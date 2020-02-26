The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 17: Lot 1, Fish Camp, Riverwalk, BE, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Mildred Freccia. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $134. Page 1555 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Unit 105G, Week 36, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Douglas Sr. and Lana Culbertson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1584 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Unit 104B, Week 16, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: G.M. and Donna Benson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1586 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Unit 103F, Week 41, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Ronald and Geraldine Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1588 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Lot L1, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: 1400 Eagles Net Trail LLC. Excise tax: $750. Page 1625 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Lot 57D (0.26 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Aiden Properties LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $750. Page 1628 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Lot F48, Farms, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jacob and Dana Burroughs. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 1632 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: One tract (0.31 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dru Wilson. Grantor: Ralph and Eunice Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1674 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Unit B, Bldg. 26, The Reserve at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: Maurice Canady Jr., Sandra Canady, Maurice Franklin Canady Jr. Revocable Trust, Sandra Everett Canady Revocable Trust. Grantor: Maurice Canady Jr. and Sandra Canady. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1677 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: See document for description, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Ellis. Grantor: James Ellis III and Sharon Ellis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1682 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Unit 19, Building C, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ralph Hess, The Ralph Hess PSC Defined Benefit Pension Plan ID#320461044. Grantor: Ralph C. Hess III and Nioka Hess. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1684 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: One tract (9.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Betsy and James Austin Grantor: Hilda Roe. Excise tax: $112. Page 1687 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Unit 103B, Week 14, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: David and Debra Robinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1706 of Book 540.
Feb. 18: Lot 27, Slopesider Subdivision, Sugar Mountain Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Scotti Vaughan. Grantor: Sugski LLC. Excise tax: $430. Page 1735 of Book 540.
Feb. 19: Unit 104B, Week 34, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Ernest and Joy Monts. Excise tax: $10. Page 1768 of Book 540.
Feb. 19: Unit 100B, Week 9, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Ernest and Joy Monts. Excise tax: $10. Page 1771 of Book 540.
Feb. 19: One tract (11.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Shannon Pitman and Ricky Wiseman. Grantor: John Pitman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1781 of Book 540.
Feb. 19: One tract (0.236 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dickie and Carolyn Jones. Grantor: Vena Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1824 of Book 540.
Feb. 19: One tract (2.002 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dickie and Carolyn Jones. Grantor: Vena Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1827 of Book 540.
Feb. 19: One tract (1.00 acre), Cranberry. Grantee: Sunni Dearmin. Grantor: Angela Hicks, Helen Dorton, the Helen P. Dorton Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1830 of Book 540.
Feb. 19: Lot 11, Double Knob, Cranberry. Grantee: Kurt Hartless. Grantor: Keith and Richard Redwine. Excise tax: $22. Page 1851 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: Building 07FX, Weeks 18 and 38, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $58. Page 1886 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $158. Page 1889 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: One tract (90.08 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Samuel, Sam and Margaret Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2019 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: See deed for description. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Samuel, Sam and Margaret Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2026 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: Two tracts (28.25 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Samuel, Sam and Margaret Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2033 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: Lot 14, Fox Pointe Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Melinda Kolar. Grantor: Gene and Susanne Myers. Excise tax: $350. Page 2039 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: One tract (2.54 acres), Linville. Grantee: RAR Holdings LLC. Grantor: Rafael and Patricia Puga. Excise tax: $132. Page 2043 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: Lot 12, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Regan and Peter Eimer, Bryna and Carson Wiggins. Grantor: Harry and Elizabeth McComb. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2053 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: Lot 137B, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Ralph Ronalter Jr. and Rosa Ronalter. Grantor: Daniel Thomas Jr. and Martha Thomas. Excise tax: $4,767. Page 2061 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: Lot 7, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Kristi Juliano, Juliano Family Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Aimee and Jared Laffoon. Excise tax: $1,340. Page 2084 of Book 540.
Feb. 20: One tract (0.91 acres), Altamont. Grantee: James and Jean Vance. Grantor: Jim Vance III, Robert and Paula Vance, Timothy Farrow, Sherrill, Alma, Cecil and Jacqueline Johnson, Sarah Vance. Excise tax: $32. Page 2112 of Book 540.
Feb. 21: Lot 175, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Dorinda Brews. Grantor: John and Pamela Taylor. Excise tax: $236. Page 2125 of Book 540.
Feb. 21: Lot F-52, The Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank and Carolyn Faist. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 2128 of Book 540.
Feb. 21: Two tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brett Schwebke. Grantor: Judith Schwebke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2131 of Book 540.
