The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 8: Lot 10, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1140 of Book 548.
Sept. 8: Unit 12, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Asante Holdings LLC. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1145 of Book 548.
Sept. 8: Lot 42, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Miroslawa Carter. Grantor: Kenneth and Shirl Stevens. Excise tax: $2,440. Page 1152 of Book 548.
Sept. 8: Three tracts (3.45 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Cora Ingle. Grantor: Buster, Kelsey and Howard Hartley Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1157 of Book 548.
Sept. 8: One tract (2.32 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Jason Lottman. Grantor: Allen and Pamela Butler. Excise tax: $704. Page 1176 of Book 548.
Sept. 8: Unit 101, Building F, Southcrest Overlook II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mitchell Bledsoe and Lauren Kracht. Grantor: Mitchell, Leanne, and Thomas Bledsoe Jr., Lauren and Aaron Kracht. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1199 of Book 548.
Sept. 8: Unit 11-802, Sugar Mt. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel and Elizabeth Forlano. Grantor: Kenneth Janoski. Excise tax: $160. Page 1206 of Book 548.
Sept. 8: One tract (0.53 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Jay Jambon. Grantor: Nicole and Derek South. Excise tax: $144. Page 1219 of Book 548.
Sept. 8: One tract (3.68 acres), Avery. Grantee: Russell and Stephanie Holland. Grantor: Winford Williams. Excise tax: $46. Page 1233 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: One tract (13.34 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Lincoln and Jennifer Koontz. Grantor: Mark Morningstar. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 1311 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: Lot 39, Harbor Lake Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Brenda and Osborne Hefner Jr. Grantor: Patti Setzer, Robert Setzer. Excise tax: $435. Page 1340 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: One tract (0.07 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Susan Busic. Grantor: Teddy and Shelby Bunten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1362 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: One tract (1.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Stacy and Catherine Stines. Grantor: Kathy Stines. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1364 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: Lot 20, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Howall and Barri Goldfarb. Grantor: Patricia and Russell Wallace, Jr. Excise tax: $2,350. Page 1395 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: Lot 8, Unit 1, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Steven and Adrienne Messing. Grantor: Howell and Barri Goldfarb. Excise tax: $1,470. Page 1417 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: Lot 8, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Martha Bentley. Grantor: Anita and Doris Crouse, Doris Crouse Trust. Excise tax: $920. Page 1439 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: Lot S60, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Patricia Monserez. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $480. Page 1442 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: Unit 110, Week 25, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Mark and Dana Wrinkle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1466 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: Unit 3026, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Monica Dutton and Mikhail Rodkin. Grantor: Richard Magno. Excise tax: $334. Page 1468 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: Two tracts (43 acres), Linville. Grantee: Camp Carmel, Incorporated. Grantor: Church of the Brethren Southeastern. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1471 of Book 548.
Sept. 9: One tract (2.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Joseph and Joann Sorrentino. Grantor: Don, Sukie and Donald Dykstra. Excise tax: $250. Page 1474 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Lot 8, Grouse Forest, Sugar Mtn. Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Virginia and Glimer Simmons, The Simmons Family Property Trust. Grantor: JL Yancey Real Estate & Insurance Co., L. Yancey Real Estate & Insurance Co. Page 1488 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Lot 34, Lakeview Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Francine Hagar and Charles Young. Grantor: Francine and Chris Hagar, William, Charles and Denise Young. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1496 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Two tracts, Avery County. Grantee: Julie and Richard Young Jr. Grantor: Bruce and Betty Hawkins. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 1501 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: One tract (4.574 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Judy Clark. Grantor: Adam and Rebekah Keener. Excise tax: $362. Page 1537 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Unit 6, Building B, Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mason and Adrienne Harris. Grantor: Exeter 6135 NC LLC. Excise tax: $485. Page 1579 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Unit 1B, Building 17, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kent Builders LLC. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1597 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Unit 1B, Building 17, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Benny and Brenda Cogdill. Grantor: Kent Builders LLC. Excise tax: $812. Page 1600 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Lot 3, Water Court III, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: John Wilkinson, John H. Wilkinson Revocable Trust. Grantor: David Webber. Excise tax: $1,110. Page 1612 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Lot C31, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fiona Hall. Grantor: Whispering Pine, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 1615 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Lot 126, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Karen Whitley. Grantor: John Newsome Jr. and Patricia Newsome. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 1636 of Book 548.
Sept. 10: Lot 7, Oak Ridge, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: David and Karen Baron. Grantor: Anita and Arthur Kurtz. Excise tax: $2,500. Page 1642 of Book 548.
Sept. 11: Unit A, Brookhill II Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Barbara F. Burnstine. Grantor: Barbara Burnstine Rosasco and Edward Rosasco. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1652 of Book 548.
Sept. 11: Lot 4, Grouse Moor Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Bryan and Cindy Wilson. Grantor: Biltmore Enterprises, LLC. Excise tax: $2,275. Page 1658 of Book 548.
Sept. 11: Lots 49 and 50, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stuart and Anne Pullen. Grantor: Joanne Ratchford. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 1663 of Book 548.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.