook View, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hillary and Christopher Squires. Grantor: James and Karen North. Excise tax: $390. Page 2295 of Book 568.
Nov. 8: Apartment Unit #5, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: William Branstrom III. Grantor: Robin Branstrom, William Branstrom III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2309 of Book 568.
Nov. 8: Unit 1, Building B, Knoll Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susana Longhofer, Susan Lee Longhofer Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Steven Palmisano Sr. and Kimberly Palmisano. Excise tax: $1,272. Page 2314 of Book 568.
Nov. 8: See document for description. Grantee: JD Ventures, LLC. Grantor: Eric, Rebecca and Bynum Ramsey, Patricia Aldridge, Betty and Jerry Lafferty, Stephanie and Bonnie Ramsey, Donnie Ramsey. Excise tax: $900. Page 2318 of 568.
Nov. 8: Lot 2 of Unit 5, Linville Ridge. Grantee: Kristin Cartwright. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co, Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $44. Page 2342 of Book 568.
Nov. 8: Unit 6, Cottages at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Faith Lozano. Grantor: Maurice West Sr., Maurice West Jr., Elizabeth, Susann and Michael West, Patti Connelly, Martha West-Peacock. Excise tax: $730. Page 2348 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Unit 3301, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Adam and Amanda Bokesch. Grantor: Kevin and Christina Weatherford. Excise tax: $292. Page 2398 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: One tract (0.08 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: John Franklin Jr. and Roxanne Franklin. Grantor: Mark and Tamara Eggers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2401 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: One tract (0.08 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Eggers. Grantor: John Franklin Jr. and Roxanne Franklin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2404 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Unit 2419, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Judith Hodgson. Grantor: Edward Hodgson, Hodgson Family Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2407 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Lot 12, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Ruth Smith. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $280. Page 2412 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Lot 10, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and Glenn Schneider. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $360. Page 2417 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: One tract (0.65 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Zoe Garrison, Garrison Family Trust. Grantor: John, Zoe and Katrina Garrison Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2435 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: One tract (4.436 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Sonya and Matthew Hartley. Grantor: Lynn, Abigail, Kyle, and Deanna Hicks, Sonya and Matthew Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2438 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Lot 92, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amanda and George Sickels. Grantor: Thomas Groark, Kimberly Wilson-Groark, Kimberly Groark. Excise tax: $1,030. Page 2443 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Lot 225, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Rhonda Wrench. Grantor: Charles and Anita McCall. Excise tax: $210. Page 2464 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: One tract (13.86 acres), Linville. Grantee: Susan Webb, Charles Webb Jr. Grantor: Patsy and Lawrence Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2467 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Lot 4, Section 15, Mtn. Glen, Linville. Grantee: Mary Vance. Grantor: Vaughn Vance, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2471 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Two parcels, Cranberry and Roaring Creek. Grantee: Vaughn Vance. Grantor: Mary Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2475 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: Lot 83, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Murphy Investments, LLC. Grantor: Despointes Enterprises, Inc. Excise tax: $494. Page 2478 of Book 566
Nov. 9: One tract (5.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charles and Dorothy Baldwin. Grantor: Claude and James Baldwin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2483 of Book 568.
Nov. 9: One tract (1.10 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jimmy and Phyllis Odom. Grantor: Hawshaw Hollow, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 21 of Book 569.
Nov. 9: One tract (1.01 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Martha Odom. Grantor: Hawshaw Hollow, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 25 of Book 569.
Nov. 9: One tract (1.50 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Lee Miller, North Florida Family Trust. Grantor: Kelly Lehman. Excise tax: $16. Page 29 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: One tract (26 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Tammy and Thomas Wright, Thomas and Tammy Wright Revocable Trust. Grantor: Tammy and Thomas Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 35 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Unit 5, Building 2, Grandfather Lodge Condominius, Linville. Grantee: William Branstrom III. Grantor: Robin Branstrom and William Branstrom III. Excise tax: $450. Page 41 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 11, Marriposa, Avery. Grantee: Ronald Yoder Jr., Stephanie Yoder. Grantor: HighCountryCreekside, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 61 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 267, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: The Hamptons Investment Group, LLC. Grantor: GMG Homes, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 65 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot CA-12, Camp at Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: K&B Designs LLC. Grantor: David and Karen Hickey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 68 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: One tract (0.318 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert Mayfield. Grantor: Danny and Deborah Stines. Excise tax: $3. Page 71 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 300, Unit 2, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Linville300, LLC. Grantor: Douglas and Linda Schaller. Excise tax: $15,000. Page 76 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot VV-12, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Jeffrey and Deborah Causey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 80 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot LL13, Section 4, Phase IV, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony Battaglia and Trayce Harris. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 83 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lor RS5, Red Sky, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Deborah Causey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 86 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 91, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lynne Ankersen and Jill Jones. Grantor: Lynne Ankersen and Allene Fortini. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 89 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 91, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jill Jones. Grantor: Lynne and Edward Ankersen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 92 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: One tract (20.7 acres), Avery. Grantee: Bruce Stansell. Grantor: Bruce and Camia Stansell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 95 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 3, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Mary Tanneberger. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $410. Page 106 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 101, A Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James and Marizza Fouts. Grantor: Walter and Frances Viegelmann. Excise tax: $249. Page 124 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 75, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Lisa Polhill. Grantor: John and Linda Palko. Excise tax: $356. Page 128 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 66, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terry and Belva Baxter. Grantor: William, Latissa, Joshua, Jill, Micah and Malinda Baxter, Camalla and Kevan Starr, Terry and Belva Baxter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 130 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 66, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Tracy Lenyk, Lenyk Family Trust. Grantor: Terry and Belva Baxter. Excise tax: $265. Page 138 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: One tract (4.28 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Susan Poorman and Richard Burleson. Grantor: Susan Poorman. Excise tax: $1. Page 142 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Unit 3125, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ultimate Retire, LLC. Grantor: William Rogers. Excise tax: $457. Page 145 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot S134, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald and Leslie Schappell. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $600. Page 148 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Lot 18, Unit 8, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Kevin McNamera. Grantor: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Excise tax: $5,800. Page 173 of Book 569.
Nov. 10: Unit 4205, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Karen Knippenberg. Grantor: David and Linda Spain, David and Linda Spain Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $199. Page 176 of Book 569.
Nov. 12: Unit 04H, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Dawn Davis. Grantor: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village II Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 212 of Book 569.
Nov. 12: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $86. Page 216 of Book 569.
Nov. 12: Lot 46, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: J Painting, LLC. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 264 of Book 569.
Nov. 12: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $14. Page 417 of Book 569.
Nov. 12: Lot S-131, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Ellis and Allison Turner. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $650. Page 420 of Book 569.
Nov. 12: Lot S-118, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua and Ashley Harden. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $600. Page 423 of Book 569.
