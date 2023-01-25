The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 17: One tract (28 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Jeffrey and Stacy Simpson, Simpson Family Trust. Grantor: Jeffrey and Stacy Simpson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 739 of Book 585.
Jan. 17: One tract (0.772 acres), Linville. Grantee: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development. Grantor: North Carolina Wilderness, Limited Partnership, The Scottsdale Co. Excise tax: $1. Page 743 of Book 585.
Jan. 17: One tract (14.74 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Dude Properties, LLC. Grantor: RGM Properties Partnership, LLC, RMG Properties Partnership, Rube McMullan. Excise tax: $2,650. Page 753 of Book 585.
Jan. 17: Lot 30, Section 8, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Marc and Joan McGaffigan. Grantor: Natalie Webber, Natalie M. Webber Revocable Trust, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $910. Page 782 of Book 585.
Jan. 17: Lot 13, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Roanoke Holdings, LLC. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $2,983. Page 803 of Book 585.
Jan. 17: Unit 2218, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: The Lazy Bear of NC, LLC. Grantor: Mazen Hamad, Hamad Living Trust. Excise tax: $480. Page 808 of Book 585.
Jan. 18: Lot 14, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Martha Gayle, Martha Love Gayle Revocable Trust. Grantor: Martha Gayle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 812 of Book 585.
Jan. 18: Lot 129, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Swinson Family Partnership, LP. Grantor: Four JS Family, LLLP, John Pezold. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 817 of Book 585.
Jan. 18: Lot 48, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Cashia, Angela Humphreys. Grantor: Douglas and Stacia Porter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 828 of Book 585.
Jan. 18: One tract (0.349 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Cashia and Angela Humphreys. Grantor: James Bernhard Jr. and Dana Bernhard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 833 of Book 585.
Jan. 18: Lot 29, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Cynthia Carr. Grantor: Joseph Gabriel. Excise tax: $84. Page 855 of Book 585.
Jan. 18: One tract (0.47 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: JERODY, LLC. Grantor: James and Kathleen Rebhan. Excise tax: $200. Page 858 of Book 585.
Jan. 19: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $108. Page 873 of Book 585.
Jan. 19: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $76. Page 876 of Book 585.
Jan. 19: Unit 4, White Oak Townhouses, Linville. Grantee: Lynn Reid. Grantor: NPO Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 879 of Book 585.
Jan. 19: Two tracts (0.38 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Tammy Costner. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $4. Page 881 of Book 585.
Jan. 19: One tract (15.37 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lucas and Jacqueline Henderson. Grantor: Jody Johnson. Excise tax: $300. Page 886 of Book 585.
Jan. 19: Lot 46, Mountain Meadows, Linville. Grantee: Jody Stanley. Grantor: Gerry Baran, The Gerry M. Baran Trust. Excise tax: $258. Page 892 of Book 585.
Jan. 19: Lot 42, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cub Lands LLC. Grantor: Johnson Mountain Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $20. Page 897 of Book 585.
