The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lillian Giornelli. Grantor: Thomas Cousins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 965 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lillian Giornelli. Grantor: Ann Cousins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 968 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Unit 18, Linvile River Farm, Altamont. Grantee: Ashton Wilcox. Grantor: John Wilcox Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 998 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Lot 8, Rivers Edge, Toe River. Grantee: Paul Hendricks Jr. Grantor: IRA Services, Paul Hendricks, Paul Hendricks IRA, Forge Trust Company. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1010 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Lot 9, Rivers Edge, Toe River. Grantee: Paul Hendricks Jr. Grantor: IRA Services, Paul Hendricks, Paul Hendricks IRA, Forge Trust Company. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1015 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.22 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donna Clark. Grantor: Mildred Renfro and Mildred Lozar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1034 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Lot VV23, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wine Cats, LLC. Grantor: Kenneth and Dani Durham. Excise tax: $470. Page 1037 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Lot 12, Linville Heights, Beech Knoll, Linville. Grantee: Lee Harris, Harney Children’s Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Alice Harney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1040 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Lot 6, Grandfather Village, Linville. Grantee: Philip Dean. Grantor: Christopher Page. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1044 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Lot 6, Grandfather Village. Grantee: Philip Dean. Grantor: Megan Page. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1046 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Lot 69, Cloud Spring Park, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Stewart. Grantor: Christine and Jeffrey Stewart. Excise tax: $160. Page 1048 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.29 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Terri Ollis. Grantor: Larry and Terri Ollis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1052 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.57 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Nicholas Johnston. Grantor: Mountain Haven, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1111 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Lot 6, Horseshoe Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barbara Hosbein, Valerie Huyghues Despointes Revocable Trust, Valerie Despointes. Grantor: Barbara Hosbein, Guy De La Houssaye Realty Trust, Guy Houssaye. Excise tax: $110. Page 1135 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: One tract (0.74 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Marjorie and Charles Hyatt. Grantor: BE-700 Main, LLC. Excise tax: $602. Page 1160 of Book 554.
Dec. 29: Unit 2, Grandfather Lodge, Linville. Grantee: Marjorie Dale, Marjorie S. Dale 2018 Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Marjorie Dale. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1191 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Two tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste Trust, Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste. Grantor: Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste, Mary Compson, The Mary Lupe Compson Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1228 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Lot 1, Chestnut Woods, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bob and Sandra Moss. Grantor: Bob and Sandra Moss. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1233 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Lot 1, Chestnut Woods, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bob Moss, Qualified Personal Residence Trust of Bob L. Moss. Grantor: Bob and Sandra Moss. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1236 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Lot 1, Chestnut Woods, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sandra Moss, Qualified Personal Residence Trust of Sandra S. Moss. Grantor: Bob and Sandra Moss. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1239 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Four tracts, 106 Pineola Street, Town of Newland, Linville. Grantee: Puerto Nuevo Commercial Real Estate LLC. Grantor: Michael and Carmen Lacey, Bruce and Deborah Lacey. Excise tax: $760. Page 1242 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: One tract (5.004 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Cynthia Bailes. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $304. Page 1253 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: One tract (6.38 acres), Avery County. Grantee: RBG Developments LLC. Grantor: Sunniland Family Limited Partnership, Aliese Priddy. Excise tax: $1,420. Page 1255 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Lot 52, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter Dimuro Jr. and Harriet Dimuro. Grantor: Dotte Garbe, Dotte Baity, The Dotte K. Baity Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $110. Page 1268 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Lot 53, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter Dimuro Jr. and Harriet Dimuro. Grantor: Kurt Garbe, The Kurt Garbe Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $110. Page 1272 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Lot 75, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mitchell Sammis and Shan Bassion. Grantor:Norman and Carolyn Schmotzer, Norman W. Schmotzer and Carolyn M. Schmotzer Living Trust. Excise tax: $560. Page 1291 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Two tracts (21.012 acres), Beech Creek. Grantee: Olin Wooten III, LLC. Grantor: Olin Wooten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1294 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Unit 15, Building E, The Timbers Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Wisda. Grantor: Scott and Allison Penegar, Alice Clemmer. Excise tax: $350. Page 1313 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Unit 1305, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John and Elizabeth Alvarez. Grantor: Paul and Julie Finke. Excise tax: $140. Page 1317 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Unit 34, Lakeview Hills M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dana and Landon Lovelace. Grantor: Francine and Chris Hagar, Charles and Denise Young. Excise tax: $342. Page 1339 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Lot F, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd and Mary Goers. Grantor: Bruce and Lindy Williams. Excise tax: $185. Page 1359 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Correction Deed, One tract, Banner Elk. Grantee: Roy and Patricia Blanton, Roy E. Blanton Living Trust, Patricia R. Blanton Living Trust. Grantor: Patricia Ford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1362 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: Two tracts (16.28 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: JRMON NC, LLC. Grantor: Roy and Patricia Blanton, Roy E. Blanton Living Trust, Patricia R. Blanton Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 1365 of Book 554.
Dec. 30: One tract (64.01 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Raw Investments, LLC. Grantor: Irwin Investments, Ltd., and Irwin Management, LLC Excise tax: $760. Page 1371 of Book 554.
Dec. 31: Two parcels (4.644 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Nicole and Andrew Hass. Grantor: James and Karen Sain. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1442 of Book 554.
Dec. 31: Lot 10, Grandview, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ann Rhyne. Grantor: Rhyne Furniture, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1507 of Book 554.
Dec. 31: One tract (1.39 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Keith and Marcie Cook. Grantor: Ted and Elwanda Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1509 of Book 554.
Dec. 31: One tract (1.39 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Matthew and Donna Gwyn. Grantor: Keith and Marcie Cook. Excise tax: $150. Page 1512 of Book 554.
Dec. 31: Lot 7A, Wilderness Trail, Linville. Grantee: Peter and Michelle Gerukos. Grantor: Aiden Properties LLC. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 1532 of Book 554.
Dec. 31: Unit 25, Building III, Bee Branch Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Regan. Grantor: Jeffrey and Joanne Brake. Excise tax: $190. Page 1553 of Book 554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.