The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 14: Unit 101A, Week 32, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Christine Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1938 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Lot C55, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Piantadosi. Grantor: Chapel Hill Investment Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1954 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Lot 13, The Pastures, Section 3, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Crystal Torrie. Grantor: John and Roma Angel. Excise tax: $184. Page 1958 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Lot ES-34, Eagle Springs Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew Lewis. Grantor: Chapel Hill Investment Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1961 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Lot ES-31, Eagle Springs Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Allen and Tiffany Durst. Grantor: ACD Construction, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1965 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Lot 52, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Christopher Lewandowski. Grantor: John Blackburn and William Gilmer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1969 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Lot 2 (3.91 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Philip and Jill Wiseman, The Philip Wiseman and Jill S. Wiseman Revocable Trust. Grantor: Philip and Jill Wiseman, George Leonard Philip Wiseman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1987 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Unit 5, Bldg. B, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle Taylor. Grantor: George and Jean Nilsen, Michelle Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2034 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Lot 73, North Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Jennifer Ford. Grantor: Robert and Jennifer Sipp. Excise tax: $500. Page 2039 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Unit C, Building 4, Skyleaf Mtn. Villas Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Lisa Monroe. Grantor: Curtis and Samantha Anderson. Excise tax: $900. Page 2043 of Book 583.
Nov. 14: Lot WR10, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Betsy Atamian. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $340. Page 2065 of Book 583.
Nov. 15: One tract (0.07 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bennett Linville Farms, LLC. Grantor: Graham, James and Anne Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2071 of Book 583.
Nov. 15: See document for description. Grantee: Gabriela Bravo and Jesus Sebastian. Grantor: CEW Services, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 2076 of Book 583.
Nov. 15: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Lionel and Diann Harris. Grantor: Steven Harris, Edwin Harris Jr. and Timothy Harris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2091 of Book 583.
Nov. 15: One tract (10.31 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Christopher and Anita Clark. Grantor: Christopher and Anita Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2100 of Book 583.
Nov. 15: One tract (0.834 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Main Street Townhomes (Banner Elk), LLC. Grantor: Susan Gentry, Susan R. Gentry Revocable Trust, Susan Gentry Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 2103 of Book 583.
Nov. 15: One tract (0.834 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Main Street Ventures (Banner Elk), LLC. Grantor: Susan Gentry, Susan R. Gentry Revocable Trust, Susan Gentry Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 2108 of Book 583.
Nov. 15: One tract (0.324 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mountain Hotel Co. (Banner Elk), LLC. Grantor: DRG Realty, Inc. Excise tax: $500. Page 2113 of Book 583.
Nov. 15: Unit 2323, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martha Michels. Grantor: Mooonpi, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2137 of Book 583.
Nov. 16: Lot 1, Cranberry Creek Estates, Cranberry. Grantee: Bruce and Lydia Watson, Bruce and Lydia Watson Living Trust. Grantor: Bruce and Lydia Watson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2146 of Book 53.
Nov. 16: Lot 5, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Willis and Jo Brown. Grantor: Cynthia Mastrogiovanni and Carlos Zapata. Excise tax: $1,062. Page 2149 of Book 583.
Nov. 16: See document for description. Grantee: Kimberly and Timothy Mendolia Grantor: Walt Tilley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2152 of Book 583.
Nov. 16: One tract (0.87 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: JRMON NC, LLC. Grantor: Scott Shreve. Excise tax: $720. Page 2155 of Book 583.
Nov. 16: See document for description. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: Kimberly and Timothy Mendolia. Excise tax: $13. Page 2158 of Book 583.
Nov. 16: One tract (0.52 acres), Linville. Grantee: MTNTOP, LLC. Grantor: Tom Adams, Thomas Adams and Mary Adams. Excise tax: $80. Page 2162 of Book 583.
Nov. 16: Lot 201, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Old North Building Company, Inc. Grantor: Julius Presch. Excise tax: $94. Page 2174 of Book 583.
Nov. 16: See document for description. Grantee: Lees-McRae College, Incorporated. Grantor: Properties for Children. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2204 of Book 583.
Nov. 16: See document for description. Grantee: Lees-McRae College, Incorporated. Grantor: Edgar Tufts Memorial Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2209 of Book 583.
Nov. 17: Lot WR24, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Linda Allen. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $356. Page 2214 of Book 583.
Nov. 17: One tract (0.53 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joshua and Lacey Costner. Grantor: Dennis and Amy Brown. Excise tax: $390. Page 2223 of Book 583.
Nov. 17: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $146. Page 2226 of Book 583.
Nov. 17: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $480. Page 2229 of Book 583.
Nov. 18: Lot WR13, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Theodore and Anita Salley, The Salley Family Living Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 2248 of Book 583.
