The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 22: One tract (.16 acres), Linville. Grantee: Daniel and Martha Gilbert. Grantor: Sharon and Shon Tally. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 158 of Book 533.
July 22: One tract (5.12 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tamara Bell, Debra Bell Savage. Grantor: Tamara and Melvin Bell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 171 of Book 533.
July 22: One tract (3.5 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kimberly Abernathy Clarke. Grantor: Christine Abernathy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 175 of Book 533.
July 22: Two tracts (.19 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Doreen L. Bergh, Eric M. Doyon. Grantor: Doreen L. Bergh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 180 of Book 533.
July 22: Two tracts (2.1 acres), Avery. Grantee: James and Caroline Clotfelter. Grantor: Caroline P. Clotfelter. Excise tax: no taxable consideration. Page 205 of Book 533.
July 22: Lot 82, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charming Spaces, LLC. Grantor: Edward R. Mayberry. Excise tax: $685. Page 216 of Book 533.
July 23: Unit 8, Building C, The Timbers Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jay Tarnacki. Grantor: Robert Jeeves, Dusty Jay Bloss. Excise tax: $118. Page 248 of Book 533.
July 23: Lot 127, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Samuel and Stephanie White. Grantor: George and Susan Hoult. Excise tax: $170. Page 293 of Book 533.
July 23: One tract (14.9 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Paul and Diana Haas. Grantor: Paul and Diana Haas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 295 of Book 533.
July 23: Lot 17, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Robyn Edsall. Grantor: Dorothy Elizabeth Ducworth, John Ducworth, Harriet Handegan, John Roven, Mary Rhodes. Excise tax: $270. Page 311 of Book 533.
July 23: Multiple Units, Multiple Weeks, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: BlueGreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 319 of Book 533.
July 23: Lot 5, White Oak Knoll Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Patricia O’Connor Galloway. Grantor: Avery County Habitat for Humanity. Excise tax: $350. Page 322 of Book 533.
July 23: Unit 04A, Week 24, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Yvonne Roller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 351 of Book 533.
July 23: Unit 26E, Week 16, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: BlueGreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Specialty Partnership Enterprises, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 354 of Book 533.
July 23: One tract (.27 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Terri West. Grantor: Leslie and Dana Lipsey. Excise tax: $678. Page 357 of Book 533.
July 24: Lot S-54, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jane and Thomas Monaco. Grantor: John and Gloria Cummings. Excise tax: $390. Page 379 of Book 533.
July 24: One tract (3.6 acres), Linville. Grantee: Oak Grove Baptist Church. Grantor: C.L. Hughes III, Delmos Lee Vance Jr, Della Vance Baldwin. Excise tax: $82. Page 382 of Book 533.
July 24: Unit 08C, Week 27, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Joseph and Linda Austin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 395 of Book 533.
July 24: Lot 11, River Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Howell. Grantor: Mollie Dunn. Excise tax: $230. Page 398 of Book 533.
July 24: Lot 16, Laurel Village, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barbara and Kenneth Christie. Grantor: Stuart and Sheila Christie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 409 of Book 533.
July 24: Lot 6, Laurel Village, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sydney and Judy Heaton. Grantor: Stuart Christie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 412 of Book 533.
July 24: Unit 2711, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Cynthia Bollenberg. Grantor: Charlie and Tommie Skipper. Excise tax: $176. Page 420 of Book 533.
July 24: One tract (15.25 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Restoration Systems, LLC. Grantor: Jerry Willis, Stephanie Willis, Dakota Willis, Cody Willis, Sara Willis, June Willis, Bill Willis. Excise tax: $290. Page 422 of Book 533.
July 24: Unit 3103-B, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Norman L. Martin. Grantor: Richard Wayner Ingersoll, Jo-Ann Ingersoll. Excise tax: $96. Page 445 of Book 533.
July 24: Lot 7, Fish Camp Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sean G. Torgerson, Wendy Nelson Torgerson. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 449 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 8, Building 26C, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Frank and Ann Alexander. Excise tax: $4. Page 471 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 6. Building 5E, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Barbara Atkins. Excise tax: $3. Page 476 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 22, Building 5G, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Trudy Belkin. Excise tax: $3. Page 481 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 26, Building 24B, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Ricky and Katherine Byrd. Excise tax: $4. Page 485 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 18, Building 26C, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: John E. Davison. Excise tax: $4. Page 490 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 16, Building 3B, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Myron and Pandora Francisco. Excise tax: $14. Page 494 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 51, Building 25A, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Brenda Henson. Excise tax: $15. Page 498 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 26, Building 4A, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Carlton and Donna Hirschi. Excise tax: $18. Page 503 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 39, Building 24A, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: William Lawrence Hodges. Excise tax: $4. Page 508 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 4, Building 3B, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: In Honor of our Troops Foundation. Excise tax: $4. Page 512 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 46, Building 4B, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Vernon and Shirley Leverett. Excise tax: $10. Page 516 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 42, Building 25B, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: James and Lisa Miller. Excise tax: $10. Page 522 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 35, Building 24D, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Betty and Calvin Moore, Deborah Wike. Excise tax: $12. Page 527 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 33, Building 5C, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Donald and Marilyn Munson. Excise tax: $6. Page 535 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 26, Building 25D, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Cedrick and Patricia Smith. Excise tax: $10. Page 540 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 5, Building 25G, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Michael Smith, Deborah Shropshire. Excise tax: $14. Page 545 of Book 533.
July 24:Week 16, Building 25G, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: William Smith. Excise tax: $14. Page 550 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 12, Building 3A, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: Thomas and Betty Summerow. Excise tax: $16. Page 554 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 9, Building 26D, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: John and Margaret Swain. Excise tax: $15. Page 559 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 48, Building 3B, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: Lawrence and Linda Tillman. Excise tax: $14. Page 564 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 4, Building 24E, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: David and Sue Whitley. Excise tax: $3. Page 569 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 23, Building 28B, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Robert and Brenda Patterson. Excise tax: $4. Page 574 of Book 533.
July 24: Week 35, Building 4B, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Richard and Brenda Davenport. Excise tax: $4. Page 579 of Book 533.
July 24: Lot 6, Fish Camp, Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Rhem. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 591 of Book 533.
July 25: Lot ES-44, Eagle Spring Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: McCall Brittany Horne. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 621 of Book 533.
July 25: One tract (6 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Legend Interests, Inc. Excise tax: $290. Page 635 of Book 533.
July 25: Two tracts (8.5 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Daniel Trombley. Excise tax: $530. Page 642 of Book 533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.