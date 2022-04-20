The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 8: Unit 7A, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village II Condomimiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2158 of Book 575.
April 11: Three tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Michael and Jessica Shook. Grantor: Lueretta and Michael Shook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2259 of Book 575.
April 11: See document for description. Grantee: Diane Stansberry. Grantor: Gary Aldridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2265 of Book 575.
April 11: One tract (0.23 acres), Avery. Grantee: Susan Crowder. Grantor: Lance Crowder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2271 of Book 575.
April 11: Lot 15, High Crest Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Suzanne Fischer and James Ullman. Grantor: Richard and Nancy Jones. Excise tax: $142. Page 2283 of Book 575.
April 11: One tract (0.88 acres), Avery. Grantee: Donna White. Grantor: Billy Pitman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2288 of Book 575.
April 11: Three tracts (11.76 acres), Avery. Grantee: Billy Pitman. Grantor: Donna White. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2292 of Book 575.
April 11: Lot 131, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randolph and Marian Gilde. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 2297 of Book 575.
April 11: One tract (2.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: Tennant Investments. Grantor: Elaine Propst. Excise tax: $80. Page 2300 of Book 575.
April 11: Lot G68, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anne and Jonathan Newman. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 2328 of Book 575.
April 11: Lot S-85, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and Jennifer Covahey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 2345 of Book 575.
April 11: Unit 6, Week 40, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Vicki and Anthony Cantallops, Grady, Mary and Gail Callaway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2366 of Book 575.
April 11: Unit 11, Week 42, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vicki and Anthony Cantallops. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2370 of Book 575.
April 11: Lot ES43, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Ionela Bock. Grantor: Kurian Koshy Jr. and Joyce Koshy. Excise tax: $3,500. Page 2374 of Book 575.
April 11: Lot 6, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Graham and Haley Todd. Grantor: Susan Booker. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 2392 of Book 575.
April 12: Lot 7, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Frantina Houston, The David & Frantina Houston Revocable Trust. Grantor: David and Frantina Houston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2446 of Book 575.
April 12: Unit 62, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey Hall. Grantor: Jeffrey and Linn Hall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2449 of Book 575.
April 12: One tract (0.619 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Norwood Family Limited Partnership. Grantor: Scott, McKenzie and Lexi Lane, Edward and Tracy Eller, Melissa Norwood, Carter Blair and Bettie Norwood. Excise tax: $1. Page 2452 of Book 575.
April 12: One tract (1.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Chasity Fleming. Grantor: Rickey and Verdia Townsend, Verdia M. Townsend Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2466 of Book 575.
April 12: One tract (14.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Mark and Julia Milliron. Grantor: Anita Thornton. Excise tax: $150. Page 2469 of Book 575.
April 12: Two tracts (7.853 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Tony and Mitzie Huffman, Sharon and Harold Watson. Grantor: Gary and Norma Huffman. Excise tax: $94. Page 2472 of Book 575.
April 12: One tract (3.55 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Matthew Elizabeth Thompson. Grantor: Wallace and Roslyn Thompson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2475 of Book 575.
April 12: Lot M1 (1.048 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: SMS Properties of BE, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 2479 of Book 575.
April 13: Lot C87, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Andrew and Megan Wrenn. Excise tax: $350. Page 2486 of Book 575.
April 13: Unit 25B, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Frank Slate. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 576.
April 13: Unit 25A, Week 39 and Unit 9A, Week 19, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Frank Slate.Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 4 of Book 576.
April 13: Unit 3205, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William and Lisa Walker. Grantor: Gayla Waller and Todd Wear. Excise tax: $532. Page 7 of Book 576.
April 13: Lot 18, Slopesider Subdivision, Sugar Mountain Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Atkins, Jr. Grantor: Daniel and Irena Weber, Barbra McGill. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 52 of Book 576.
April 13: One tract (0.64 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Minor and Erika Siegel. Grantor: Mark Minor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 72 of Book 576.
April 14: One tract (0.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth Burt. Grantor: Shellie Duncan, Shellie W. Duncan Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $244. Page 112 of Book 576.
April 14: Lot 15, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Dustin Bezalel, Gil Cohen and Marshall Rosen. Grantor: John and Victoria Bryan. Excise tax: $632. Page 127 of Book 576.
