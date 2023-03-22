The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 9: Unit 04A, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: $3. Page 1457 of Book 586.
March 9: Three tracts (40.5 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Nan and Edwin Stroud, Trust C of the Edwin L. Stroud Revocable Trust. Grantor: Nan and Edwin Stroud, The Edwin L. Stroud Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1463 of Book 586.
March 9: Lot 6, Grandview Subdivision, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Maria Zacarias and Bartolo Bautista. Grantor: Dallas and Geneva Pate. Excise tax: $100. Page 1467 of Book 586.
March 13: Lot WR-64, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Allen Holmes. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $350.. Excise tax: $350. Page 1618 of Book 586.
March 13: Low WR-39, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Juli Marty. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 1621 of Book 586.
March 13: Unit 1, Building A, The Timbers Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Treetop on Timber, LLC. Grantor: Timothy and Jennifer Cain. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1635 of Book 586.
March 13: Unit 2717, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Justin Campbell. Grantor: Jeffrey and Tammy Norris. Excise tax: $500. Page 1638 of Book 586.
March 13: Lot 28, Summit Park Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Barbara Satterwhite. Grantor: Lindsey Tonkin, Lindsey and Barbara Satterwhite, The Barbara Satterwhite Residence Trust. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 1653 of Book 586.
March 13: Lot WR-36, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Leisha Smith. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $222. Page 1656 of Book 586.
March 13: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations, Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1661 of Book 586.
March 13: Multiple units and weeks, Bluegreen Vacations, Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1664 of Book 586.
March 14: New Lot 28, Bear Creek, Phase 4, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Allison Hemphill, Bear Creek at Linville, LLC. Grantor: Bear Creek at Linville, LLC, Micheal and Allison Hemphill. Excise tax: $50. Page 1668 of Book 586.
March 14: One tract (3.01 acres), Avery. Grantee: Theron and Melissa Hollar, Milissa Hebenstreit. Grantor: Eva Hollar, Eva Palmer, Alan Hollar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1675 of Book 586.
March 14: Lot 98, Mountain View B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Beverly Wait, Beverly Ingram Wait Revocable Trust. Grantor: Terrence Wait, Terrence John Wait Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1680 of Book 586.
March 14: One tract (0.54 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Shawn Johnston and Laura Grace. Grantor: Dolly Stogner. Excise tax: $400. Page 1683 of Book 586.
March 14: Two tracts (0.56 acres), Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth McConnell. Grantor: Elizabeth McConnell, Isaac Northup, Northup McConnell Joint Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1691 of Book 586.
March 14: Lot 29, Section 7, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Buckeye Devils, LLC. Grantor: Seven Devils, LLC. Excise tax: $8. Page 1696 of Book 586.
March 14: Lot ES-46, Eagle Spring Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alexander and Michaela Bailey. Grantor: Scott Ewing, Scott Wayne Ewing Living Trust. Excise tax: $430. Page 1703 of Book 586.
March 15: Lot maintenance area, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: SMS Properties of BE, LLC. Grantor: Sayre Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1734 of Book 586.
March 15: Lot WR-28, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Red Eagle Fishing Lodge, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC Excise tax: $300. Page 1738 of Book 586.
March 15: Grantee of life estate, one lot, Altamont. Grantee: Eric Thiele, Rita Earley. Grantor: Eron and Margaret Earley-Thiele, Eric Thiele, Rita Earley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1751 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 07D, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Mark and Peggy Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1757 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 07E, Week 8, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Tonya Robinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1760 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 05H, Week 4, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Edward and Charlotte Necessary. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1763 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 25H, Week 4, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: John McGaffney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1766 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 07A, Week 21, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium. Grantor: David and Annette Leraaen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1769 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 05D, Week 8, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: David and Tara Grimes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1772 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 09D, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Kenneth and Mary Collins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1775 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 26G, Week 48, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Carolyn Brooks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1779 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 30E, Week 23, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: James Britt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1783 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 07F, Week 34, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Claude and Mary Blankenship. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1786 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 05G, Week 10, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Arthur Beidleman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1789 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 04C, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Larry and Susan Archer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1792 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 104D, Week 50, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brittany and Michael Marquis. Grantor: Martha Gipson. Excise tax: $2. Page 1795 of Book 586.
March 15: One tract (25.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Louis and Nina Vance. Grantor: Louis Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1797 of Book 586.
March 15: One tract (0.74 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Randall and Alise Lipps. Grantor: Louis and Nina Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1800 of Book 586.
March 15: One tract (1.15 acres), Linville. Grantee: Isabel Archer. Grantor: Angela Cole and David Padilla. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 1803 of Book 586.
March 15: One tract (10 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Randall and Alise Lipps. Grantor: Randall Lipps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1829 of Book 586.
March 15: Five tracts (4.75 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Randall and Alise Lipps. Grantor: Randall and Alise Lipps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1832 of Book 586.
March 15: Unit 4314, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: ILF Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Philippe Giguere and Barbara Auclair. Excise tax: $380. Page 1835 of Book 586.
March 16: One tract (0.55 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Ashton and Mary Laws. Grantor: Boma Vacation Rentals, LLC. Excise tax: $350. Page 1863 of Book 586.
March 16: Unit 3231, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: New Vision Trust, Jacqueline Cooper, Jacqueline Cooper IRA. Grantor: Mary and Steve Korb. Excise tax: $350. Page 1881 of Book 586.
March 16: Unit 3329, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jody Mohle and Joshua Corr. Grantor: Daryl and Leisha McLaughlin. Excise tax: $490. Page 1902 of Book 586.
March 16: Lot WR66, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Maskulyak Jr. and Jennifer Maskulyak. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $410. Page 1923 of Book 586.
March 16: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Jacob Leverett. Grantor: Martha Buchanan and Martha Ellis. Excise tax: $490. Page 1926 of Book 586.
March 16: One tract (3.594 acres), Linville. Grantee: Scott Jeffreys. Grantor: Paul Sluder. Excise tax: $76. Page 1950 of Book 586.
March 16: One tract (1.33 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Jason, Jacob and Jared Coffey. Grantor: Cynthia Noel and Cynthia Coffey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1954 of Book 586.
March 16: One tract (1.08 acres), Avery. Grantee: Robert Brown. Grantor: Heather Daniels and Robert Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1957 of Book 586.
March 16: Unit 3331, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Rodney and Joan Geckler. Grantor: Pinnacle Inn Road, LLC. Excise tax: $372. Page 1963 of Book 586.
March 16: Lot J18, Silver Springs Farm Townhouses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jordan Baker. Grantor: Francis and Debra Palmisano. Excise tax: $1,145. Page 1983 of Book 586.
March 16: Lot 7001, Summit Forest Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Winifred Shelton, Winifred L. Shelton Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Edwin Shelton, R. Edwin Shelton Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2002 of Book 586.
March 16: One tract (0.06 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald and Lisa Gwyn. Grantor: Allen and Beatriz Gwyn. Excise tax: $7. Page 2008 of Book 586.
March 16: Lot 342, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Aaron and Barbara Budhisetiawan. Grantor: Karen and Patrick Fuller. Excise tax: $138. Page 2011 of Book 586.
March 17: Lot WR56, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandon Hogue and Craig Clugston. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $170. Page 2018 of Book 586.
