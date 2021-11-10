The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 1: Lot 14, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Steve and Kelly Mardis. Grantor: Van and Jan Jones. Excise tax: $730. Page 1594 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Tract 1-B (10.46 acres), Avery. Grantee: Richard J. Twomey. Grantor: David Pawson. Excise tax: $250. Page 1599 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Lot 44, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: DCLC Real Estate Investment, LLC. Grantor: David and Laura Charlton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1603 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Lot 18A, Rhoney’s View, Linville. Grantee: Gary and Gwendolyn Fletcher. Grantor: Gary and Gwendolyn Fletcher, Beth and Marc Dabagian, Anna and Thomas Leigh, Ragland Fletcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1607 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Lot 11, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Louise Brown. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $380. Page 1613 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Lot S-22B, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: WTSG Investments, LLC. Grantor: Gregory Bates, Katherine Bates. Excise tax: $610. Page 1618 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Lot 11, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ean Faison and Shyllene Fecteau. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $213. Page 1621 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Unit 19, Bldg. E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Holland Fong and Rachel McMullan. Grantor: Elaine Anderson. Excise tax: $410. Page 1625 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: One tract (0.31 acres), Linville. Grantee: Christian Lalov. Grantor: Millicent Kelly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1631 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: One tract (0.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cottage 280, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Cristy Fimiani. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1637 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Lot 27, Double Knob, Cranberry. Grantee: Mountain Haven Retreat, LLC. Grantor: Paul and Wanda Branch. Excise tax: $30. Page 1641 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Unit 3116, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cynthia Hancock and Christopher Fredrickson. Grantor: Katie Matthews. Excise tax: $390. Page 1646 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: One tract (0.97 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Jennifer Woods. Grantor: Clinton and Pamela Van Vleck, Pamela K. Van Vleck Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 1661 of Book 568.
Nov. 1: Unit 11-203, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christian and John O’Briant. Grantor: Tom Leprohon. Excise tax: $320. Page 1691 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: One tract (0.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lida, Jacob, Alexandra, and Sophie Bowersox. Grantor: Melba and George Andrews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1700 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: One tract (2.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: George Andrews. Grantor: Melba and George Andrews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1704 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: Three tracts (31.4 acres), Linville. Grantee: George Andrews. Grantor: Melba and George Andrews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1707 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: Lot 5, Beacon Hill, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Erin Sigmon. Grantor: Hal and Shelby Kaylor, Anna Spencer, Philip, Debra, Charles, and Shelly Kaylor, Pamela and Rick Meyer. Excise tax: $550. Page 1713 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: Unit 2, Bldg. D, Elk Knob I Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Susan Kane. Grantor: Deborah Vainieri, Humbert Vainieri, Deborah Vainieri Revocable Trust and Humberto Vainieri Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 1724 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: Unit 1-A, Building 7, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle Warren, Michelle D. Warren Living Trust. Grantor: Jon and Delores Hubertz. Excise tax: $930. Page 1733 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: One tract (2.61 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Ted Hoilman. Grantor: Herman and Marilyn Hoilman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1735 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: One tract (3.03 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Teddy Hoilman. Grantor: Herman and Marilyn Hoilman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1738 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Jason Jordan. Grantor: Randy Cresawn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1760 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: Lot ES-78, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Laisha Wyatt. Grantor: Midland Ira, Inc., George Bandy, George Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $510. Page 1771 of Book 566
Nov. 2: Lot 1, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Sonja Marcham, Marcham Family Living Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Sonja Marcham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1774 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: Lot 44, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alan Stewart. Grantor: Elfriede Stewart. Excise tax: $1. Page 1776 of Book 568.
Nov. 2: Lot 44, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fox Run Estates Ltd. Grantor: Alan Stewart. Excise tax: $160. Page 1780 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: Lot 138, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tilyou Retreats, LLC. Grantor: Bradley and Molly Tilyou. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1806 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: One tract (1.75 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Hansel Allen. Grantor: Jennifer Allen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1836 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: Two tracts (6.92 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: John Ott, Jogo Living Trust. Grantor: Roger Goforth, Roger N. Goforth Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $108. Page 1839 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: One tract (1.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: John Ott, Jogo Living Trust. Grantor: Mary and Terry Soots. Excise tax: $18. Page 1844 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: Lot 53, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gold Crest Partners, LLC. Grantor: Richard and Linda Schultz, Richard Darryl Schultz First Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, Linda Ann Selemba Schultz Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $580. Page 1858 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: Lot 3B, Silver Springs Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: Syed and Darlene Hyder. Grantor: ND2NC LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1862 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: Tract 13, Lauren Creek, Beech Mountain. Grantee: James Walker III. Grantor: John and Rebecca Peeler. Excise tax: $72. Page 1865 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: Lot 217, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary McCoy and Matthew Cyr. Grantor: Lawrence and Wendy Davis. Excise tax: $235. Page 1868 of Book 568.
Nov. 3: Two tracts (31.39 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nathan and Lisa Gamache. Grantor: Michael and Kimberly Johnson, Michelle and Michael Clark, Deborah and Kim Taylor, Michael Brown. Excise tax: $370. Page 1886 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Unit 2, Building B, Springhouse Villas Condominiums, Cranberry. Grantee: John Picarello and Marcy Peters. Grantor: Thomas, Eloise, Jonathan and Misty Waldrop. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 1918 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Lot 108, Sugar Point at Cloud Springs, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Sabrina Orr. Grantor: Vera Bergermann and Steven Clarke. Excise tax: $98. Page 1933 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Unit 27C, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $28. Page 1936 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $44. Page 1939 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Lot B, Section #4, Linville Riverbend, Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Connie Creason. Grantor: Rick and Deena Harris. Excise tax: $290. Page 1987 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Lot 192, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Elizabeth Goelz. Grantor: David and Lynn Rich. Excise tax: $1,571. Page 1990 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Unit 07AX, Week 12, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $26. Page 2093 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: One tract (0.262 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Ted Wiseman. Grantor: Brenda Pate, Brenda Wiseman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2104 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Unit D-2 Sugarview Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Roxanne Reed. Grantor: CTD Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 2106 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Lot 341, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: Ann Wolf, Ann E. Wolf Revocable Trust. Grantor: Ann Wolf. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2108 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: One tract (4.50 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Tammie Dellinger, Gail Hughes, Beth Thompson, Missie Grishaber, Michael Goins. Grantor: Edward and Alda Goins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2119 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Two tracts (21.73 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nathan and Lisa Gamache. Grantor: Amy Gasperson and Amy Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2122 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: One tract (0.29 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Patrick Beller, Kate Chery. Grantor: William Beller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2125 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Lot ES30, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC. Grantor: Midland Ira, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy, Jacqueline Diaz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2134 of Book 568.
Nov. 4: Apt. Unit 5, Building 2, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: William Branstrom III and Robin Branstrom. Grantor: William Branstrom III and Robin Branstrom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2143 of Book 568.
