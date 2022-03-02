The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 21: See document for description. Grantee: Byron and Delia Brown, Rhett and Elizabeth Gore. Grantor: Venture Group Association, Inc., Byron and Delia Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1801 of Book 573.
Feb. 21: One tract (2.25 acres), Avery. Grantee: Jeffrey and Cynthia Baggett. Grantor: William and Jane Vernon. Excise tax: $16. Page 1809 of Book 573.
Feb. 21: Lot S38, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Brittany Mack. Grantor: Steven and Wanda McDuffie. Excise tax: $464. Page 1813 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Unit 4313, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Henry and Elisabeth Lewitt. Grantor: John and Jo Ann Hewins. Excise tax: $390. Page 1863 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Unit 04F, Week 5, Blue Ridge Village II Condominum, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: David and Angela Mansell, Angela Troke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1886 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Lot ES-55, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brain and Crystal Herring. Grantor: Christopher and Stephanie Pollard. Excise tax: $350. Page 1890 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Lot 184, Buckeye Hills West Section, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Elizabeth and Justin Lanning. Grantor: Joan and Patrick King. Excise tax: $6. Page 1914 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Lots 5 and 7, Green Valley Acres, Toe River. Grantee: Joanne Abrams and Joanne Aldridge. Grantor: Horace Aldridge, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1918 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Lot 16, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Jo Ann Catti. Grantor: Alan Jay Wildstein Family Limited Patnership, Alan Wildstein. Excise tax: $4,500. Page 1937 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Lot 3, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eric, Leandra, Harrel and Elizabeth Ziecheck. Grantor: Eric and Leandra Ziecheck. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1991 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: One tract (0.75 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Bynum Partington. Grantor: Gary and Betty Burleson. Excise tax: $210. Page 1995 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Lot 22, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Coast to Cliffs, LLC Grantor: Jensen Holdings, Inc. Excise tax: $406. Page 2001 of Book 573.
Feb. 22: Unit 1B, Building 21, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bruce and Gail Altman. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $952. Page 2016 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: Unit 1A, Building 21, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brett Powell and Carina Barbash. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $872. Page 2051 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: One tract (1.49 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: SL Elk Park LLC. Grantor: DG Elk Park, LLC. Excise tax: $3,502. Page 2074 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: Lot 4, Big Rough Knob, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Brett and Elizabeth Rule. Grantor: Brett Rule. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2119 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: Unit 1, Sugar Creek Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Domacc Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Nathaniel Joiner. Excise tax: $176. Page 2152 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: One tract (7.96 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tammy Harrold. Grantor: Hal Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2161 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: Lot 197, The Meadows Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Jacobs and MTJ Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michael and Donna Jacobs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2164 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: Lot 15, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Lisa Paskaly. Grantor: Bear Creek Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 2175 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: Unit C, Bldg. 5, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hip Design, LLC. Grantor: Bambi and George Holland. Excise tax: $256. Page 2179 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: Unit 1204, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lori and Mark Lupe. Grantor: Mary and Gene Guy. Excise tax: $390. Page 2185 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: One tract (9.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holidngs, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2190 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: Unit 1B, Building 21, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bruce and Gail Altman, Bruce and Gail Altman Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bruce and Gail Altman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2200 of Book 573.
Feb. 23: See document for description. Grantee: Greg Seiz. Grantor: Shannon Seiz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2212 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Unit 101C, Week 51, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Mitchell and Sherrill Grant. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2216 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: One tract (4.958 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Doris Heaton and Bernice Buchanan. Grantor: Terry and April Winters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2221 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: One tract (4.958 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Doris Heaton and Bernice Buchanan. Grantor: Randy Goins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2224 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: One tract (4.958 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Doris Heaton and Bernice Buchanan. Grantor: Theresa and Eugene Moody. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2227 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Lot ES-2, Eagle Springs Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marc and Dawn Sinacori. Grantor: Jennifer and Michael Bailey. Excise tax: $340. Page 2232 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Unit D, Building 100, Crest at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: Clifford Williams III, Clifford Williams, Hollis Craft, B. Clifford Williams III Revocable Trust. Grantor: Clifford Williams III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2236 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Two tracts (0.49 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Sally Fish. Grantor: Dorothy and David Griffith, David Griffith GST Exempt Trust. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 2264 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Two lots, Linville Springs, Linville. Grantee: David Hoover. Grantor: Kenneth Lowder, Krista Bowers, Angela and John Shumate, Randy Bowers. Excise tax: $178. Page 2269 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: One tract (0.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Zechariah and Emily Davis. Grantor: Janet and Judy Shook. Excise tax: $485. Page 2273 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: One tract (23.46 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Samuel Hicks. Grantor: Robert and Abigail Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2288 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Interval 27, Unit 6, Branches Condominums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Douglas and Patricia Thomas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2292 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Interval 26, Unit 6, Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Douglas and Patricia Thomas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2294 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Five parcels (2.3 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: R&E Acquisitions, LLC. Grantor: Jimmy Hicks Jr. and Kim Hicks. Excise tax: $700. Page 2296 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: Two tracts (0.621 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Jessi Jones and Logan Ollis. Grantor: Jean Oaks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2303 of Book 573.
Feb. 24: One tract (0.59 acres), Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Jamie Chapman. Grantor: Barry and Linda Sutton. Excise tax: $530. Page 2306 of Book 573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.