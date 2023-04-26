The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 17: Lots 9-14, Block C, Mountain Villa Estates, Cranberry. Grantee: The RGA Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Edwin and Dorothy Shelton. Excise tax: $150. Page 2025 of Book 587.
April 17: Lot 8, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: PFR Realty, LLC. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners II, LLC. Excise tax: $80. Page 2029 of Book 587.
April 17: Lot 393, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Linda Good. Grantor: Martini Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $710. Page 2034 of Book 587.
April 17: Lot VV-1, Vineyard Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Perry and Lorraine Anderson, The Anderson Family Trust. Grantor: Perry, Lorraine and Lorrie Anderson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2047 of Book 587.
April 17: Two tracts (1.47 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: RVERIA LLC. Grantor: Phyllis Petty. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2087 of Book 587.
April 17: Lot 28, Summit Park Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Barbara Satterwhite, Michael L. Satterwhite Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michael and Barbara Satterwhite. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2091 of Book 587.
April 17: Tract 9, (3.37 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Nicole Sunberg. Grantor: Bobby Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2095 of Book 587.
April 17: Lot CA-22, Camp Eagles Nest Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Herbert. Grantor: K&M Orlando Property, LLC. Excise tax: $1,780. Page 2097 of Book 587.
April 17: Lot 130, Mountain View B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William Flowers, Flowers Family Living Trust. Grantor: Judith and William Flowers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2122 of Book 587.
April 17: Lot 18, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: Anthony and Alicia Casale. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners II, LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 2124 of Book 587.
April 17: Lot 2, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: IRAR Trust, Co., Allen Steinfeld, Allen N. Steinfeld 3600425. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners II, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 2129 of Book 587.
April 18: See document for description. Grantee: Judith Bowden, Judith H. Bowden Living Trust. Grantor: John Hale, Susan Bowden Hale Revocable Trust, Susan Hale. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2133 of Book 587.
April 18: Lot 88, Phase III, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lucas Parrett and Hailey Shawron. Grantor: Gregory Woods. Excise tax: $180. Page 2137 of Book 587.
April 18: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: David and Korie Painter. Grantor: Jerry Wayne Fee, Jerry R. Fee, Virginia Staton, Michael and Melissa Fee. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 2140 of Book 587.
April 18: Lot 4, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: Richard and Arlene King. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners II, LLC. Excise tax: $140. Page 2161 of Book 587.
April 18: Unit 10-701, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Lisa Soderberg, Soderberg Family Trust. Grantor: Kevin and Lisa Soderberg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2165 of Book 587.
April 18: Lot 128, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Kevin Cox, Kevin Cox Revocable Trust. Grantor: Brandon and Sara Brown. Excise tax: $750. Page 2170 of Book 587.
April 18: Two tracts (0.56 acres), Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth McConnell, Elizabeth E. McConnell Revocable Trust. Grantor: Elizabeth McConnell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2172 of Book 587.
April 18: One tract (2.84 acres), Linville. Grantee: Christopher and Hannah McIntosh. Grantor: Boots and Laura McIntosh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2176 of Book 587.
April 19: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $374. Page 2283 of Book 587.
April 19: Lot 13, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: Tent Properties, LLC. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners II LLC. Excise tax: $160. Page 2351 of Book 587.
April 19: One tract (2.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jacqueline and Stacy Cain. Grantor: William and Betty Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2357 of Book 587.
April 19: One tract (10.86 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jason and Jessica Church. Grantor: William and Betty Church. Excise tax: $50. Page 2360 of Book 587.
April 19: One tract (1.73 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jason and Jessica Church. Grantor: William and Betty Church. Excise tax: $50. Page 2363 of Book 587.
April 19: Lots 1-4, Eula Childs Subdivision, Toe River. Grantee: Mark McClellan and Tammy Simmons. Grantor: Mineral City Floral Supply, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2366 of Book 587.
April 19: One tract (4.56 acres), Linville. Grantee: Heidi Powell and Christi Hughes. Grantor: Glenn and Gloria Watts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2370 of Book 587.
April 19: One tract (0.187 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Keith and Christopher Goforth, Cecil Brown, Rex, Josh and Matthew Daniels, Blevins Creek FWB Church, Blevins Creek Chapel. Grantor: Keith Goforth, Cecil Brown, Blevins Creek Chapel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2376 of Book 587.
April 19: Unit 11, Bldg. D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shiloh Daum and Mary Myers. Grantor: Joan and Matthew Anderson, Joan M. Anderson Declaration Trust. Excise tax: $483. Page 2381 of Book 587.
April 20: Unit 2423, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Park Properties, IRA, LLC. Grantor: Chesley Kennedy III and John Overfield. Excise tax: $458. Page 2392 of Book 587.
April 20: Lot L4, Section 4, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sharon Ring, Sharon M. Ring Living Trust. Grantor: William and Julia Wygle. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 2396 of Book 587.
April 20: Unit C, Bldg. 48, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ron and Kelly Hall. Grantor: Chris and Elizabeth Conner. Excise tax: $440. Page 2400 of Book 587.
April 20: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Alfred Howell Jr. Grantor: Casey and Jamie Hartley. Excise tax: $310. Page 2432 of Book 587.
April 20: Unit B, Bldg. 2, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rebecca House. Grantor: Nicola Scaccia. Excise tax: $400. Page 2435 of Book 587.
April 20: Lot H-12, Heritage Ridge Section, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randall and Valarie Gobey. Grantor: EGCC Limited Partnership, Opanana, LLC. Excise tax: $455. Page 2455 of Book 587.
April 20: See document for description. Grantee: Jeremiah and McKenzie Vance. Grantor: James and Keisha Dean. Excise tax: $160. Page 1 of Book 588.
