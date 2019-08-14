The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 5: Unit 30, Week 2, Peppertree Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: BlueGreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $36. Page 1438 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: Lot 30, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martin and Seema Wilner. Grantor: Seema Wilner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1444 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: One tract (1.37 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Velvia B. Carpenter. Grantor: Velvia B. Carpenter, Martha and Dewey Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1447 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: Two tracts (17.8 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Bridgette Tehandon. Grantor: Velvia B. Carpenter, Martha and Dewey Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1460 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: One tract (13 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Misty McGraw, Heather Bernard. Grantor: Velvia B. Carpenter, Martha and Dewey Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1464 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: One tract (6.7 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Jared C. McGraw. Grantor: Velvia B. Carpenter, Martha and Dewey Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1468 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: One tract (11.6 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Shannon Benfield. Grantor: Velvia B. Carpenter, Martha and Dewey Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1472 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: One tract (5.2 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Jeffery Benfield. Grantor: Velvia B. Carpenter, Martha and Dewey Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1476 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: Multiple Units, Multiple Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: BlueGreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1483 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: One tract (25.6 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Steve and Jill Harvey. Grantor: Jerry and Beverley Kivett. Excise tax: $990. Page 1486 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: Lot 102, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jordan and Kenneth Goodson. Grantor: David and Colleen Jelley. Excise tax: $210. Page 1501 of Book 533.
Aug. 5: Unit 30EY, Week 2-F, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: BlueGreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $28. Page 1525 of Book 533.
Aug. 6: Lot 25, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Graydon Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Stuart and Judy Graydon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1560 of Book 533.
Aug. 6: One tracts (.7 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: William F. Mann. Grantor: H. Berry Petty Jr., Frances Petty. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1567 of Book 533.
Aug. 6: One tract (.07 acres), Linville. Grantee: William F. Mann. Grantor: Berry and Frances Petty. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1569 of Book 533.
Aug. 6: Unit 202, Building A, Carolina North Condominium, Avery. Grantee: Ian and Madison Cornwell. Grantor: Secu*re, Inc. Excise tax: $399. Page 1571 of Book 533.
Aug. 6: Lot 3, Montezuma Development Co, Linville. Grantee: Robyn Boesl. Grantor: Dare Smith Tharpe. Excise tax: $605. Page 1597 of Book 533.
Aug. 6: One tract (7.8 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dewayne J. Erwin. Grantor: Jessie McKinney. Excise tax: $5. Page 1612 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: One tract (223.9 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Charles and David Poore. Grantor: Charles W. Poore. Excise tax: $8. Page 1623 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: One tract (.61 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Sharon McDowell. Grantor: Stephen and Robin Clemmons. Excise tax: $300. Page 1630 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: Unit 30E, Week 28, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: BlueGreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Specialty Partnership Enterprises, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1652 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: Lot 39, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Donald Waterman. Grantor: Donald Waterman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1655 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: One tract (5.6 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donna Autry. Grantor: Pineola Church of God, Kenneth Rouse, Ronald Lackey Sr.. Excise tax: $80. Page 1658 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: One tract (.25 acres), Linville. Grantee: Stephen Clemmons. Grantor: Amelia and Kenneth Cranford. Excise tax: $188. Page 1662 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: Unit 4116, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jeanne Bangston, Nancy Loehr. Grantor: Kevin and Laura Berounsky. Excise tax: $130. Page 1665 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: Two tracts (.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Richard and Virginia Hicks. Grantor: Barbara Elwood. Excise tax: $610. Page 1668 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: Lot 2, Rhoney’s View Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Billy and Rebekah Thompson. Grantor: Tamela and Jason Joyce. Excise tax: $13. Page 1689 of Book 533.
Aug. 7: Lot 1, Rhoney’s View Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Jonathan Andrew Stiber, Mary Louise Townsend. Grantor: Richard Magno, Kathleen Hazard. Excise tax: $13. Page 1692 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: Lot 1, Unit 16, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: John Kirby. Grantor: B&K1 Real Estate Investment, LLC. Excise tax: $3,250. Page 1710 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: Lot 46, Apple Orchard Subdivision, Phase II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Johann and Christina Schroeder. Grantor: Bonita B. Ross. Excise tax: $104. Page 1728 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: Unit 2210, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Richard and Sandra Hersey. Grantor: Kirby and Beverley Swing. Excise tax: $170. Page 1745 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: Unit 4, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Debra Politano. Grantor: Gwynn Politano. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1747 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: Lot O-13, The Overlook at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Malene and James Guyn. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 1750 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: One tract (.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carl and Bonnie Lomboy. Grantor: John and Linda Spaight. Excise tax: $470. Page 1774 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: Lot C40, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Southport Trust, LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 1791 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: One tract (.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Aaron and Laura Berryman. Grantor: Raymond and Rhiannon Manis. Excise tax: $250. Page 1794 of Book 533.
Aug. 8: Lot 1, Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk. Grantee: Secu*re, Inc. Grantor: State Employees’ Credit Union. Excise tax: $280. Page 1811 of Book 533.
Aug. 9: Lot 11, Eagles Nest North Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tony and Karen Rogers. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 1820 of Book 533.
Aug. 9: One tract (16.5 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Jerry and Alma Gragg. Grantor: Jerry and Alma Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1824 of Book 533.
Aug. 9: Lot 2, Summit Park Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fred G. Mills. Grantor: Eric Taylor, Tommay T. Peacock. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 1831 of Book 533.
