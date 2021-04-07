The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 25: Lot 18, Unit 17, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Mountain House Property, LLC. Grantor: Edward and Beverly Shackelford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 276 of Book 558.
March 25: Four tracts (17.74 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donald Schism and Kimberly Johnson. Grantor: Sue Hardy, Thomas Hardy Jr., Grayson Robbins Jr., Susan and Jane Robbins. Excise tax: $425. Page 278 of Book 558.
March 29: Lot 18, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Doug and Renata Runyon. Grantor: Betty Throckmorton. Excise tax: $318. Page 419 of Book 558.
March 29: Lot 18, Chestnut Falls, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Matthew and Nicole Cote. Grantor: First Community Bank, Highlands Union Bank. Excise tax: $10. Page 445 of Book 558.
March 29: Two tracts (3.066 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Karl and Lisa Whitson. Grantor: Maurice Carroll and Robin Garcia. Excise tax: $398. Page 457 of Book 558.
March 29: Unit 2B, Building 18, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Julia Cochran. Grantor: Richard and Julia Cochran, Juli Jause. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 460 of Book 558.
March 29: Unit 24C, Building 48, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: SW Properties NC, LLC. Grantor: Charles and Dorothy Winfree, Jacelyn Jones, 2014 Dorothy Wharton Winfree Living Trust. Excise tax: $290. Page 463 of Book 558.
March 29: Unit 40, Building H, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bettina Dietrich, Bettina S. Dietrich Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mike and Angela Bazemore. Excise tax: $244. Page 469 of Book 558.
March 29: Lots M-2 and M-3, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Waterfront Group II, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 473 of Book 558.
March 29: Unit A, Building 4, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linda Cramblit. Grantor: Thomas Bebber. Excise tax: $30. Page 476 of Book 558.
March 29: Lot 1, Grouse Moor II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pablo and Emilia Quesada. Grantor: Paul Ashe. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 497 of Book 558.
March 29: Unit 1, Building 20, Cluster C, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Gilbert Shea III and Ann Shea. Grantor: Eva Gorrell. Excise tax: $1,730. Page 525 of Book 558.
March 29: Two tracts (0.99 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Paul and Pamela Dial. Grantor: Paul and Pamela Dial. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 528 of Book 558.
March 29: Unit 1503, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Liviu Mocuta. Grantor: Rachel, Alex, Ruben and Josephine Mocuta. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 555 of Book 558.
March 30: Lot C99, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Margaret Coyne. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: $280. Page 604 of Book 558.
March 30: Unit 7A, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Octavius Covington, Jr. and Deborah Covington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 614 of Book 558.
March 30: One tract (2.34 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Appalachian Holdings of NC, LLC. Grantor: Daniel Benfield and Connie Dodd. Excise tax: $85. Page 631 of Book 558.
March 30: One tract (0.79 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Sarah McTeague. Grantor: Appalachian Folly, LLC. Excise tax: $440. Page 634 of Book 558.
March 30: Two tracts (6.747 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Ess Ranch LLC. Grantor: Jamie Byington, Lawrence Suchman and The Ess Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 651 of Book 558.
March 30: Unit 1, Water Court Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Ryan, Patrick and Lisa Bzibziak. Grantor: Kevin Cuddihy. Excise tax: $550. Page 657 of Book 558.
March 30: Unit 35, Building J, The Glen Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Peggy Cundiff. Grantor: Reginald and Elizabeth Dupree. Excise tax: $470. Page 680 of Book 558.
March 30: One lot (21.47 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Lindsay and Walter Penninger. Grantor: William and Catherine Fowler. Excise tax: $140. Page 708 of Book 558.
March 30: One tract (2.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Anne and Joseph Cooley. Grantor: Cathleen and Eddie Pitts. Excise tax: $20. Page 721 of Book 558.
March 30: One tract (2.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Anne and Joseph Cooley. Grantor: John and Nina Langston. Excise tax: $40. Page 725 of Book 558.
March 31: Lot 3, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eric and Leandra Ziecheck. Grantor: Richard and Donna Centerbar. Excise tax: $80. Page 842 of Book 558.
March 31: Two tracts (2.12 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Susan and Daryl Baker. Grantor: Joe and Dorcas Epley, Arthur and Dianne Pue. Excise tax: $108. Page 846 of Book 558.
March 31: Lot 38, Section B, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: Gary Hencken. Grantor: Eugene Collins. Excise tax: $28. Page 850 of Book 558.
March 31: Unit 48B, Fish Camp, Banner Elk. Grantee: JSJ Investment Group, LLC. Grantor: Clarence Gregory Jr. and Karen Gregory. Excise tax: $240. Page 854 of Book 558.
March 31: Lot 30, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alva Godfrey. Grantor: Olivia Godfrey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 882 of Book 558.
March 31: One tract (1.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Vijay Dua and Rachna Nangia. Grantor: Danny and Carolyn Ward, Patsy and Gary Vance, Joe and Jody Ward. Excise tax: $320. Page 899 of Book 558.
March 31: Unit 4113, Pinnacle Inn Resort and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Elena Kontinos, James Accardi II. Grantor: Hugh Green III and Heather Green. Excise tax: $310. Page 903 of Book 558.
March 31: Unit 2313, Pinnacle Inn Resort and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Raymond Giska Jr. and Susan Giska. Grantor: Gregory Gallaway. Excise tax: $350. Page 906 of Book 558.
March 31: Lot VR-22, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Russell and Roxanne Lee. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 921 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 6, Unit 6, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Hunter and Jennifer Louis. Grantor: Blanco Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 948 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 40, Fox Run Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: Longview Properties LLC. Grantor: William and Willene Satcher. Excise tax: $177. Page 961 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 10, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cornelia Smithwick. Grantor: Tannyjha Hicks. Excise tax: $1,900. Page 970 of Book 558.
April 1: See document for description. Grantee: Roger Goforth, Roger N. Goforth Revocable Trust. Grantor: Roger Goforth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 974 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 25, Grandfather Mountain Heights, Linville. Grantee: Linville Volunteer Fire Department. Grantor: Craig Minegar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 978 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 4, Sourwood Knoll, Linville. Grantee: Bruce Denson. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $950. Page 981 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 46, Linville Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dee Brock. Grantor: Sarah Patterson. Excise tax: $358. Page 985 of Book 558.
April 1: Two tracts (0.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: James and Deborah McDowell. Grantor: Thomas and Colleen Sharpe. Excise tax: $750. Page 1007 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 72, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Patricia Greene. Grantor: Phyllis Wessen and Larry Williams. Excise tax: $168. Page 1027 of Book 558.
April 1: Three parcels, Linville. Grantee: Mary and William Phillips. Grantor: Lawson and Audrey Woody. Excise tax: $350. Page 1029 of Book 558.
April 1: One tract (0.168 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Robert Houston Jr. Grantor: Mark King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1032 of Book 558.
April 1: Units 12A and 12B, Linville River Farm Fish Camp Cottages, Banner Elk. Grantee: Raymond and Elaine Moore. Grantor: KB Partnership, LLC. Excise tax: $520. Page 1035 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 31, Section B, Mountain View, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gail Spooner. Grantor: Andrew Parkey and Holly Crase. Excise tax: $50. Page 1037 of Book 558.
April 1: Unit 1, Building A, Fairway Cottages Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: W&W II, LLC. Grantor: Peter and Katharine Foote. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1043 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot 7, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Deborah and Gerald McGough. Grantor: Betty Watson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1047 of Book 558.
April 1: Lot F45, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Wright. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 1050 of Book 558.
