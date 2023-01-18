The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 9: Two tracts (1.39 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Linda McFadyen. Grantor: Lawrence and Robin Byerly. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 318 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: Lot WR-47, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Courtney Ross, Jason W. Ross and Courtney P. Ross Revocable Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $460. Page 337 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: One tract (5.22 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Jeff Pyatte. Grantor: Jeff Pyatte, Mount Pyatte Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 341 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: Lot 143, Summit Ledges Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randy Alejo-Medina, Nova Family Trust. Grantor: Byron Bergren, Byron L Bergren Family Trust. Excise tax: $500. Page 345 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: Two tracts (0.717 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jesse Mann. Grantor: Angelo and Angela Accetturo. Excise tax: $312. Page 351 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: Lot 1, Big Spring Recreation area, Wilson Creek. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: Sandra Phemister and TW Evans. Excise tax: $8. Page 373 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: Lot S27, Lodges Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandon and Erin Coakley. Grantor: Jeffrey Ferranti and Tracy Callahan. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 377 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: One tract (0.50 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Danny and Kathy Guinn. Grantor: Robin Eudy. Excise tax: $5. Page 385 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: Unit 48, Building J. Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fahmi Mahmood and Tazin Tasnuva. Grantor: Jonathan Barrett and Ann Lowe. Excise tax: $340. Page 389 of Book 585.
Jan. 9: See document for description. Grantee: Mary Isaacs and Melanie Thompson. Grantor: Morris and Mary Isaacs, Melanie Thompson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 392 of Book 585.
Jan. 10: One tract (4.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: NPO Properties, LLC. Grantor: John and Jennifer Cockman. Excise tax: $46. Page 395 of Book 585.
Jan. 10: Unit 1, Building A, River Knoll Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wilco Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Margaret and Gary Russell. Excise tax: $1,440. Page 399 of Book 585.
Jan. 10: Unit 23, Building II, Bee Branch Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: SV Knight Sugar 23, LLC. Grantor: Paula Bullock. Excise tax: $870. Page 404 of Book 585.
Jan. 10: Four parcels, Altamont. Grantee: Joseph Weld, Joseph S. Weld Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joseph Weld. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 407 of Book 585.
Jan. 10: Lot 227, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Loreta Jackson. Grantor: David and Linda Owens. Excise tax: $660. Page 416 of Book 585.
Jan. 10: Lot 3 (.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Denver and Mary Vance. Grantor: Pamela and Frank Kirk, Ernest and Pamela Taylor, Jennifer and David Pullens, Diana and Steven Hossler, Melissa and Larry Young. Excise tax: $100. Page 421 of Book 585.
Jan. 10: One tract (53.11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Matthew Baldwin. Grantor: Mary Sturkie, Robert Riedel. Excise tax: $705. Page 427 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: Lot WR37, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Rachel Chuidian. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 438 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: Unit D. Building 2, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: WASSU, LLC. Grantor: Mileview, LLC. Excise tax: $1,030. Page 464 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: Unit 24E, Week 51, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sarah Olson. Grantor: Robert and Anne Washburn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 477 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: Lot 11, Unit 11, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Barry and Elaine Krell. Grantor: Michael and Judith Horowitz. Excise tax: $3,000. Page 480 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: One tract (15.61 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: First Baptist Church of Newland. Grantor: Crooked Stick Wilderness Retreat, Inc., Crooked Stick, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 490 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: Unit E, Building 4, Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randall Gluss, Randall R. Gluss Trust. Grantor: Neil and Kimberly Aaronson. Excise tax: $692. Page 493 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: Lot G35, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Roberts. Grantor: Gregory and Jennifer Sack. Excise tax: $500. Page 510 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: One tract (0.867 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Michael and Amy Ward. Grantor: Lisa and Kenneth Menard. Excise tax: $48. Page 536 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: One tract (0.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: Christopher D. Daniels, Christopher M. Daniels. Grantor: Sammy, Richard, Elwanda, Jean, Brian, Lora, Jason and Deanna Daniels, Barbara Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 539 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: Lot 30, Elk Mountain Heights, Linville. Grantee: Hunter Huffman. Grantor: Morris and Mary Isaacs. Excise tax: $7. Page 545 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: One tract (5.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Francis Gabriel and Diantha Pinner. Grantor: Mary Michael. Excise tax: $740. Page 547 of Book 585.
Jan. 11: One tract (11.25 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: White Sands Investments, LLC. Grantor: Mary Michael, Red Rock Ridge, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 550 of Book 585.
Jan. 12: One tract (5.536 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Luis and Ailed Perlish, Isaias, Ileana and Lleana Alonso. Grantor: Spear Fish, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 554 of Book 585.
Jan. 12: One tract (89.07 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Robert Sokol Jr., Virginia Sokol, The Sokol Mullin Hill Trust. Grantor: R.P. Sokol, Robert Pollington Sokol, Jr., Virginia Sokol. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 570 of Book 585.
Jan. 12: One tract (0.60 acres), Linville. Grantee: William and Amy Costner. Grantor: Sherrill Costner, Jr., Lana, Richard, Mary, William and Tammy Costner, Sherry and Alton Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 574 of Book 585.
