The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 5: Lot 113, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jalana Maupin. Grantor: The Trust Company of Tennessee, The Jewell Lewis Ross Revocable Living Trust, Jewell Ross. Excise tax: $1. Page 2339 of Book 549.
Oct. 5: Unit D, Building 16, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Morton and Diana Harper. Grantor: Richard and Dinah Rucker. Excise tax: $615. Page 2358 of Book 549.
Oct. 5: One tract (5.56 acres), Linville. Grantee: David Anthony and Myra Carberry. Grantor: David Anthony. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 550.
Oct. 5: Unit A, Building 22, Reserve at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter Sherman. Grantor: Elizabeth Tambor, Pamela and Dale Golden, Milton Klika Jr. and Eliza Klika, Kimberly and Steven D’Eliseo. Excise tax: $850. Page 19 of Book 550.
Oct. 5: Unit 4, Building A, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Marybeth Barrett. Grantor: Ariel Tetterton-Opheim, Shawn Webb. Excise tax: $170. Page 26 of Book 550.
Oct. 5: Unit B1, Building 18, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Elizabeth Epstein. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties LLC. Excise tax: $832. Page 29 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Unit 102A, Week 16, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Layton and Robin Nolen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 33 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Unit 2409, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle Meyer. Grantor: Charles and Susan Wilson. Excise tax: $336. Page 35 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Lot VV6, Vineyard Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Kelley Melchior. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 58 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: One tract (4.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Anica Weeks. Grantor: Donald and Rebecca Messer. Excise tax: $70. Page 93 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Lot S-29, Sunset at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nathan and Kathleen Brainard. Grantor: Joseph and Donna Macchio, The Macchio Family Trust. Excise tax: $410. Page 104 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Lot 159, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Sherwood Cleveland, Jean Bruton. Grantor: Sherwood and William Cleveland, Jean Bruton, Margaret Davis and The Qualified Personal Residence Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 145 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: One tract (1.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Sherwood Cleveland, Jean Bruton. Grantor: Sherwood and William Cleveland, Jean Bruton, Margaret Davis and The Qualified Personal Residence Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 154 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Lot 5, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevan and Lillian Bloomgren. Grantor: Prospect Venture Group LLC. Excise tax: $1,450. Page 181 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Unit 51, Building J, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and Steven Dodson. Grantor: Hip Design LLC. Excise tax: $304. Page 185 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Lot 112, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christy Johnson. Grantor: The Trust Company of Tennessee, Jewel Ross, The Jewell Lewis Ross Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1. Page 201 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Unit 2A, Building 18, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Joanna Viola. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,052. Page 209 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Unit D, The Brooks at Linville Ridge Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Betty Noland. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $2,420. Page 231 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Unit E-109, Week 31, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Development Corporation. Grantor: Clarence Kanipe Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 239 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Lot 35, Silver Springs Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Dawn Jennings. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr. The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $190. Page 241 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Lot 23, Emerald Mountain, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Cara and Jason Viers. Grantor: David Bessette, David L. Bessette Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,160. Page 249 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Building Unit 124, Interval 12, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Sharon and David Lazenby, Shannon Drum, Sara Bumgardner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 270 of Book 550.
Oct. 6: Lot ES-1, Eagle Springs Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Robert and Mary Swindle. Excise tax: $300. Page 273 of Book 550.
Oct. 7: Lot B, Woodlands II, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Marsha and Jim Lindsey, The Marsha and Jim Lindsey Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jim and Marsha Lindsey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 279 of Book 550.
Oct. 7: Lot 6, Elderberry Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Whitelock III. Grantor: John and Olga Elder. Excise tax: $310. Page 282 of Book 550.
Oct. 7: Lot 25, Section 8A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Marian Patten, Gabriel Peltier. Grantor: Linda Quincey, Linda C. Quincey Revocable Trust, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $737. Page 290 of Book 550.
Oct. 7: Lot 48, Silver Springs Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Sosne. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer Jr., George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,310. Page 314 of Book 550.
Oct. 7: Lot 1, Frank Jones Heirs Property (1.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Doyle and Bonita Jones. Excise tax: $60. Page 342 of Book 550.
Oct. 7: Lot 22 (1.71 acres), Headwaters Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mikel and Keely Miller, The Keely E. Miller Trust. Grantor: Harry and Marcia Hersh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 388 of Book 550.
Oct. 7: Unit A, Brookhill II Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Barbara Burnstine, First Restatement of the Barbara F. Burnstine Living Trust. Grantor: Edward Rosasco, The Edward J. Rosasco Amended and Revocable Inter Vivos Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 395 of Book 550.
Oct. 7: One tract (48.63 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Rickie and Shannanrae Mathes. Grantor: Rickie and Shannanrae Mathes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 399 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Lot 3, Unit 6, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Thomas West III, F. Thomas West III Revocable Trust. Grantor: Burke Development Group LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 421 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Lot 4, Section 3A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Sarah and Nathaniel Smith. Grantor: Clotta Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 433 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Unit 4105, Pinnacle Inn, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jill Cash, Jill Durfee Cash Revocable Trust. Grantor: Robert and Darlene Ward. Excise tax: $115. Page 435 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Two tracts (0.97 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Sarah Williams and Samuel Judd. Grantor: Neil, Beth, Glenn, Michael and Reba Horney, Natalie and Robert Reeves, Linda Carrow and Lydia Hollifield. Excise tax: $338. Page 438 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Unit E-108, Week 30, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: David and Amy Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 458 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Lot 116, Oak Hills “D” Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Christopher Overstreet and William Potter Jr. Grantor: Walpole Davis Jr. and Patricia Davis. Excise tax: $130. Page 477 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Unit 34, Building G, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susanne Wardy. Grantor: Kerry and Penelope Primmer. Excise tax: $226. Page 479 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Unit No. 17C, Snowlake Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erik and Tracey Stromberg. Grantor: Nexus Insurance Services LLC. Excise tax: $508. Page 481 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Deed of reformation and restatement of life estate, Avery County. Grantee: Vena Jones. Grantor: Dickie and Carolyn Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 485 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Apartment 1, Building 1, Cluster 1A, Mountain Springs Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Kelly Valeriano. Grantor: Charles Conner Jr. and Nancy Conner. Excise tax: $837. Page 491 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Lot 43, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terry and Barbara Haire. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 493 of Book 550.
Oct. 8: Unit 5, Bldg. 4, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steve Kopscak and Christy Curtis. Grantor: Jesse Small. Excise tax: $700. Page 498 of Book 550.
Oct. 9: Lot 11, Cabins Lot, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Anna Munter. Grantor: Donald and Erika Wallace. Excise tax: $4,800. Page 523 of Book 550.
