The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 8: Unit 6, Branlaire Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Carl and Leigh Fisher. Grantor: Thomas and Dawn Lambach, Gretchen and Carol Lambach, The Carol Jean Lambach Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $400. Page 661 of Book 556.
Feb. 8: Lot 80, Linville Meadows Section, Linville. Grantee: David and Edith Yarbrough, The David and Edith Yarbrough Living Trust. Grantor: Virginia Britt, Elizabeth Murph, Edith Yarbrough, Hazel Hart, Hazel Marrow Hart Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 710 of Book 556.
Feb. 8: Lot 155C, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip Thomas Maffei II, Anna Maffei, The Maffei Living Trust. Grantor: Philip and Anna Maffei. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 715 of Book 556.
Feb. 8: Lot 82, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Gwendolyn Jones. Grantor: Troy Jones Jr., Troy Jones III, Katherine Jones, The Troy H. Jones Jr. Family Trust, The Katherine Theresa Bennett Jones Family Trust. Excise tax: $260. Page 723 of Book 556.
Feb. 8: Unit C, Building 200, The Crest at Sugar Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Corley, Barbara Paynter, The Corley-Paynter Revocable Trust. Grantor: James Corley, Barbara Paynter, The Corley-Paynter Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 730 of Book 556.
Feb. 8: Unit 3102, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Kevin and Christina Weatherford. Grantor: Alana and Alanna Starkey. Excise tax: $170. Page 782 of Book 556.
Feb. 9: One tract (5.258 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Bryan Banner. Grantor: Jeffrey Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 807 of Book 556.
Feb. 9: Lot 1, Section 12, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Curtis and Shaye Easler. Grantor: Joyce and Harrison Lathrop. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 810 of Book 556.
Feb. 9: Two tracts (1.9 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charles Trice Jr. Grantor: Charles and Louise Trice. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 846 of Book 556.
Feb. 9: Lot 2, Section 3A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Dennis Arreola and Paula King. Grantor: Leslie and Dana Lipsey. Excise tax: $80. Page 863 of Book 556.
Feb. 9: Unit 6, Building B, The Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adrienne and Mason Harris, Freyer Harris Family Trust. Grantor: Adrienne and Mason Harris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 869 of Book 556.
Feb. 9: Unit 102D, Week 6, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Stewart Jr. Grantor: James Stewart and Linda and Lynda Craddock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 885 of Book 556.
Feb. 10: Lot 147, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Richard and Margaret Melando. Grantor: Lincoln Newton LLC. Excise tax: $1,540. Page 889 of Book 556.
Feb. 10: One tract (9.97 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Henry and Nancy Williamson. Grantor: Kimberly Harmon. Excise tax: $200. Page 912 of Book 556.
Feb. 10: Lot 4, Huckleberry Knob, Linville. Grantee: Carmelo Ligato. Grantor: Kristen and Lucas Martineu. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 916 of Book 556.
Feb. 10: Lot G16, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Karen Shia. Grantor: RV Capital LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 918 of Book 556.
Feb. 10: One tract (1.44 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Dorothy Huss, Mark F. Huss and Dorothy M. Huss Living Trust. Grantor: Dewin and Jan Townsend. Excise tax: $880. Page 933 of Book 556.
Feb. 10: Lot 1, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Adele Singletary, Virginia Taylor, The Virginia W. Taylor Trust. Grantor: Adele Singletary, Virginia Taylor, The Virginia W. Taylor Revocable Inter Vivos Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 937 of Book 556.
Feb. 11: Unit 333, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Langston Powell. Grantor: Nelson White Sr., Sarah White, Sarah A. White Family Trust. Excise tax: $354. Page 971 of Book 556.
Feb. 11: One tract (1.75 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Kimberly Vance. Grantor: Randall Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 977 of Book 556.
Feb. 11: Lots 40-46, Block C, Evergreens, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Jens and Natalie Koeplinger. Grantor: Gary Wilson. Excise tax: $38. Page 999 of Book 556.
Feb. 11: One tract (3.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Raymond Matthew Hicks. Grantor: Raymond Mikeal Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1007 of Book 556.
Feb. 11: Lot 9, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Dodson. Grantor: David and Frank Dodson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1012 of Book 556.
Feb. 11: One tract (27.8 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cassandra Bare. Grantor: Carlos Calhoun. Excise tax: $300. Page 1031 of Book 556.
Feb. 11: Lot 57, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Debra Caine. Grantor: Leonard and Bobby Shoemaker, The Shoemaker Family Living Trust, Shoemaker Qualified Savings Plan and Trust. Excise tax: $1,628. Page 1055 of Book 556.
Feb. 12: Lot 81, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Anna Lehman. Grantor: Geoff and Tricia Hawk. Excise tax: $60. Page 1068 of Book 556.
