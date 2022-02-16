The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 7: Five tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen Proctor. Grantor: Thomas and Wendy Shadrix. Excise tax: $1,330. Page 92 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: Remainder of Lot 37A, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tom and E. Thomas Conley. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $100. Page 99 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: One tract (3.41 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Alisha Collins. Grantor: Donnie and Susan Thomas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 103 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: One tract (4.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Holly Ricker. Grantor: Donnie and Susan Thomas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 108 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: One tract (8.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Tammy Eller. Grantor: Larry and Tammy Eller, Tammy Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 119 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: Lot VR-20, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagle Point Investment, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $490. Page 149 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: Lot 17 and 18, Alpine Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Andrew and Nicole Kelleman. Grantor: John Prince III and Jami Prince. Excise tax: $198. Page 152 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: Unit 3125, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Wingnut Retreat, LLC. Grantor: Roxanne Bruney and Billy Hurin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 155 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: Lot 4 and 5, Ira Vance Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Carmelo Ligato. Grantor: Kelly Ligato. No taxable consideration. Page 157 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: Lot C73, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Damon and Renee Kosofsky. Grantor: Shaun and Regina Poole. Excise tax: $270. Page 159 of Book 573.
Feb. 7: Lot 167, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Paula and Joel Levy, Paula Levy Trust, Joel Levy Trust. Grantor: Joel and Paula Levy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 162 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $74. Page 236 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $568. Page 284 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Lot S103, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua and Andrea Rapkin. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $358. Page 352 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: One tract (1.87 acres), Linville. Grantee: Darlene and Elmer Gibbs. Grantor: Marlin and Carolyn Johnson. Excise tax: $26. Page 378 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Unit 8, Week 42, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Patsy Weimer. Grantor: Charles Weimer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 381 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Lot 273, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Nancy Little and Kathryn Hood. Grantor: Nancy Little. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 383 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Lot 179, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Michelle Fitch. Grantor: Pine Grove Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $358. Page 405 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Lot 11, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Goodwin Jr. and Shannon Goodwin. Grantor: Banner BE LLC. Excise tax: $1,593. Page 408 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Lot 39, Section 1, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ibeth and Daniel Rivera. Grantor: Barry and Cynthia Appleby, The Appleby Family Living Trust. Excise tax: $50. Page 456 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: One tract (1.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carl and Sarah Frost, Carl N. Frost Revocable Trust, Sarah E. Frost Revocable Trust. Grantor: Carl and Sarah Frost. Excise tax: $1. Page 463 of Book 573.
Feb. 8: Lot 367, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paula Logan. Grantor: Jeanne and Thomas Oxenfeld. Excise tax: $940. Page 469 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Multiple Weeks and Units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dixie Smith, Dixie D. Smith Separate Trust, First Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of the Dexie D. Smith Family Trust. Grantor: Dixie H. Smith, Dixie D. Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 485 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Two tracts (35.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dale and Catherine Buchanan. Grantor: Barbara Dominguez, Geraldine Lacombe, Linda, Larry and Breanna Marques, Brenda Alloway, Janet and Tom Oversole, Kristie and Alfredo Nieto, Gerald Martinez, Rhonda and Timothy Torres, Kellie and Gabriel Castillo, Thomas, Marilyn and Beverly Hughes, Dixie D. Smith, Dixie D. Smith Separate Trust and First Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of the Dixie D. Smith Family Trust. Excise tax: $560. Page 492 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Lot 4, (1.344 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Damkoehler Investments North Carolina, LLC. Grantor: Nancy and Keith Miller. Excise tax: $1,900. Page 523 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: One tract (2.97 acres), Altamont. Grantee: James and Jo Ann Taylor. Grantor: Charles Taylor and Robin Brewer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 526 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: One tract (448 sq. ft.), Linville. Grantee: Charlotte and Craig Mixon. Grantor: William Nicholls Jr., Susan, William and Susan G. Nicholls, Williams and Nicholls Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2. Page 540 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: One tract (1.49 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Cassandra and David Forbes, Jeffrey and Jessica Long. Grantor: Summer McKinney, Dylan and Karen Buchanan, Brittany Wilson, Dillion Barrier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 558 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Two tracts (1.75 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Eugene Winfree and Kristina Reep. Grantor: Malisha Cantrell and Malisha Smith. Excise tax: $300. Page 564 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: One tract (0.66 acres), Linville. Grantee: Malisha Cantrell. Grantor: Michael and Brittany Singleton. Excise tax: $194. Page 581 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Lot 63, Cloud Spring Park, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: TNP Capital, LLC. Grantor: Mark and Denise Lorenz. Excise tax: $340. Page 584 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Lot 16, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Gross Jr., Paul J. Gross Jr. Trust. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $316. Page 587 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Lot 35, Apple Tree Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: John Hughes Jr., Linda and David Hughes. Grantor: Shannon and Susan White. Excise tax: $54. Page 600 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Lot 30, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elton Vogel III Amended and Restated Revocable Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Jonathan and Jeanine Hogue. Excise tax: $2,570. Page 603 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: See document for description. Grantee: Heather Covey. Grantor: Heather Covey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 607 of Book 573.
Feb. 9: Lot 19, Montezuma Development Company, Linville. Grantee: Travis and Susan Jones. Grantor: Reginald and Phyllis Oakes. Excise tax: $358. Page 627 of Book 573.
Feb. 10: Lot 84, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alexander and Courtney Hodgson. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 648 of Book 573.
Feb. 10: Unit 835, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: George and Tracie Sanger. Grantor: Adam Wilcox, Meredith Wilcox. Excise tax: $530. Page 708 of Book 573.
Feb. 10: Lot 37, Appletree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: John Hughes Jr., Linda and David Hughes. Grantor: David and Nancy Imhoff. Excise tax: $55. Page 723 of Book 573.
Feb. 10: Unit 54, Building O, The Glen II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Noel and Rosalind Collins. Grantor: Roger and Staci Condrey. Excise tax: $705. Page 725 of Book 573.
Feb. 10: One tract (2.5 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Harp-Barr, LLC. Grantor: Tyler Campbell. Excise tax: $446. Page 735 of Book 573.
Feb. 10: Lot 214, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Allison Cochrane. Grantor: Stephanie Smith, Scott Cochrane, Scott Reid Cochrane Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 739 of Book 573.
Feb. 10: Tract 3, Elk View Place, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Michelle Proctor. Grantor: Charles Smith. Excise tax: $700. Page 742 of Book 573.
Feb. 11: Apt. 3, Building 1, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Big Anchor Properties, LLC. Grantor: David and Carol Taber. Excise tax: $470. Page 748 of Book 573.
Feb. 11: Lot 36, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Belisario Solorzano and Andrea Corcino. Grantor: Kevin and Christina Weatherford. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 750 of Book 573.
Feb. 11: One tract (1.09 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Rena Dellinger. Grantor: Jeffrey Dellinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 771 of Book 573.
